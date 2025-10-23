Vietnamese American Youth Alliance Corp

Vietnamese American Youth Alliance Corp

SD TET FEST 2026 Food Vendor Application

2455 Cushing Rd

San Diego, CA 92106

Prepackaged Food 10x10, Inline J/K
$250

Inline booth space in the Exhibitor Area in column J or K for selling prepackaged food or beverages. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Open Food Sponsor 10x10, Inline F ($2,000)
$2,400

Inline F booth space for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER. For Invited Sponsors Only

Prepackaged Food 10x10, Inline A
$650

Inline A space in the Food Court for selling prepackaged food or beverages. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Prepackaged Food 10x10, Corner A
$650

Corner A space in the Food Court for selling prepackaged food or beverages. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Prepackaged Food 10x10, Corner G/H/J/K
$350

Corner booth space in the Exhibitor Area in column G, H, J, or K for selling prepackaged food or beverages. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Open Food 10x10, Inline F ($1,300)
$1,700

Inline F booth space for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Open Food 10x10 w/Side Cooking, Inline F ($1,600)
$2,000

Inline F space for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes additional 5' of space for cooking or grilling adjacent to tent. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Open Food 20x10, Inline F ($2,400)
$2,800

Two inline F spaces for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes $200 discount. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Open Food 20x10 w/Side Cooking, Inline F ($2,700)
$3,100

Two inline F spaces for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes additional 5' of space for cooking or grilling adjacent to tent. Includes $200 discount. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

[RESERVED FOR SUGARCANE SPONSOR]
$2,500

This is a sponsor package that is reserved for our sponsors.

Add On - Side Grill Upgrade
$300

Additional 5' of space adjacent to open food booth for side cooking or grilling

Add On - Priority Booth Selection
$500

Allows you to pick your exact booth location on a first-pay-first-serve basis. All other vendors will be randomly assigned.

Add On - Single Menu Item Exclusivity
$500

Allows you to have exclusive rights to sell one specific menu item and ensure no other vendor may sell that item.

