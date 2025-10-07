San Francisco Aid for Animals Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated By: Halleck Vineyard
Estate vineyard wine tasting for 4 at Halleck Vineyard. Sip 6 wines with local Delicacies.
Value: $260
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated By: Dr. Alan Stewart
4-piece set of flower prints; each 18x18 by Neil Seth Levine.
Value: $1,000
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated By: Zulu Nyala Safari
One luxury Photo Safari Package for two (2) people. The package includes 6 days and 6 nights luxury accommodation for two people at Heritage Safari Lodge & Luxury Tent Camp in South Africa. This includes full board, including three delicious meals prepared per day, and two game viewing activities per day. Access to our incredible facilities such as our swimming pools, bars, gym, succulent gardens, resident wildlife, library/tv areas, restaurant areas and more!
This package is valid for 2 years from auction date. This package does not include airfare, transfers, side trips, personal beverages, gratuities, or phone calls. This package cannot be resold. Winning bidders can contact Daniella Shaw/Nyala Travel for easy one-stop shop planning for their entire African vacation.
Value: $5,950
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated By: Ellen Shershow Photography
Document your love for your furry friend with this canine photography sitting with California's premier Pet Photography Studio! This item includes an hour photography experience for up to 2 dogs and 2 humans, pre-photo shoot phone consultation, post photo shoot design consultation, and $500 artwork credit. Every pet photography session is a boutique experience customized to each client and their four-legged family members.
Ellen Shershow Photography (www.ellenshershowphotography) is California's Top Pet Photography Studio based in Oakland, California. Ellen pampers your pets with love and patience until they feel comfortable enough to relax and let their personalities shine with the goal to capture the essence of who they are in beautiful portraits that will hang in your home as art pieces to be enjoyed for a lifetime.
Value: $1,000
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Mark Rogers Photography (https://www.markrogersphotography.com/)
This will be for up to a 2-hour photos session at an outdoor location of your choice or your home in San Francisco or within 25 miles of the city plus a signed copy of your choice of one of Mark’s books: Canines of San Francisco or Let Me Knock that off the Counter for You: And More Everyday Sass from Cats.
The session can include up to two people and two pets and will produce 25-35 final, expertly retouched proofs which we’ll review together at a separately scheduled reveal session. The package includes a fine art, 5x7 acrylic block print of your favorite image with the corresponding digital file and the option to purchase additional tabletop pieces, wall art and digital files.
Package Value: $750
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated By: Wag Hotels
Donation certificate for 2 FREE Nights in an Ultra Suite at Wag Hotels. Includes:
Value: $350
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated By: Dr. Alan Stewart
One custom-made Heath Ceramic Bowl.
Value: $125
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated By: Dr. Anne Marie Benfatto and Carole Gilbert
3 bottles of Schramsberg Sparkling Wine:
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: CMG Woodwork
Hand-crafted charcuterie board made from exotic hardwoods, sourced from around the world.
Colors are all natural - no stains were used. Has a food safe finish.
Comes with care instructions and wood conditioner.
Size 19x8 inches.
Value: $100
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: CMG Woodwork
Hand-crafted charcuterie board made from exotic hardwoods, sourced from around the world.
Colors are all natural - no stains were used. Has a food safe finish.
Comes with care instructions and wood conditioner.
Size 13x8 inches.
Value: $70
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: CMG Woodwork
Hand-crafted charcuterie board made from exotic hardwoods, sourced from around the world.
Colors are all natural - no stains were used. Has a food safe finish.
Comes with care instructions and wood conditioner.
Size 10x8.5 inches.
Value: $150
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Dr. Anne Marie Benfatto
Three brightly-colored wool blend (wool, alpaca, silk) hand-knit beanies, knitted by donor.
Value $90
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Ken Gorczyca Studio
Pet portrait.
Original will be installed at Muttville as part of a permanent seven-dog portrait series. You will receive a canvas copy of the original portrait. This is a collaboration with Muttville; proceeds will go to SFAfA but you will indirectly support senior pups from ending up at shelters like Muttville.
Value: $2,500
Visit https://kengorczyca.com/ for more info and to view additional work.
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Garden Creamery
$150 gift card to Garden Creamery, one of the most beloved (and pup-friendly) ice cream shops in San Francisco! Visit their location at 3566 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 for an ever-changing selection of locally sourced and produced flavors of ice cream, sorbet, and pop.
Value: $150
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Cole Valley Pets
https://colevalleypets.com/
Gift Card to Cole Valley Pets
Starting bid
Donated by: Elanco Animal Health
Cat gift basket includes:
Value: $75
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Elanco Animal Health
Dog Gift Basket includes:
Value: $50
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Six Stigma Winery
- Gift certificate for a Pinzgauer Tour of the ranch/vineyard for up to 10 people along with a tasting
- 2 bottles of wine (1 white & 1 red)
Value: $380
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Sean Wells
2 gift cards from Gilman Brewing of $25 each
Value: $50
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Davies Vineyards/Schramsberg
Seated tasting for 2 at Davies Vineyards, St. Helena.
Value: $130
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Cirq Du Soleil
2 tickets to SF run of their newest show, ECHO.
Additional 20% discount code can be applied at checkout.
Value: $110
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Cirq Du Soleil
2 tickets to SF run of their newest show, ECHO.
Additional 20% discount code can be applied at checkout.
Value: $110
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Melinda at Joe Hamer Salon
Haircut by Melinda at Joe Hamer Salon (520 Washington St, SF 94111)
Value: $170
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: SF Giants
Signed baseball by Bryce Eldridge of SF Giants.
Value $200
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Moody Goose Vintage
$50 gift card at Moody Goose Vintage, a mother-daughter run vintage collaborative featuring over 10 vintage curators in each of our SF location (2036 Polk Street).
Our shop carries a wide selection for all genders with a focus on the 90s and everyday casual wear.
Value: $50
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Paws & Play
A Dog's Guide to the San Francisco Bay Area: Places We Take Our Humans
Embark on a tail-wagging adventure: a visual tour of the Bay Area's best dog-friendly destinations, guided by the furry locals!
Value: $65
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Golden State Warriors
Signed jersey by Golden State Warriors guard, Gary Payton II.
Value: $700
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Claremont Resort & Club
7 Day Family Pass to the Club at the Claremont
Value: $200
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
Starting bid
Donated by: Tiny Tiger Veterinary Services
San Francisco Wildflower Honey.
12oz jar, 5.5oz jar
3/4 lb fancy cutcomb honey slice in a cute bee tin gift basket
Value: $150
Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax
