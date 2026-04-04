San Francisco Ice Theatre's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Take your skating to the next level with a private, one-on-one session led by 2002 Olympian and 4-time U.S. National Medalist Beata Handra. Whether you are a beginner looking to find your balance or an advanced skater aiming for competitive precision, this is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world's most accomplished ice dancers.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donors: Beata Handra and Paige Scott
Fair Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Take your skating to the next level with a private, one-on-one session led by 2002 Olympian and 4-time U.S. National Medalist, Beata Handra. Whether you are a beginner looking to find your balance or an advanced skater aiming for competitive precision, this is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world's most accomplished ice dancers.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donors: Beata Handra and Paige Scott
Fair Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Polina Edmunds is an Olympian and two-time U.S. National silver medalist, known for her technical precision and expressive skating. She represented Team USA at the 2014 Winter Olympics and has competed at the highest international levels.
Now a coach and mentor, she works with skaters of all ages and levels, focusing on strong fundamentals, artistry, and helping each athlete reach their full potential on the ice.
Starting bid
Experience the elite world of figure skating with a one-on-one private lesson from Olympic and world-renowned coach Phillip DiGuglielmo.
Fresh off guiding Alysa Liu to historic Olympic Gold in 2026, Phillip is recognized as one of the sport's most influential mentors. Whether you are a competitive skater looking to refine your triple jumps or a passionate amateur seeking to improve your artistry, this is a rare opportunity to learn from the 2026 ISU Coach of the Year. Phillip's collaborative approach ensures a session tailored to your personal goals, emphasizing technical discipline alongside creative expression.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donor: Phillip DiGuglielmo, Paige Scott
Fair Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Gain a competitive edge from one of the world's best ice dance technicians and choreographers, as well as a 6-time Italian National Champion, World Medalist, and 3-time Olympian. Known for his work with Nathan Chen and coaching Alysa Liu to the 2026 Olympic gold, Massimo brings unmatched expertise in technique, expression, and artistry. Whether you are a competitive skater looking for the finishing touches on a program or a skater striving for better flow and speed, this session will elevate your performance to the next level.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donor: Massimo Scali, Paige Scott
Fair Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Unlock your skating potential with an exclusive private lesson from one of the most artistic and decorated U.S. figure skaters in history: 4-Time U.S. National Champion, Olympic Bronze medalist in team event, and first American Man to win the Grand Prix Final. Whether you are aiming to refine your technique, improve your skating skills, or develop a championship-worthy artistic performance, this is a great opportunity to learn directly from Jeremy Abbott.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donors: Jeremy Abbott, Paige Scott
Fair Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Work one-on-one with Cas Li, a Harvard graduate (Computer Science + Theater, Dance & Media + English) who earned Phi Beta Kappa and graduated Magna Cum Laude with Highest Honors, along with a concurrent master’s in Computer Science. Cas brings a unique approach to admissions strategy—combining analytical rigor with powerful storytelling. Their background spans top tech and finance companies including Meta, Stripe, and Jane Street, and they currently serve as a Member of Technical Staff at OpenAI. At Harvard, Cas was awarded the Artist Development Fellowship for creative writing and theatre direction, studying under renowned writers including Jamaica Kincaid, Valeria Luiselli, and Stew Stewart. Cas was admitted to Harvard, MIT, and Cambridge (UK), and has helped students gain admission to top schools including MIT, UPenn, Cornell, UC Berkeley (Regents), Rice, WashU, UCLA, and UMich.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donor: Cas Li
Fair Market Value: $500
Starting bid
Sofia is a coach with 10 years of competitive skating experience and a U.S. Figure Skating Double Gold Medalist. Having trained across the country, she brings a well-rounded perspective to her coaching.
