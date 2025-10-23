SD TET FEST 2026 Food Vendor Application

Hosted by
San Diego, CA 92106
Inline booth space in the Exhibitor Area in column J or K for selling prepackaged food or beverages. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER
Inline F booth space for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER. For Invited Sponsors Only
Inline A space in the Food Court for selling prepackaged food or beverages. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER
Corner A space in the Food Court for selling prepackaged food or beverages. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER
Corner booth space in the Exhibitor Area in column G, H, J, or K for selling prepackaged food or beverages. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER
Inline F booth space for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER
Inline F space for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes additional 5' of space for cooking or grilling adjacent to tent. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER
Two inline F spaces for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes $200 discount. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER
Two inline F spaces for selling food or beverages prepared on-site. Includes additional 5' of space for cooking or grilling adjacent to tent. Includes $200 discount. Includes $400 refundable deposit. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER
This is a sponsor package that is reserved for our sponsors.
Additional 5' of space adjacent to open food booth for side cooking or grilling
Allows you to pick your exact booth location on a first-pay-first-serve basis. All other vendors will be randomly assigned.
Allows you to have exclusive rights to sell one specific menu item and ensure no other vendor may sell that item.
