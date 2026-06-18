San Lorenzo Valley Historical Society's Memberships

What are the benefits?

Membership dues qualify for tax deductions.

Members receive a 15% discount at the Museum store. They receive discounts on tickets to our special events.

Receive our printed newsletter The New Mountain Echo.

Invitations to preview receptions of new exhibitions.

Free copy of The Grand Vision - A Journey through Big Basin Redwoods State Park (before the CZU fire.)

Logo in Printed Newsletter

Social Media Welcome Announcement

Opportunity to sponsor special event

(4) Tickets to Annual Fundraising Dinner & Auction

2 week promotion on outdoor sign

All employees receive 15% bookstore discount

Private gallery tour of new exhibition for employees

2 high res images from collection for use at business