San Francisco Dykes on Bikes Presents: Wheels & Wisdom

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About this event
Our sliding scale ticketing is based on the honor system. Please choose the ticket level that best reflects your current financial situation and helps keep this community event accessible to all. Your participation helps us celebrate 50 years of the in the spirit of community care and mutual support.
This ticket reflects the suggested admission price for the event and helps cover venue, production, and programming costs for Wheels of Wisdom. Choosing this option directly supports the ongoing work and legacy of the while helping make this 50th anniversary Pride celebration happen.
This ticket level helps sustain the and directly supports accessible pricing for community members. By choosing a Supporter Ticket, you are contributing beyond the base cost of attendance and helping ensure that everyone—regardless of financial means—can participate in this 50th anniversary Pride celebration.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!