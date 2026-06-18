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San Lorenzo Valley Museum

Offered by

San Lorenzo Valley Museum

About the memberships

San Lorenzo Valley Historical Society's Memberships

Annual Individual Membership
$25

Valid until August 5, 2027

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
Annual Dual/Family Membership
$40

Valid until August 5, 2027

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
Supporting Membership
$100

Valid until August 5, 2027

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
  • PLUS NARM Benefits - free or discounted admission to over 1,200 arts, cultural, and historical institutions across the country
Lifetime Individual Membership
$250

No expiration

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
Lifetime Family Membership
$400

No expiration

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
Friend - Non-Profit Business Membership
$50

Valid until August 5, 2027

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
  • Logo in Printed Newsletter
  • Social Media Welcome Announcement
Friend - For-Profit Business Membership
$75

Valid until August 5, 2027

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
  • Logo in Printed Newsletter
  • Social Media Welcome Announcement
Advocate - Business Sponsorship
$350

Valid until August 5, 2027

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
  • Logo in Printed Newsletter
  • Social Media Welcome Announcement
  • Opportunity to sponsor special event
  • (2) Tickets to Annual Fundraising Dinner & Auction
  • 1 week promotion on outdoor sign
Champion - Business Sponsorship
$750

Valid until August 5, 2027

What are the benefits?

  • Membership dues qualify for tax deductions. 
  • Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events. 
  • Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo. 
  • Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions. 
  • Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)
  • Logo in Printed Newsletter
  • Social Media Welcome Announcement
  • Opportunity to sponsor special event
  • (4) Tickets to Annual Fundraising Dinner & Auction
  • 2 week promotion on outdoor sign
  • All employees receive 15% bookstore discount
  • Private gallery tour of new exhibition for employees
  • 2 high res images from collection for use at business
  • Business link on Museum website
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