She works with skaters of all ages and levels, focusing on helping each student reach their individual goals, whether that’s skating for fun, fitness, or competition.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donor: Sofia Pica
Fair Market Value: $60
Starting bid
Sophia is a Double Gold Medalist in Freestyle and Moves in the Field and an ISI Gold Medalist with a strong background in both competitive and performance skating. She has performed in shows at Snoopy’s Home Ice and competed in Theater on Ice at both the national and world levels. Sophia is especially passionate about helping skaters build strong fundamentals, with a focus on edge work, moves in the field, and overall skating mechanics, and has a passion for working on jumps and spins with proper technique and confidence.Donor: Sophia Valdes
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Sasha Shiff is an experienced coach with over 15 years in Freestyle, Moves in the Field, and Synchronized Skating.
Open to all ages and skill levels, this personalized session focuses on building technique, confidence, and strong fundamentals on the ice.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donor: Sasha Shiff and Paige Scott
Fair Market Value: $45
Starting bid
The axel class is an hour class that focuses on axel exercises and tools to help land your axel. Must have passed FS 4
Coaches : Susan Dakdduk , Kristina Kutepova
Donor: Nazareth Ice Oasis
Fair Market Value: $330 for 8 sessions on Friday 4:30-5:30pm
Starting bid
The double jump class is an hour class for skaters that can consistently land an axel and are working on landing any of their double jumps
Coach : Casey Litz
Donor: Nazareth Ice Oasis
Fair Market Value: $330 for 8 sessions on Friday 4:30-5:30pm
Starting bid
Jolt’s Intro to Off Ice class builds the foundations for on-ice performance based on your skater’s current abilities. The class is a body- mechanics based class that works on strength and body control, as well as balance, jump and spin techniques.
This package includes six class credits for group classes led by Coach JoJo, held on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and is open to all ages and levels. Classes credits must be used within 90 days.
A great option for skaters looking to improve technique, build strength, and stay consistent off the ice.
Key Inclusions:
Restrictions & Details:
Donor: Jolt Athletics
Fair Market Value: $270
Starting bid
Experience the forefront of artificial intelligence with a full year of premium access to ChatGPT Pro from OpenAI. Designed for those who value efficiency, insight, and creativity, ChatGPT Pro elevates everything from professional workflows to personal projects—serving as a powerful partner for thinking, building, and creating.
Donor: Anonymous
Fair Market Value: $2,400
Starting bid
Experience the forefront of artificial intelligence with a full year of premium access to ChatGPT Pro from OpenAI. Designed for those who value efficiency, insight, and creativity, ChatGPT Pro elevates everything from professional workflows to personal projects—serving as a powerful partner for thinking, building, and creating.
Donor: Anonymous
Fair Market Value: $2,400
Starting bid
Try something new with a flexible class pass at The Circus Center, donated by Jeannene Clark. This pass includes 6 class credits, which can be used for 3 to 6 classes depending on the discipline.
Choose from a wide range of offerings including flying trapeze, trampoline, Chinese poles, tumbling, partner acrobatics, handstands, German wheel, Cyr wheel, straps, silks, unicycle, dance, and more.
Details:
Certificate Value: $79
Donor: Jeannene Clark of Circus Center
Starting bid
Wood Family Vineyards Tasting Experience for Four
Enjoy a relaxed and welcoming wine experience in the heart of Livermore Valley with this tasting package from Wood Family Vineyards.
This offering includes a gift certificate for a tasting experience for four guests, where you’ll be hosted in their lively, community-driven tasting room known for its warm hospitality and easygoing atmosphere.
To continue the experience at home, this package also includes two of their standout wines:
Perfect for a date outing, group experience, or a gift, this package captures the spirit of Livermore wine country—approachable, high-quality, and worth discovering.
Donor: Wood Family Vineyards
Starting bid
Starting bid
This beautiful case is created as a collaboration of two local San Francisco based artists, Michael Perrine and Grace Hoff.Michael’s wheel-thrown form is rounded, with a softly flared rim that offers a lovely canvas for Grace’s hand-painted botanical imagery, which wraps around the entirety of the piece.
