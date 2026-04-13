San Francisco Film Preserve

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San Francisco Film Preserve

About the memberships

San Francisco Film Preserve Membership Program

Movie Buff (Reduced Rate)
$50

Valid until July 28, 2027

For students and limited-income individuals

BENEFITS

  • Membership card and welcome letter
  • Exclusive access to online screenings
  • Reduced-price tickets to SFFP events and screenings (subject to availability)
  • Invitation to the annual members’ only party
Movie Buff
$100

Valid until July 28, 2027

Essential support for SFFP’s preservation, advocacy, and access programs

BENEFITS

  • Membership card and welcome letter
  • Exclusive access to online screenings
  • Reduced-price tickets to SFFP events and screenings (subject to availability)
  • Invitation to the annual members’ only party
Cineaste
$300

Valid until July 28, 2027

A front-row seat to film preservation

BENEFITS

  • All Movie Buff benefits
  • Two complimentary tickets to select SFFP-produced events within the membership period
  • Exclusive annual SFFP members-only collectible, featuring a new film every year
Front Row
$500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Your name permanently woven into cinema history

BENEFITS

  • All Cineaste benefits
  • Named in the “Preservation Partners” end roll of one film restored during the membership period, and on the film’s pages of the SFFP website
Silver Screen
$1,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

Across every restoration, your name endures

BENEFITS

  • All Front Row benefits
  • Named in the “Preservation Partners” end roll of all films restored during the membership period, and on the films’ pages of the SFFP website
  • Receive one copy of every SFFP Blu-ray publication released during the membership period
Star
$2,500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Your name in lights

BENEFITS

  • All Silver Screen benefits
  • One pass to Re:Vision: Festival of Restoration and Rediscovery
  • Named in the “Preservation Partners” at the front of one film restored during the membership period, and on the film’s page of the SFFP website
  • Additional benefits to be announced soon!
Superstar
$5,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

Where your support takes center stage


Please note: credit card payments for this membership level cannot be processed through our third-party partner. Please contact us at [email protected] for payment options. We apologize for the inconvenience.

BENEFITS

  • All Star benefits
  • One additional pass to Re:Vision: Festival of Restoration and Rediscovery (2 total)
  • Named in the “Preservation Partners” at the front of two films restored during the membership period, and on the films’ pages of the SFFP website
  • Additional benefits to be announced soon!
Luminary
$10,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

Recognition across SFFP’s restoration slate


Please note: credit card payments for this membership level cannot be processed through our third-party partner. Please contact us at [email protected] for payment options. We apologize for the inconvenience.

BENEFITS

  • All previously-listed benefits
  • Two additional passes to Re:Vision: Festival of Restoration and Rediscovery (4 total)
  • Named in the “Preservation Partners” at the front of all films restored during the membership period, and on the films’ pages of the SFFP website
  • Additional benefits to be announced soon!
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