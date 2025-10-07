Hosted by

San Francisco Aid for Animals

San Francisco Aid for Animals Silent Auction 2025

3329 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA

Halleck Vineyard - Tasting for 4 item
Halleck Vineyard - Tasting for 4
$150

Starting bid

Donated By: Halleck Vineyard

 

Estate vineyard wine tasting for 4 at Halleck Vineyard. Sip 6 wines with local Delicacies. 

 

Value: $260 

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

 

4 Piece 18x18 flower prints by Neil Seth Levine item
$500

Starting bid

Donated By: Dr. Alan Stewart

 

4-piece set of flower prints; each 18x18 by Neil Seth Levine. 

 

Value: $1,000

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

 

South African Photo Safari for 2 people item
South African Photo Safari for 2 people
$3,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Zulu Nyala Safari

 

One luxury Photo Safari Package for two (2) people. The package includes 6 days and 6 nights luxury accommodation for two people at Heritage Safari Lodge & Luxury Tent Camp in South Africa. This includes full board, including three delicious meals prepared per day, and two game viewing activities per day. Access to our incredible facilities such as our swimming pools, bars, gym, succulent gardens, resident wildlife, library/tv areas, restaurant areas and more! 

 

This package is valid for 2 years from auction date. This package does not include airfare, transfers, side trips, personal beverages, gratuities, or phone calls. This package cannot be resold. Winning bidders can contact Daniella Shaw/Nyala Travel for easy one-stop shop planning for their entire African vacation. 

 

Value: $5,950

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Private Pet Photoshoot with Ellen Shershow Photography
$500

Starting bid

Donated By: Ellen Shershow Photography

 

Document your love for your furry friend with this canine photography sitting with California's premier Pet Photography Studio! This item includes an hour photography experience for up to 2 dogs and 2 humans, pre-photo shoot phone consultation, post photo shoot design consultation, and $500 artwork credit. Every pet photography session is a boutique experience customized to each client and their four-legged family members. 

 

Ellen Shershow Photography (www.ellenshershowphotography) is California's Top Pet Photography Studio based in Oakland, California. Ellen pampers your pets with love and patience until they feel comfortable enough to relax and let their personalities shine with the goal to capture the essence of who they are in beautiful portraits that will hang in your home as art pieces to be enjoyed for a lifetime.

 

Value: $1,000

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Private Pet Photoshoot with Mark Rogers Photography
$375

Starting bid

Donated by: Mark Rogers Photography (https://www.markrogersphotography.com/)

This will be for up to a 2-hour photos session at an outdoor location of your choice or your home in San Francisco or within 25 miles of the city plus a signed copy of your choice of one of Mark’s books: Canines of San Francisco or Let Me Knock that off the Counter for You: And More Everyday Sass from Cats.


The session can include up to two people and two pets and will produce 25-35 final, expertly retouched proofs which we’ll review together at a separately scheduled reveal session. The package includes a fine art, 5x7 acrylic block print of your favorite image with the corresponding digital file and the option to purchase additional tabletop pieces, wall art and digital files.

 

Package Value: $750

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Wag Hotels - Gift Certificate for 2 night stay item
Wag Hotels - Gift Certificate for 2 night stay
$175

Starting bid

Donated By: Wag Hotels

 

Donation certificate for 2 FREE Nights in an Ultra Suite at Wag Hotels. Includes:

  • Spacious accommodations with human-sized bed
  • Customizable and personalized care
  • All Day Play Plus daily pass
  • Complimentary bath
  • 24/7 in-suite WagCam
  • Daily Peanut Butter Kong
  • Nightly lavender treat and bedtime story. 

 

Value: $350

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Heath Ceramic Pet Bowl
$70

Starting bid

Donated By: Dr. Alan Stewart

 

One custom-made Heath Ceramic Bowl. 

 

Value: $125

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Schramsberg Sparkling Wines (3 bottles) item
Schramsberg Sparkling Wines (3 bottles)
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Dr. Anne Marie Benfatto and Carole Gilbert 


3 bottles of Schramsberg Sparkling Wine:

  • 2019 Blanc de Blanc, Napa Valley Carneros
  • 2021 Querencia Brut Rosé
  • 2022 Blanc de Noirs

    Total value: $236


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Handmade Charcuterie Board - Large 19x8" - by CMG Woodwork
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: CMG Woodwork 


Hand-crafted charcuterie board made from exotic hardwoods, sourced from around the world. 

Colors are all natural - no stains were used. Has a food safe finish.  

 

Comes with care instructions and wood conditioner. 

 

Size 19x8 inches. 

 

Value: $100

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Handmade Charcuterie Board - Medium 13x8" - by CMG Woodwork
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: CMG Woodwork 


Hand-crafted charcuterie board made from exotic hardwoods, sourced from around the world. 

Colors are all natural - no stains were used.  Has a food safe finish.  

 

Comes with care instructions and wood conditioner.  

 

Size 13x8 inches.

 

Value: $70

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Handmade Charcuterie Board - End Grain 10x8.5"
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: CMG Woodwork 

Hand-crafted charcuterie board made from exotic hardwoods, sourced from around the world. 

