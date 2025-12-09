San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

Offered by

San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

About the memberships

San Joaquin Kannada Sangha's Annual Memberships

Regular Membership
$50

Valid until December 30

Membership Benefits

  • Early Bird/Discounted pricing to SJKS in-person and online cultural,entertainment & outdoor events like Walkathon/5K/Sports and also priority assignment for Camping to you and your family
  • Free participation in SJKS-hosted seminars and Educative programs like Financial Planning , Tax Planning, real estate, Univ College Planning, job fairs and more.
  • Access to 7 exciting events throughout the year.
Prepaid Membership
$349

Valid until December 30

Prepaid Membership Benefits

  • Up to 4 tickets (RSVP based) per event for Sankranthi, Ugadi, Rajyotsava + Camping Tent site included in the price, tickets delivered online.
  • Reserved camping tent locations at our outdoor events.
  • Free participation in SJKS-hosted seminars and Educative programs like Financial Planning , Tax Planning, real estate, Univ College Planning, job fairs and more.
  • Access to 7 exciting events throughout the year.
  • Discounts for setting up stalls at events.
  • Exclusive perks:
    • Dinner with artists (when possible).
    • Photo and Instagram opportunities with artists (when possible).

Note: Food charges for camping are not included and will be charged at published rates.

Add a donation for San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

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