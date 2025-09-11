San Diego Tết Festival Fundraising Gala

For smaller restaurants/caterers seeking affordable visibility.





Benefits:

• Guaranteed Food Booth Access at the 2026 Tết Festival (Does not include the $1,440 food booth vendor fee, which the vendor would still be required to pay upon festival signup).

• Business Listing in Gala Program & Festival Guidebook.

• 2 Gala Tickets ($125 value).

• Social Media Shoutout (group feature post).

• Recognition on Gala night presentation screen.



