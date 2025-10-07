San Francisco Aid for Animals Silent Auction 2025

Donated By: Zulu Nyala Safari

One luxury Photo Safari Package for two (2) people. The package includes 6 days and 6 nights luxury accommodation for two people at Heritage Safari Lodge & Luxury Tent Camp in South Africa. This includes full board, including three delicious meals prepared per day, and two game viewing activities per day. Access to our incredible facilities such as our swimming pools, bars, gym, succulent gardens, resident wildlife, library/tv areas, restaurant areas and more!

This package is valid for 2 years from auction date. This package does not include airfare, transfers, side trips, personal beverages, gratuities, or phone calls. This package cannot be resold. Winning bidders can contact Daniella Shaw/Nyala Travel for easy one-stop shop planning for their entire African vacation.

Value: $5,950

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax