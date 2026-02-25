San Juan Capistrano Little League
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San Juan Capistrano Little League

About this event

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San Juan Little League Silent Auction Spring 2026

Get Organized item
Get Organized
$75

Starting bid

$50 Target gift card, $50 Starbucks gift card, Crumbl cookie vouchers,
Car/trunk organizer, utensils organizer, ziploc organizer, folio document organizer,
Dish Towels, Meal Planning notepad


Donated by: T-Ball Yankees

Nextgen Football item
Nextgen Football
$40

Starting bid

Certificate good for $75 off NextGen Flag Football registration for any future Season
GTMB T-shirt, Hat, Football, and mouthguard


Donated by: Rookie Royals

Glam Sesh item
Glam Sesh
$75

Starting bid

One Special Event/Glam Makeup session with Makeup by Nichole valued at $165
Gift bag from BomBon Aesthetics including $50 off any treatment or services
Epicutis skincare products


Donated by: Rookie Red Sox

Baseball Mom item
Baseball Mom
$60

Starting bid

$100 Daisy Shoppe Gift card, coconut milk mango candle, pink cosmetics bag, coconut milk mango hand lotion, “Baseball Mom” and “Game Day” hats, Flower candle, Satin pillowcase, Silky hair curler, pink bow socks, hair clips, bow stickers


Donated by: Rookie Angels

BBQ Ready item
BBQ Ready
$40

Starting bid

Wusthof BBQ Tool Set, Williams Sonoma Marinade & Prep Tray, dish towels,
Two Classic Glass Beer mugs, Galvanized drink serving bucket


Donated by: T-Ball Padres

Get Outside item
Get Outside
$80

Starting bid

Nomadix Puffer Blanket, Melin hat, Two GO Ocean Bottles


Donated by: AA Braves

Taste of San Juan item
Taste of San Juan
$100

Starting bid

-$75 gift receipt for Breezy Cafe

-$20 gift card, large t-shirt, bag of coffee from Hidden House Coffee
-(2) $25 gift cards for Ricardo's place
-5 loaves of bread from FKN Bread
-$20 gift card for Hudson's Cookies

-5 tokens for free ice cream at McConnell's Ice Cream (SJC)


Donated by: T-Ball Rangers

Jump Around item
Jump Around
$50

Starting bid

Baseball backpack, Ninja Blender, Candle,
Sky Zone 25% off discount coupon, water bottle, and socks


Donated by: A Padres

Time to Perspire item
Time to Perspire
$65

Starting bid

$100 Gift card to Perspire Sauna Studio
Perspire water bottle
Ice Flow Stanley


Donated by: Rookie Braves

Face Freshener item
Face Freshener
$75

Starting bid

Bom Bon Aesthetics - 1 lip filler or Microneedling Session


Donated by: AA Brewers

Sparkle in Silver item
Sparkle in Silver
$75

Starting bid

Sage Silver Handmade Jewelry -
Sterling Silver and Turquoise Shadowbox Hair pin
Sterling Silver cuff bracelet


Donated by: AA Brewers

OC Soccer Club item
OC Soccer Club
$225

Starting bid

4 premium seats to any OCSC home game
$25 merchandise voucher
2 OCSC beanies, 2 OCSC mugs
Various other OCSC goodies


Donated by: AAA Dodgers

Cozy Morning item
Cozy Morning
$120

Starting bid

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker,
2 16oz Columbia Vacuum Tumblers, 2 Columbia Super Soft Plus blankets,
Breakfast tray, “A Gentle Rain” tile game, Campignons 240 piece puzzle,
Intelligent Change 5-minute journal, Sudoku puzzle book, Crossword puzzle book


Donated by: Intermediate Mavericks

Holey Moley, it’s a date night item
Holey Moley, it’s a date night
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Holey Moley golf club
Drinks and snacks for a memorable night


Donated by: Rookie Rangers

Ellie's Table item
Ellie's Table
$30

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Ellie's Table, two mugs, napkins, bottle of Salted Caramel coffee syrup


Donated by: Rookie Guardians

A night out in San Juan item
A night out in San Juan
$100

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Swallow's Inn, $100 gift card to El Adobe


Donated by: AA Mets

Pickle-mania item
Pickle-mania
$75

Starting bid

$150 gift certificate for a pickleball lesson for up to 5 players, 3-pack of pickleballs, Portable fan, ALO backpack


Donated by: AA Angels

Garden and Baseball item
Garden and Baseball
$65

Starting bid

Baseball Bogg Bag, $50 gift card to Green Thumb Nursery, gardening gloves, trowel, and seeds to get your home garden started


