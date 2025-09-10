2025 Silent Auction Items

auctionV2.input.startingBid
8" x 10" acrylic painting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Bud Cook
Bud Cook is a painter whose strong command of the human figure is at the root of his illustration and fine art work. His keen study of life yields a cleverly abstracted and stylized realism.
(valued at $1,200)
Perfect for aspiring ceramicists, this engaging course offers a comprehensive introduction to hand-building techniques. Whether you're brand new to ceramics or looking to refresh your skills, you'll find this class both educational and enjoyable.
Artillery AG is the only Latinx-owned pottery studio in San Francisco but we are more than pottery.
Autographed copy of Connie Chung's New York's Best Selling Autobiography. (Valued at $45)
In a sharp, witty memoir, iconic trailblazer and legendary journalist Connie Chung pulls no punches in detailing her storied career as the first Asian woman to break into an overwhelmingly white, male-dominated television news industry—"an absorbing look at a pioneering news figure" (TIME).
Autographed copy of "“The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science”
Valued at $60
From beloved Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon comes a madcap new adventure about three sisters, a ravenous worm, and a mysterious mad scientist. “Brilliant” – KATHERINE RUNDELL “This book upsets me. It frightens me. I cannot wait to read it again.”
Autographed copy of Margaret Atwood's
“Paper Boat: New & Selected Poems: 1961-2023”
(Valued at $120)
An extraordinary career-spanning collection from one of the most revered poets and storytellers of our age
Tracing the legacy of Margaret Atwood—a writer who has fundamentally shaped the contemporary literary landscapes—Paper Boat: New and Selected Poems, 1961–2023 assembles Atwood’s most vital poems in one essential volume.
Autographed copy of Whoopi Goldberg's "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me" valued at $50
An instant New York Times and USA Today bestseller!
From multi-award winner Whoopi Goldberg comes a new and unique memoir of her family and their influence on her early life.
If it weren’t for Emma Johnson, Caryn Johnson would have never become Whoopi Goldberg. Emma gave her children the loving care and wisdom they needed to succeed in life, always encouraging them to be true to themselves. When Whoopi lost her mother in 2010—and then her older brother, Clyde, five years later—she felt deeply alone; the only people who truly knew her were gone.
Welcome to this 2-bed, 1.5-bath San Francisco vacation rental, where history and creativity intertwine! Filled with warmth and inspiration, the apartment has 2 Smart TVs and a kitchenette with all the essentials. Just a short stroll away, the Haight-Ashbury district awaits with its vintage boutiques and record shops. For science and art fanatics, the California Academy of Sciences and the de Young Museum are nearby gems within Golden Gate Park!
Valued at $600
Tucked away on a private, tree-lined driveway, our home on Butterfly Drive in Nevada City offers peace, privacy, and natural beauty on over an acre of wooded land. The charming exterior features a river-rock façade, ample off-street parking, a tranquil Zen-style garden, and a fully fenced backyard—ideal for pets and children.
Inside, the kitchen is fully equipped and includes a cozy breakfast area with garden views and direct access to the backyard. The dining room features a warm brick hearth with a gas fireplace, while the living room overlooks the serene backyard, creating a welcoming space to relax.
The home has three bedrooms in total, but for rentals, it comfortably accommodates six guests with two designated bedrooms and a downstairs family room that includes a pullout couch for two. The downstairs space also includes a wood stove, a playroom, a laundry area, and a convenient half bath.
Step outside to enjoy two inviting outdoor areas: a wooden deck with a hot tub and a separate brick patio—perfect for barbecuing, reading, or simply soaking in the beauty of the trees and the melodies of singing birds. Just a short walk away, the stunning NID trails invite you to explore the great outdoors.
With 1.5 bathrooms and all the comforts of home, this is the perfect retreat for families, couples, or anyone looking to unwind in a peaceful, nature-filled setting.
Valued at $500
Together, the de Young in Golden Gate Park and the Legion of Honor in Lincoln Park make up the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the largest public arts institution in the city and one of the largest art museums in the United States. Both sit on the land of the Ramaytush Ohlone, the original inhabitants of the San Francisco Peninsula.
