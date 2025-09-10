2025 Silent Auction Items

Tucked away on a private, tree-lined driveway, our home on Butterfly Drive in Nevada City offers peace, privacy, and natural beauty on over an acre of wooded land. The charming exterior features a river-rock façade, ample off-street parking, a tranquil Zen-style garden, and a fully fenced backyard—ideal for pets and children.





Inside, the kitchen is fully equipped and includes a cozy breakfast area with garden views and direct access to the backyard. The dining room features a warm brick hearth with a gas fireplace, while the living room overlooks the serene backyard, creating a welcoming space to relax.





The home has three bedrooms in total, but for rentals, it comfortably accommodates six guests with two designated bedrooms and a downstairs family room that includes a pullout couch for two. The downstairs space also includes a wood stove, a playroom, a laundry area, and a convenient half bath.





Step outside to enjoy two inviting outdoor areas: a wooden deck with a hot tub and a separate brick patio—perfect for barbecuing, reading, or simply soaking in the beauty of the trees and the melodies of singing birds. Just a short walk away, the stunning NID trails invite you to explore the great outdoors.

With 1.5 bathrooms and all the comforts of home, this is the perfect retreat for families, couples, or anyone looking to unwind in a peaceful, nature-filled setting.





Valued at $500



