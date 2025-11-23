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Saints San Diego Hockey

About this event

Sales closed

San Diego Saints Youth Hockey Club's Silent Auction

Rest Day item
Rest Day
$65

Starting bid

Bag, Yosemite National Park Goodr Sunglasses, 2 Pairs Balega Socks, Pro-Tec Handheld Roller, Deep Tissue Massage Ball, and Magnitude Hat

Aperitivo Hour item
Aperitivo Hour item
Aperitivo Hour
$165

Starting bid

Stainless steel 3 gallon beverage tub, set of 2 spritz glasses, set of 6 cordial glasses, Aperitivo Italian Cocktails and Bar Bites book, Wooden Charcuterie Board, Set of Cheese knives, Stainless Steel cocktail picks, small batch bottle of Nocino, Bottle of Aperol, Bottle of Rose, Assorted Spritzers, Wicker wine chiller, assorted cocktail garnishes, and assorted aperitivo bites and condiments

Recchi Jersey item
Recchi Jersey
$100

Starting bid

TronX Stryker Senior Skates item
TronX Stryker Senior Skates
$70

Starting bid

Senior Size 8.5

Game Day Essentials item
Game Day Essentials
$50

Starting bid

Pure hockey hat, golf hat, puck soap, Howies water bottle, Cwench water bottle, Cwench Hydration Mix, hockey grip tape, Bauer tape scissors, Howies hockey wax, Howies tape

Weekend Warrior item
Weekend Warrior
$100

Starting bid

$50 restaurant Gift Card, REI Campwell Camp Blanket, RTIC 15 Can Soft Cooler, Yeti Rambler 20z Tumbler, Car power inverter, Hand Warmers

San Diego Harley Davidson Bundle item
San Diego Harley Davidson Bundle
$100

Starting bid

2 Day motorcycle rental, $1000 cash bonus on any bike, $50 in store gift card, Tire gauge, Men's shirt (XL), Women's shirt (L), Pajama set (XL), SD Harley Davidson Hat, SD Harley Davidson Mini Advantage Detail

Gulls Game Fan Pack item
Gulls Game Fan Pack
$150

Starting bid

4 Terrace level tickets to a Gulls game of your choice, $100 Visa gift card, $50 Visa Gift Card, #22 Ryan Carpenter signed puck, #24 Travis Howe signed photo, Gulls Rally towel, Gulls Bluetooth speaker, Gulls Hat, Gulls Beanie, Gulls reading light, Gulls notebook and pen, Gulls pencil pouch and pens, Gulls sticker

HDC item
HDC
$50

Starting bid

$150 Account credit to HDC, HDC Hat, HDC Water bottle, Stick tape

LA Kings GrowlerWerks UKeg Go item
LA Kings GrowlerWerks UKeg Go
$80

Starting bid

La Kings GrowlerWerks UKeg Go, La Kings Bailey Plush, NHL Tumble Tower Game, CO2 Chargers for UKeg

Luongo Jersey item
Luongo Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Luongo Jersey in frame

Relax and Comfort item
Relax and Comfort
$50

Starting bid

Wine, winer to go cup, Saints Trader Joe's Bag, $50 Spa Finder Gift Card

New York Rangers Winter Classic Jersey item
New York Rangers Winter Classic Jersey
$100

Starting bid

New York Rangers 2012 Winter Classic Jersey

Bauer S24 Glove Backpack item
Bauer S24 Glove Backpack
$25

Starting bid

Youth Bauer S24 Glove Backpack

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