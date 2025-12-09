San Joaquin Kannada Sangha's Annual Memberships

Prepaid Membership Benefits
- Up to 4 tickets (RSVP based) per event for Sankranthi, Ugadi, Rajyotsava + Camping Tent site included in the price, tickets delivered online.
- Reserved camping tent locations at our outdoor events.
- Free participation in SJKS-hosted seminars and Educative programs like Financial Planning , Tax Planning, real estate, Univ College Planning, job fairs and more.
- Access to 7 exciting events throughout the year.
- Discounts for setting up stalls at events.
- Exclusive perks:
- Dinner with artists (when possible).
- Photo and Instagram opportunities with artists (when possible).
Note: Food charges for camping are not included and will be charged at published rates.