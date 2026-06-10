Na Fianna 2026 Annual Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until January 1
Valid until January 1
Discounted rate for valid Students and J1's!
Valid until January 1
Discounted rate for Social Players not travelling to tournaments.
Valid until January 1
Bring 1 friend - 50% Discount
*1 additional member must register under the 'Full Membership'
Valid until January 1
Bring 2 friends - 100% Discount
*2 additional members must register under the 'Full Membership'
Valid until January 1
Bring in *New* Sponsorship for the club - 100% Discount
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!