 

Colors are all natural - no stains were used.  Has a food safe finish.  

 

Comes with care instructions and wood conditioner.  

 

Size 10x8.5 inches.

 

Value: $150

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Three Hand-Knit Wool Beanies
$45

Starting bid

Donated by: Dr. Anne Marie Benfatto 

 

Three brightly-colored wool blend (wool, alpaca, silk) hand-knit beanies, knitted by donor.

 

Value $90

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax


Pet Portrait (Panting Commission)
$1,250

Starting bid

Donated by: Ken Gorczyca Studio


Pet portrait.


Original will be installed at Muttville as part of a permanent seven-dog portrait series. You will receive a canvas copy of the original portrait. This is a collaboration with Muttville; proceeds will go to SFAfA but you will indirectly support senior pups from ending up at shelters like Muttville.


Value: $2,500


Visit https://kengorczyca.com/ for more info and to view additional work.


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

$150 Gift card to Garden Creamery
$70

Starting bid

Donated by: Garden Creamery


$150 gift card to Garden Creamery, one of the most beloved (and pup-friendly) ice cream shops in San Francisco! Visit their location at 3566 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 for an ever-changing selection of locally sourced and produced flavors of ice cream, sorbet, and pop.


Value: $150


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

$300 Cole Valley Pets Gift Card
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Cole Valley Pets
https://colevalleypets.com/


Gift Card to Cole Valley Pets


Value: $300

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Cat Gift Basket item
Cat Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Elanco Animal Health


Cat gift basket includes:

  • Cat bed
  • Scratching pad
  • 1 package Nutrisentials Lean Cat Treats
  • 4 Toys
  • $25 Gift Card to Pet Food Express


Value: $75


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Dog Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Elanco Animal Health


Dog Gift Basket includes:

  • Bed for medium sized dog
  • Stuffed toy
  • Ball toy
  • Pop bags
  • Pet wipes
  • Eyes wipes
  • 1 package Nutri Source Lamb treats

Value: $50


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Winery Tour with Wine Tasting for up to 10 People + 2 Bottle
$200

Starting bid

Donated by: Six Stigma Winery


- Gift certificate for a Pinzgauer Tour of the ranch/vineyard for up to 10 people along with a tasting

- 2 bottles of wine (1 white & 1 red)


www.sixsigmaranch.com


Value: $380


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

2 Gift Cards to Gilman Brewing Company
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Sean Wells


2 gift cards from Gilman Brewing of $25 each


Value: $50


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Seated Wine Tasting at Davies Vineyards
$65

Starting bid

Donated by: Davies Vineyards/Schramsberg


Seated tasting for 2 at Davies Vineyards, St. Helena.


Value: $130

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

2 Tickets to Cirque Du Soleil
$55

Starting bid

Donated by: Cirq Du Soleil


2 tickets to SF run of their newest show, ECHO.


Additional 20% discount code can be applied at checkout.


Value: $110

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

2 Tickets to Cirque Du Soleil
$55

Starting bid

Donated by: Cirq Du Soleil


2 tickets to SF run of their newest show, ECHO.


Additional 20% discount code can be applied at checkout.


Value: $110

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Haircut by Melinda at Joe Hamer Salon item
Haircut by Melinda at Joe Hamer Salon
$80

Starting bid

Donated by: Melinda at Joe Hamer Salon


Haircut by Melinda at Joe Hamer Salon (520 Washington St, SF 94111)


Value: $170


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Signed Baseball by Bryce Eldridge (SF Giants)
$95

Starting bid

Donated by: SF Giants


Signed baseball by Bryce Eldridge of SF Giants.


Value $200


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Moody Goose Vintage - $50 Gift Card item
Moody Goose Vintage - $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Moody Goose Vintage


$50 gift card at Moody Goose Vintage, a mother-daughter run vintage collaborative featuring over 10 vintage curators in each of our SF location (2036 Polk Street).


Our shop carries a wide selection for all genders with a focus on the 90s and everyday casual wear.


Value: $50


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

A Dog's Guide to the SF Bay Area: Places We Take Our Humans item
A Dog's Guide to the SF Bay Area: Places We Take Our Humans
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Paws & Play


A Dog's Guide to the San Francisco Bay Area: Places We Take Our Humans


Embark on a tail-wagging adventure: a visual tour of the Bay Area's best dog-friendly destinations, guided by the furry locals!


Value: $65


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Signed jersey by Gary Payton II
$300

Starting bid

Donated by: Golden State Warriors


Signed jersey by Golden State Warriors guard, Gary Payton II.


Value: $700


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

7 Day Family Pass to the Club at the Claremont item
7 Day Family Pass to the Club at the Claremont
$125

Starting bid

Donated by: Claremont Resort & Club

 

7 Day Family Pass to the Club at the Claremont

 

Value: $200

 

Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

Basket of Local Honey item
Basket of Local Honey
$70

Starting bid

Donated by: Tiny Tiger Veterinary Services


San Francisco Wildflower Honey.

12oz jar, 5.5oz jar

3/4 lb fancy cutcomb honey slice in a cute bee tin gift basket


Value: $150


Note: Final prices are subject to CA sales tax

