San Diego Irish Warriors Inc

Offered by

San Diego Irish Warriors Inc

About the memberships

Na Fianna 2026 Annual Memberships

Full Membership
$190

Valid until January 1

Student Membership
$100

Valid until January 1

Discounted rate for valid Students and J1's!

Social Membership
$50

Valid until January 1

Discounted rate for Social Players not travelling to tournaments.

Bring a Friend
$95

Valid until January 1

Bring 1 friend - 50% Discount

*1 additional member must register under the 'Full Membership'

Bring 2 Friends
Free

Valid until January 1

Bring 2 friends - 100% Discount

*2 additional members must register under the 'Full Membership'

Bring in Sponsorship
Free

Valid until January 1

Bring in *New* Sponsorship for the club - 100% Discount

Add a donation for San Diego Irish Warriors Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!