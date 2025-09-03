San Diego Kiwanis Club Foundation's Go Bananas Fundraiser - Last Chance!

Savannah Bananas at Petco Park – Premier Club Row 1 Experience!

Don’t miss your chance to see the nationally famous Savannah Bananas live in action on Friday, September 5th at 7:00 pm at Petco Park!

2 Premium Tickets in Row 1 of Premier Club Section H (directly below the Owners Box — only 6 seats in the entire row!)

1 Lexus Premier Lot Parking Pass (directly across the street from the entrance, with easy entry and post-game exit access)

Tickets are transferable but cannot be re-sold.

Why This Is a Big Deal:

Face Value: $122.20 per ticket

Parking: $68.50 per pass ($137 total for 2)

Comparable Seats: $599+ each !

This is your exclusive chance to sit front row in the Premier Club for one of the hottest entertainment experiences in baseball today.