Valued at $80
Mission Bowling Club
Venue Description: Retro bowling alley with 6 lanes, a full bar & attached restaurant serving upscale comfort fare.
What you’re bidding on: Free Bowling on 1 lane for 2 Games + Free shoe rental for up to six people.
Two free games of bowling valued at $200
Auction Item Description: Game Play Certificate (1-6 Players) for one bay for an hour
Sprawling entertainment venue with a high-tech driving range & swanky lounge with drinks & games.
Valued at $75
Venue Description: 2 tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or the Rueff
Upcoming shows include: “A Streetcar named Desire,” Paranormal Activity,” “Girls Chance Music” & more
Valued at $160
Auction Item Description: Admit 5 One Day Pass
Venue Description: Creative Play & Learning — Interactive camps designed to spark creativity, learning, and endless fun for kids
Valued at $115
https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/
Auction Item Description: Admit 4 One Day Pass
Venue Description: Visit our science center to explore hands-on exhibits, meet live animals, and discover that anyone can be a scientist!
https://lawrencehallofscience.org/
Auction Item Description: Admit 4 One Day Pass
Venue Description: Entertainment option featuring multiple themed rooms where visitors must solve puzzles and escape within an hour.
Valued at $180
Auction Item Description: Admit 4 One Day Pass
Venue Description: The Walt Disney Family Museum is an American museum that features the life and legacy of Walt Disney. The museum is located in The Presidio of San Francisco, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco.
Valued at $100
Auction Item Description: Mansion Tour For two ADULTS
Venue Description: The Winchester Mystery House is a mansion in San Jose, California, that was once the personal residence of Sarah Winchester, the widow of firearms magnate William Wirt Winchester.
https://winchestermysteryhouse.com/
Two Free Tickets to Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Venue Description: Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for our ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as our adventurous audience, our nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for artists since 1968.
Two Complimentary Tickets
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is a modern and contemporary art museum and nonprofit organization located in San Francisco, California.
Valued at $60
You, friends and one of Spain’s most iconic dishes.
Paella is a Spanish rice dish originating from Valencia that is cooked in a wide, shallow pan and infused with saffron. Beyond the signature saffron-scented rice, regional versions vary widely, with the most traditional recipes using meat and beans, while coastal versions feature seafood.
Paella Experience is valued at $400
A vertical of the Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, “one of the hallmarks of Montelena wines”, 2017-2019.
(Valued at $600)
Steele is a graphic designer by trade and has been making knives for a relatively short time. He specializes in EDC fixed blades, making colorful and complex structured handle scales.
Valued at $250
https://www.instagram.com/ronsteeledesign/
Auction Item Description: $50 Gift Certificate to Kasa Indian Eatery
Venue Description: Kasa was born in 2008 out of a burning desire to get San Francisco hopelessly hooked on vibrant Indian flavours, colors and culture.
Auction Item: A unique Oaxacan salsa macha making experience for two.
"Oaxacan salsa macha is a smoky, nutty, and spicy chili oil that features Oaxacan chiles like pasilla de Oaxaca, combined with ingredients like toasted sesame seeds, nuts, and sometimes other Oaxacan ingredients for a complex flavor profile"
Valued at $140
Bid to win the opportunity to work with wellness professional, Jose through three (3) personal training sessions either in person, or virtually.
Bid to win a 30-minute photoshoot from industry professional JEScaptureit.
Photoshoots Valued at $425
2 one-on-one mentoring sessions (1 hour)
In these sessions, Gayathri blends her intuition, spiritual insights, and expertise in mindfulness, meditation, nonviolent communication, breath, and movement to help clients break free from limiting patterns, enabling them to live a fuller, more joyful, and authentic life.
Valued at $240
Two Complimentary Floats
Floating is a unique opportunity to completely relax your body and mind. Perfectly supported by a skin temperature solution of 1,000 lbs of Epsom salt and water, you'll lose track of where your body ends and the water begins. Basking in total weightlessness, you'll release all the tension stored in your muscles, allow your mind to rest like never before, and emerge with a euphoric afterglow that can last for days.
Valued at $200
https://www.rebootfloatspa.com/
