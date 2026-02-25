San Juan Little League Silent Auction Spring 2026

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Starting bid
$50 Target gift card, $50 Starbucks gift card, Crumbl cookie vouchers,
Car/trunk organizer, utensils organizer, ziploc organizer, folio document organizer,
Dish Towels, Meal Planning notepad
Donated by: T-Ball Yankees
Starting bid
Certificate good for $75 off NextGen Flag Football registration for any future Season
GTMB T-shirt, Hat, Football, and mouthguard
Donated by: Rookie Royals
Starting bid
One Special Event/Glam Makeup session with Makeup by Nichole valued at $165
Gift bag from BomBon Aesthetics including $50 off any treatment or services
Epicutis skincare products
Donated by: Rookie Red Sox
Starting bid
$100 Daisy Shoppe Gift card, coconut milk mango candle, pink cosmetics bag, coconut milk mango hand lotion, “Baseball Mom” and “Game Day” hats, Flower candle, Satin pillowcase, Silky hair curler, pink bow socks, hair clips, bow stickers
Donated by: Rookie Angels
Starting bid
Wusthof BBQ Tool Set, Williams Sonoma Marinade & Prep Tray, dish towels,
Two Classic Glass Beer mugs, Galvanized drink serving bucket
Donated by: T-Ball Padres
Starting bid
Nomadix Puffer Blanket, Melin hat, Two GO Ocean Bottles
Donated by: AA Braves
Starting bid
-$75 gift receipt for Breezy Cafe
-$20 gift card, large t-shirt, bag of coffee from Hidden House Coffee
-(2) $25 gift cards for Ricardo's place
-5 loaves of bread from FKN Bread
-$20 gift card for Hudson's Cookies
-5 tokens for free ice cream at McConnell's Ice Cream (SJC)
Donated by: T-Ball Rangers
Starting bid
Baseball backpack, Ninja Blender, Candle,
Sky Zone 25% off discount coupon, water bottle, and socks
Donated by: A Padres
Starting bid
$100 Gift card to Perspire Sauna Studio
Perspire water bottle
Ice Flow Stanley
Donated by: Rookie Braves
Starting bid
Bom Bon Aesthetics - 1 lip filler or Microneedling Session
Donated by: AA Brewers
Starting bid
Sage Silver Handmade Jewelry -
Sterling Silver and Turquoise Shadowbox Hair pin
Sterling Silver cuff bracelet
Donated by: AA Brewers
Starting bid
4 premium seats to any OCSC home game
$25 merchandise voucher
2 OCSC beanies, 2 OCSC mugs
Various other OCSC goodies
Donated by: AAA Dodgers
Starting bid
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker,
2 16oz Columbia Vacuum Tumblers, 2 Columbia Super Soft Plus blankets,
Breakfast tray, “A Gentle Rain” tile game, Campignons 240 piece puzzle,
Intelligent Change 5-minute journal, Sudoku puzzle book, Crossword puzzle book
Donated by: Intermediate Mavericks
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Holey Moley golf club
Drinks and snacks for a memorable night
Donated by: Rookie Rangers
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Ellie's Table, two mugs, napkins, bottle of Salted Caramel coffee syrup
Donated by: Rookie Guardians
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Swallow's Inn, $100 gift card to El Adobe
Donated by: AA Mets
Starting bid
$150 gift certificate for a pickleball lesson for up to 5 players, 3-pack of pickleballs, Portable fan, ALO backpack
Donated by: AA Angels
Starting bid
Baseball Bogg Bag, $50 gift card to Green Thumb Nursery, gardening gloves, trowel, and seeds to get your home garden started
Donated by: T-Ball Phillies
Starting bid
Baseball Lifestyle 101 splatter paint baseball backpack, Baseball Lifestyle 101 3-pack ice cream socks, Donruss 2025 baseball cards, Bazooka gum
Donated by: AA Twins
Starting bid
Baseball All Day tote bag, baseball throw blanket, Baseball Javasok koozie, Stadium seat, $15 Starbucks gift card
Donated by: T-Ball Mariners
Starting bid
Step up to the mound with retired MLB pros Kyle Zimmer and Matt Wisler! The winning bid includes a one-hour private lesson for up to two players, featuring personalized instruction in pitching, drills, and mental skills. Don't miss this incredible opportunity for your Little Leaguer to learn from the pros, build confidence, and elevate their game.
Donated by: T-Ball Dodgers
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to The Brew House, two beer glasses with koozies, two tasting glasses
Donated by: A Dodgers
Starting bid
Two Weeks worth of Live More Superfoods Smootie Cups, Igloo Cooler, Geometry Towels - 4 kitchen tea towels, 1 beach towel, 1 beach blanket
Donated by: AAA Orioles
Starting bid
Anaheim Angels VIP game experience:
• 4 Home Plate tickets for Saturday, May 2nd at 6:38 p.m.
• Premium parking pass
• Lexus diamond club access
Hennessey's Tavern fan pack:
• $50 gift card
• 2 T-shirts
• 2 Hats
• Beanie
Docent brewing package:
• 2 Crowlers of your choice
• 2 Beer glasses
• Hat
• Socks
Transportation convenience:
• $50 Lyft digital gift card
Game day entertaining essentials:
• Large ice bucket
• Bottle opener
• Serving tray
Donated by: Rookie Brewers
Starting bid
Common Thread Shopping Party + $150 gift card for the winner and $25 gift cards for any number of friends during the shopping party
$100 Geometry Gift Card
Weekends, Coffee & Baseball sweatshirt
Ouai body scrub, Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment
Donated by: AA Marlins
Starting bid
Rawlings bat bag, Nolan Arenado signed ball, Gerritt Cole signed ball, Cracker Jacks, Sunflower seeds
Donated by: T-Ball Rockies
Starting bid
Evolution Swim Academy - One month of small group lessons and annual registration fee, White Bogg Bag, White 35oz Yeti, Pool towels, goggles
Donated by: AAA Phillies
Starting bid
One Month of training at F45 RMV
Starting bid
Ubuntu Cafe - Dinner & Breakfast for 2, Ubuntu foldable tote, Guava & Passionfruit jam, salted caramel shortbread cookie, tea towel
Donated by: AAA Cubs
Starting bid
1 Month to Pure Barre OC, 1 day pass to Hype Wellness Studio, bottle of Rove Casa Organics sleep support, Lavender soap, bath bomb, Hype Wellness T-shirt
Donated by: Rookie Dodgers
Starting bid
Autographed photo of Seattle Seahawks SUPER BOWL CHAMPION Sam Darnold, Seahawks tumbler
Starting bid
Mark Cresse School of Baseball - One Week (5 days) of baseball training at Summer Camp 2026. Available for any of three locations: Irvine/Costa Mesa, Aliso Viejo, Chino Hills.
Starting bid
Four Plaza Level tickets to an Anaheim Ducks. home game during the 2025-26 regular season! Two Ducks hats and six Ducks shirts to cheer on the team!
Starting bid
Four (4) Club MVP Seats for a mutually agreed upon Angels Home Game during the 2026 regular season.
Starting bid
One week of Summer Camp 2026 with Coach Ballgame
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