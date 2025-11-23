San Diego Saints Youth Hockey Club's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bag, Yosemite National Park Goodr Sunglasses, 2 Pairs Balega Socks, Pro-Tec Handheld Roller, Deep Tissue Massage Ball, and Magnitude Hat
Starting bid
Stainless steel 3 gallon beverage tub, set of 2 spritz glasses, set of 6 cordial glasses, Aperitivo Italian Cocktails and Bar Bites book, Wooden Charcuterie Board, Set of Cheese knives, Stainless Steel cocktail picks, small batch bottle of Nocino, Bottle of Aperol, Bottle of Rose, Assorted Spritzers, Wicker wine chiller, assorted cocktail garnishes, and assorted aperitivo bites and condiments
Starting bid
Starting bid
Senior Size 8.5
Starting bid
Pure hockey hat, golf hat, puck soap, Howies water bottle, Cwench water bottle, Cwench Hydration Mix, hockey grip tape, Bauer tape scissors, Howies hockey wax, Howies tape
Starting bid
$50 restaurant Gift Card, REI Campwell Camp Blanket, RTIC 15 Can Soft Cooler, Yeti Rambler 20z Tumbler, Car power inverter, Hand Warmers
Starting bid
2 Day motorcycle rental, $1000 cash bonus on any bike, $50 in store gift card, Tire gauge, Men's shirt (XL), Women's shirt (L), Pajama set (XL), SD Harley Davidson Hat, SD Harley Davidson Mini Advantage Detail
Starting bid
4 Terrace level tickets to a Gulls game of your choice, $100 Visa gift card, $50 Visa Gift Card, #22 Ryan Carpenter signed puck, #24 Travis Howe signed photo, Gulls Rally towel, Gulls Bluetooth speaker, Gulls Hat, Gulls Beanie, Gulls reading light, Gulls notebook and pen, Gulls pencil pouch and pens, Gulls sticker
Starting bid
$150 Account credit to HDC, HDC Hat, HDC Water bottle, Stick tape
Starting bid
La Kings GrowlerWerks UKeg Go, La Kings Bailey Plush, NHL Tumble Tower Game, CO2 Chargers for UKeg
Starting bid
Luongo Jersey in frame
Starting bid
Wine, winer to go cup, Saints Trader Joe's Bag, $50 Spa Finder Gift Card
Starting bid
New York Rangers 2012 Winter Classic Jersey
Starting bid
Youth Bauer S24 Glove Backpack
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