Made from stoneware, it’s well-suited for floral arrangements, while its presence allows it to stand on its own as a sculptural work.
Starting bid
4-Week Pottery Class – Mission District, San Francisco
Get creative with a 4-week pottery class at The Pottery Studio in San Francisco’s Mission District. Choose between wheel throwing or handbuilding and learn to shape, refine, and glaze your own ceramic pieces from start to finish.
Classes meet once per week for 2-hour sessions, plus 6 hours of free-studio time per day. Multiple sessions offered throughout the week, so you can find the session days that work best for you! All materials, kiln firings, and expert instruction are included, along with access to a fully equipped studio.
Location: The Pottery Studio, 2394 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Visit https://thepotterystudio.com/pages/studio-class-schedules for current class schedules.
A great fit for beginners or anyone looking to try something new—leave with handmade pieces you’ll actually use.
Starting bid
BODYROK Power Cycle Experience with Griselda Delamora
Break a sweat and feel the energy with this high-intensity cycling experience at BODYROK Mission.
This item includes access to a Power Cycle class led by Griselda Delamora, known for her motivating coaching style, music-driven rides, and electric class atmosphere. Her sessions blend rhythm-based cycling, endurance training, and strength intervals into a full-body, low-impact workout that leaves you feeling strong, accomplished, and energized.
With weekly classes on Monday & Wednesday evenings at 6:00 PM and weekend mornings at 9:45 AM, this is the perfect way to elevate your fitness routine or try something new in a supportive, high-energy environment.
Whether you’re a seasoned rider or brand new to the bike, this experience delivers a powerful mix of challenge, community, and fun.
Starting bid
BODYROK Power Cycle Experience with Griselda Delamora
Break a sweat and feel the energy with this high-intensity cycling experience at BODYROK Mission.
This item includes access to a Power Cycle class led by Griselda Delamora, known for her motivating coaching style, music-driven rides, and electric class atmosphere. Her sessions blend rhythm-based cycling, endurance training, and strength intervals into a full-body, low-impact workout that leaves you feeling strong, accomplished, and energized.
With weekly classes on Monday & Wednesday evenings at 6:00 PM and weekend mornings at 9:45 AM, this is the perfect way to elevate your fitness routine or try something new in a supportive, high-energy environment.
Whether you’re a seasoned rider or brand new to the bike, this experience delivers a powerful mix of challenge, community, and fun.
Starting bid
BODYROK Power Cycle Experience with Griselda Delamora
Break a sweat and feel the energy with this high-intensity cycling experience at BODYROK Mission.
This item includes access to a Power Cycle class led by Griselda Delamora, known for her motivating coaching style, music-driven rides, and electric class atmosphere. Her sessions blend rhythm-based cycling, endurance training, and strength intervals into a full-body, low-impact workout that leaves you feeling strong, accomplished, and energized.
With weekly classes on Monday & Wednesday evenings at 6:00 PM and weekend mornings at 9:45 AM, this is the perfect way to elevate your fitness routine or try something new in a supportive, high-energy environment.
Whether you’re a seasoned rider or brand new to the bike, this experience delivers a powerful mix of challenge, community, and fun.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of California craftsmanship into your kitchen with this thoughtfully curated pairing from Olive This Olive That and MudFool Ceramics by Lindsey Lauffer.
Olive This Olive That is known for its focus on high-quality, California-sourced olive oils and specialty goods, offering fresh, flavorful products that celebrate local producers and elevate everyday cooking.
This set includes:
A 500 ml bottle of California Extra Virgin Olive Oil—fresh, balanced, and perfect for cooking or finishing dishes
A handmade ceramic olive oil bottle by MudFool Ceramics—wheel-thrown and designed for both beauty and function, featuring a smooth, controlled pour for everyday use
Starting bid
Private Aerial Silks or Lyra Class with Alex Lin
Enjoy a private aerial class for up to 10 people, choosing between silks or lyra (aerial hoop). This 1-hour guided session is beginner-friendly and tailored to your group—no experience needed.
