San Diego Tết Festival Fundraising Gala

3993 54th St

San Diego, CA 92105, USA

Individual Admission
$125

Reserve 1 seat at the event.

Full Table
$1,000
Reserve 1 table at the event. Each table can seat up to 10 guests.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • Exclusive “Presented by [Your Company]” naming rights.
  • Logo placement on all marketing, step-and-repeat, program, and stage backdrop Includes SD Tet Festival Logo Placement on the main stage banner.
  • VIP table for 10 with premium placement (Champagne at table with unlimited drinks) & 10 Tickets to Pre-Gala Mixer.
  • On-stage recognition to begin the ceremony and during program.
  • Full-page ad in Gala event program and ad for the SD Tet Festival; Feature in all press releases & social media campaigns for VAYA.
  • Will include one 2-lion dance show along with the Miss Vietnam San Diego (“MVSD”) royal court at the event and time of your choice, subject to Legendary Lion Dance Association’s and MVSD’s availability.
  • Opportunity to provide branded giveaways.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo on event program, website, and social media.
  • Reserved VIP table for 10 & 10 Tickets to Pre-Gala Mixer.
  • On-stage recognition.
  • Half-page ad in Gala event program and ad for the SD Tet Festival.
  • Opportunity to provide branded giveaways.
  • Will include one 2-lion dance show along with the Miss Vietnam San Diego (“MVSD”) royal court at the event and time of your choice, subject to Legendary Lion Dance Association’s and MVSD’s availability.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on event program and social media mentions.
  • Reserved VIP table for 10 & 10 Tickets to Pre-Gala Mixer.
  • Quarter-page ad in program Recognition during slideshow & on signage.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on event program and website.
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests.
  • Mention during closing remarks.
Community Sponsor
$500
  • Name recognition in program and website.
  • 2 event tickets.
Headlining Culinary Partner Sponsor
$5,000
For restaurants/caterers looking for maximum exposure across both Gala & Festival.

  • Guaranteed priority booth placement at the 2026 Tết Festival (prime foot traffic location; payment includes a booth for all three days to the festival, which normally costs $1,440.00).
  • On-stage mention & recognition at both Gala and Festival.
  • Logo & business name on all promotional materials (flyers, digital ads, social media, press releases).
  • Featured in Gala Program & Festival Guidebook with a dedicated spotlight section.
  • VIP Gala Experience: 6 tickets with reserved seating.
  • Social Media Features across VAYA platforms (minimum 3 dedicated posts).
  • Exclusive Networking Access with business leaders, sponsors, and community partners.
Culinary Partner Sponsor
$2,500
For restaurants/caterers wanting strong visibility at both events


Benefits:

• Guaranteed Food Booth at the 2026 Tết Festival (payment includes a booth for all three days to the festival, which normally costs $1,440.00).

• Recognition during Gala Program (verbal + screen display).

• Logo placement on select marketing materials and website.

• Business listing in Gala Program & Festival Guidebook.

• 4 Gala tickets with reserved seating ($500 Value).

• Social Media Mentions (2 posts).

• Opportunity to include promo material in Gala gift bags.


Community Culinary Friend Sponsor
$1,000
For smaller restaurants/caterers seeking affordable visibility.


Benefits:

• Guaranteed Food Booth Access at the 2026 Tết Festival (Does not include the $1,440 food booth vendor fee, which the vendor would still be required to pay upon festival signup).

• Business Listing in Gala Program & Festival Guidebook.

• 2 Gala Tickets ($125 value).

• Social Media Shoutout (group feature post).

• Recognition on Gala night presentation screen.


