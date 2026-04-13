San Francisco Film Preserve Membership Program

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About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
For students and limited-income individuals
Valid until July 28, 2027
Essential support for SFFP’s preservation, advocacy, and access programs
Valid until July 28, 2027
A front-row seat to film preservation
Valid until July 28, 2027
Your name permanently woven into cinema history
Valid until July 28, 2027
Across every restoration, your name endures
Valid until July 28, 2027
Your name in lights
Valid until July 28, 2027
Where your support takes center stage
Please note: credit card payments for this membership level cannot be processed through our third-party partner. Please contact us at [email protected] for payment options. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Recognition across SFFP’s restoration slate
Please note: credit card payments for this membership level cannot be processed through our third-party partner. Please contact us at [email protected] for payment options. We apologize for the inconvenience.
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