Includes 15 extra minutes for photos to capture your time in the air. Open to all ages, perfect for a unique group experience or celebration.
Starting bid
Rockerz skate guards need no introduction; here is a chance to snatch a pair of one-of-a-kind Rockerz in translucent mochi-style or swirled color designs. No two pairs are alike!
Estimated value: $95 (not sold online or in stores)
Donor: Rockerz Skate Guards
Starting bid
Two Window H seats to the Elegance event honoring Polina Edmunds and featuring a performance by Alysa Liu!
Event date: 8pm on June 6, 2026
Value: Priceless (This event is sold out)
Starting bid
Escape for 3 nights to the magical West Shore of Lake Tahoe. This cozy cabin is a short walk to the beach, pier, restaurants, and shops. Bike scenic trails into Sugar Pine Point State Park or take a quick drive to Meeks Bay's white sand beach and turquoise waters— “Hawaii in the mountains.” Explore nearby DL Bliss and iconic Emerald Bay for unforgettable Tahoe views and outdoor adventures.
The cabin boasts of hundreds of movies and dozens of games to enjoy a fun filled mountain escape!!!
Starting bid
Capture your most meaningful moments with Natalie Valdes Creative. Whether you are looking to celebrate a milestone, document a special connection, or refresh your professional portfolio, I am dedicated to creating cinematic, storytelling-driven imagery that feels authentic to you.
This package offers a one-hour professional photography session tailored to your vision. Whether it's a heartfelt family session, an intimate couples shoot, a solo portrait session, or event coverage, I am here to bring your story to life.
Let’s create something timeless together. You can view more of my portfolio and see my latest work on Instagram at @natalievaldescreative.
Starting bid
Evelyn is an SFIT alumna (2014-2020).
She is a technologist at JPM but has a passion for art.
She runs a small online art shop (https://flapjastic.bigcartel.com) and does private commissions. You can view her art style there.
For the arts portrait, she will provide an artistic interpretation of your pet(s), and you will own the digital artwork. You can use the digital file to print stationery, phone cases, stickers, and screen savers.
Please provide photos of your pet(s) and some of their characteristics and nuances.
For reference, the artwork sample was created for her foster cat named Reese’s (as in the chocolate)
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Evelyn is an SFIT alumna (2014-2020).
She is a technologist at JPM but has a passion for art.
She runs a small online art shop (https://flapjastic.bigcartel.com) and does private commissions. You can view her art style there.
For the arts portrait, she will provide an artistic interpretation of your pet(s), and you will own the digital artwork. You can use the digital file to print stationery, phone cases, stickers, and screen savers.
Please provide photos of your pet(s) and some of their characteristics and nuances.
For reference, the artwork sample was created for her foster cat named Reese’s (as in the chocolate)
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Evelyn is an SFIT alumna (2014-2020).
She is a technologist at JPM but has a passion for art.
She runs a small online art shop (https://flapjastic.bigcartel.com) and does private commissions. You can view her art style there.
For the arts portrait, she will provide an artistic interpretation of your pet(s), and you will own the digital artwork. You can use the digital file to print stationery, phone cases, stickers, and screen savers.
Please provide photos of your pet(s) and some of their characteristics and nuances.
For reference, the artwork sample was created for her foster cat named Reese’s (as in the chocolate)
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Evelyn is an SFIT alumna (2014-2020).
She is a technologist at JPM but has a passion for art.
She runs a small online art shop (https://flapjastic.bigcartel.com) and does private commissions. You can view her art style there.
For the arts portrait, she will provide an artistic interpretation of your pet(s), and you will own the digital artwork. You can use the digital file to print stationery, phone cases, stickers, and screen savers.
Please provide photos of your pet(s) and some of their characteristics and nuances.
For reference, the artwork sample was created for her foster cat named Reese’s (as in the chocolate)
Estimated Value: $50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!