SD TET FEST 2026 Exhibitor Application

2455 Cushing Rd

San Diego, CA 92106

Add On - Priority Booth Selection
$500

Allows you to pick your exact booth location on a first-pay-first-serve basis. All other vendors will be randomly assigned according to their booth area. Must be purchased along with at least one inline or corner booth space

Arts & Crafts 10x10, Inline E
$300

Inline booth space in column E for selling handmade or self-made arts and craft goods. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Arts & Crafts 10x10, Corner E
$400

Corner booth space in column E for selling handmade or self-made arts and craft goods. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Arts & Crafts 10x10, Inline G/H/J/K
$250

Inline booth space in column G, H, J, or K for selling handmade or self-made arts and craft goods. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Arts & Crafts 10x10, Corner G/H/J/K
$350

Corner booth space in column G, H, J, or K for selling handmade or self-made arts and craft goods. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Commercial 10x10, Inline E
$900

Inline booth space in column E for retail sales or generating leads. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Commercial 10x10, Corner E
$1,000

Corner booth space in column E for retail sales or generating leads. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Commercial 10x10, Inline G/H/J/K
$800

Inline booth space in columns G, H, J, or K for retail sales or generating leads. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Commercial 10x10, Corner G/H/J/K
$900

Corner booth space in columns G, H, J, or K for retail sales or generating leads. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Nonprofit/Gov 10x10, Inline L
$450

Inline booth space in columns L for nonprofits or government agencies. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Nonprofit/Gov 10x10, Corner L
$550

Corner booth space in columns L for nonprofits or government agencies. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Info 10x10, Inline L
$700

Inline booth space in column L for distributing information or generating leads. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Info 10x10, Corner L
$800

Corner booth space in columns L for distributing information or generating leads. INCLUDES BOOTH AND POWER

Nonprofit/Gov 10x10, Inline M/N/P
$250

Inline booth space in columns M, N, or P for nonprofits or government agencies. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS

Nonprofit/Gov 10x10, Corner M/N/P
$300

Corner booth space in columns M, N, or P for nonprofits or government agencies. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS

Info 10x10, Inline M/N/P
$500

Inline booth space in columns M, N, or P for for distributing information or generating leads. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS

Info 10x10, Corner M/N/P
$550

Corner booth space in columns M, N, or P for distributing information or generating leads. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing