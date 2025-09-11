San Diego Tết Festival Fundraising Gala

$
Reserve 1 seat at the event.
Reserve 1 table at the event. Each table can seat up to 10 guests.
For restaurants/caterers looking for maximum exposure across both Gala & Festival.
For restaurants/caterers wanting strong visibility at both events
Benefits:
• Guaranteed Food Booth at the 2026 Tết Festival (payment includes a booth for all three days to the festival, which normally costs $1,440.00).
• Recognition during Gala Program (verbal + screen display).
• Logo placement on select marketing materials and website.
• Business listing in Gala Program & Festival Guidebook.
• 4 Gala tickets with reserved seating ($500 Value).
• Social Media Mentions (2 posts).
• Opportunity to include promo material in Gala gift bags.
For smaller restaurants/caterers seeking affordable visibility.
Benefits:
• Guaranteed Food Booth Access at the 2026 Tết Festival (Does not include the $1,440 food booth vendor fee, which the vendor would still be required to pay upon festival signup).
• Business Listing in Gala Program & Festival Guidebook.
• 2 Gala Tickets ($125 value).
• Social Media Shoutout (group feature post).
• Recognition on Gala night presentation screen.