Donated by: T-Ball Phillies

Baseball in Style item
Baseball in Style
$60

Starting bid

Baseball Lifestyle 101 splatter paint baseball backpack, Baseball Lifestyle 101 3-pack ice cream socks, Donruss 2025 baseball cards, Bazooka gum


Donated by: AA Twins

Baseball All Day item
Baseball All Day
$50

Starting bid

Baseball All Day tote bag, baseball throw blanket, Baseball Javasok koozie, Stadium seat, $15 Starbucks gift card


Donated by: T-Ball Mariners

Throw with the Pros item
Throw with the Pros
$125

Starting bid

Step up to the mound with retired MLB pros Kyle Zimmer and Matt Wisler! The winning bid includes a one-hour private lesson for up to two players, featuring personalized instruction in pitching, drills, and mental skills. Don't miss this incredible opportunity for your Little Leaguer to learn from the pros, build confidence, and elevate their game.


Donated by: T-Ball Dodgers

Brew House item
Brew House
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to The Brew House, two beer glasses with koozies, two tasting glasses


Donated by: A Dodgers

Live More item
Live More
$75

Starting bid

Two Weeks worth of Live More Superfoods Smootie Cups, Igloo Cooler, Geometry Towels - 4 kitchen tea towels, 1 beach towel, 1 beach blanket


Donated by: AAA Orioles

Burgers, Brews, & Baseball item
Burgers, Brews, & Baseball
$500

Starting bid

Anaheim Angels VIP game experience:
• 4 Home Plate tickets for Saturday, May 2nd at 6:38 p.m.
• Premium parking pass
• Lexus diamond club access

Hennessey's Tavern fan pack:
• $50 gift card
• 2 T-shirts
• 2 Hats
• Beanie

Docent brewing package:
• 2 Crowlers of your choice
• 2 Beer glasses
• Hat
• Socks

Transportation convenience:
• $50 Lyft digital gift card

Game day entertaining essentials:
• Large ice bucket
• Bottle opener
• Serving tray


Donated by: Rookie Brewers

Shop til you Drop! item
Shop til you Drop!
$125

Starting bid

Common Thread Shopping Party + $150 gift card for the winner and $25 gift cards for any number of friends during the shopping party

$100 Geometry Gift Card

Weekends, Coffee & Baseball sweatshirt

Ouai body scrub, Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment


Donated by: AA Marlins

Play ball item
Play ball
$100

Starting bid

Rawlings bat bag, Nolan Arenado signed ball, Gerritt Cole signed ball, Cracker Jacks, Sunflower seeds


Donated by: T-Ball Rockies

Make a Splash item
Make a Splash
$110

Starting bid

Evolution Swim Academy - One month of small group lessons and annual registration fee, White Bogg Bag, White 35oz Yeti, Pool towels, goggles


Donated by: AAA Phillies

F45 item
F45
$100

Starting bid

One Month of training at F45 RMV

The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe item
The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe
$75

Starting bid

Ubuntu Cafe - Dinner & Breakfast for 2, Ubuntu foldable tote, Guava & Passionfruit jam, salted caramel shortbread cookie, tea towel


Donated by: AAA Cubs

Pure Barre item
Pure Barre
$125

Starting bid

1 Month to Pure Barre OC, 1 day pass to Hype Wellness Studio, bottle of Rove Casa Organics sleep support, Lavender soap, bath bomb, Hype Wellness T-shirt


Donated by: Rookie Dodgers

Super Bowl Champion! item
Super Bowl Champion!
$50

Starting bid

Autographed photo of Seattle Seahawks SUPER BOWL CHAMPION Sam Darnold, Seahawks tumbler

Baseball Camp item
Baseball Camp
$125

Starting bid

Mark Cresse School of Baseball - One Week (5 days) of baseball training at Summer Camp 2026. Available for any of three locations: Irvine/Costa Mesa, Aliso Viejo, Chino Hills.

Flying V item
Flying V
$350

Starting bid

Four Plaza Level tickets to an Anaheim Ducks. home game during the 2025-26 regular season! Two Ducks hats and six Ducks shirts to cheer on the team!

Go Angels! item
Go Angels!
$200

Starting bid

Four (4) Club MVP Seats for a mutually agreed upon Angels Home Game during the 2026 regular season.

Coach Ballgame item
Coach Ballgame
$125

Starting bid

One week of Summer Camp 2026 with Coach Ballgame

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!