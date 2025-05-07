San Jose Fire Museum Silent Auction - Pianoforte SJFD Superstrat

Pianoforte SJFD Superstrat, built by Keith Holland Guitar • Alder Body with SJFD Decals on Front and Reverse • Reflective Chevrons on Reverse of the Body • Maple Neck • Burnt Reverse Headstock with SJFD Pin • Rosewood Fingerboard • "C" Neck Profile • 22x Jumbo Frets • Seymour Duncan Custom 5 Bridge Pickup • 1980s Fender Single Coil Pickups in Mid/Neck Positions • Diamond Plate Pickguard & Tremolo Cover plate • 2x Aluminum Control Knobs • Authentic Water Valve Knob for 2nd Tone Knob • 2-Point Tremolo with Customized Whammy Bar • Vintage-style Locking Tuning Machines • 25.5" Scale • 9.5" Radius The body and neck were donated by retired San Jose Firefighter and fellow guitar player, Jeff Weber. Designed and built by Jason Cottrell, Robert Alan Witmeyer, TJ Flores, and Peter Katsaros.

Pianoforte SJFD Superstrat, built by Keith Holland Guitar • Alder Body with SJFD Decals on Front and Reverse • Reflective Chevrons on Reverse of the Body • Maple Neck • Burnt Reverse Headstock with SJFD Pin • Rosewood Fingerboard • "C" Neck Profile • 22x Jumbo Frets • Seymour Duncan Custom 5 Bridge Pickup • 1980s Fender Single Coil Pickups in Mid/Neck Positions • Diamond Plate Pickguard & Tremolo Cover plate • 2x Aluminum Control Knobs • Authentic Water Valve Knob for 2nd Tone Knob • 2-Point Tremolo with Customized Whammy Bar • Vintage-style Locking Tuning Machines • 25.5" Scale • 9.5" Radius The body and neck were donated by retired San Jose Firefighter and fellow guitar player, Jeff Weber. Designed and built by Jason Cottrell, Robert Alan Witmeyer, TJ Flores, and Peter Katsaros.

More details...