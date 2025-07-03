Our Online Auction: A 'Trifecta of 25 Years'

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Inspired by the Gunnison River, the unique landing net features a layered wooden handle. The net features an 8-inch-wide, 16-inch-deep area with a slightly pointed top, making it ideal for wade or stream fishing. These heirlooms are handcrafted in the San Luis Valley by Kevin Milder under Rustic Angler Forge.
A $120 value. Available for pick-up at the celebration or our Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by San Luis Valley Trout Unlimited.
Journey back in time with a private guided tour for your family at the Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center! Explore a 19th-century military fort, walk the parade grounds, and tour five historic adobe buildings. Learn about the Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th Cavalry (1876-1879) and Colorado’s Civil War role. Leave with some swag to remember your experience.
A $40 value. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is gifted by the Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center.
Book a two-night stay a stone's throw from the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve! These signature plus campsites provide a half-acre of private space. Each site has an outdoor kitchen for your convenience and access to creature comforts. Your furry friends are welcome.
A $340 value. Seasonal opportunity from May to October 2026. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is presented by Ramble Camp.
For days when you only need the essentials, our utility Black Hole® Waist Pack 5L has ample storage and zippered pockets, perfect for an urban outing or holding an extra layer on the trail.
A $79 value. One size. Available for pick-up at the celebration or at the Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by Patagonia.
This 55-liter workhorse organizes your gear and has enough space for a fun-hog weekend or a well-organized extended trip. It delivers the same legendary performance you expect from our Black Hole® bags, but with a huge step toward environmental impact reduction with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing, and now a pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate with a sleek matte finish.
A $169 value. One size. Available for pick-up at the celebration or at the Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by Patagonia.
The 32-liter Fieldsmith Roll-Top Pack adjusts to accommodate the day's load and can be rolled tightly for additional water protection, with just enough exterior storage and an internal 15" laptop sleeve.
A $149 value. One size. Available for pick-up at the celebration or at the Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by Patagonia.
Relax for two nights in the mineral waters of the Orient Land Trust Hot Springs! This all-inclusive certificate includes a campsite and overnight soak passes for two individuals.
A $120 value. Tent camping is open from May 1st to September 30th. Clothing-optional springs. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is gifted by the Orient Land Trust.
Ride alongside the Rio Grande on a guided rail bike adventure through stunning mountain terrain! This leisurely ride winds through breathtaking landscapes, with sweeping views and vistas surrounding you. Pause midway at a scenic picnic area to relax, snack, and capture photos.
A $100 value. Starting point: South Fork. A double bike for two individuals. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is sponsored by Revolution Rail Co.
Since 1969, Kristi Mountain Sports has been the San Luis Valley's premier location for all your biking, hiking, camping, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, and sandboarding needs. We are a classic "Mom and Pop" outdoor shop that values your business and strives to provide quality service to all of our customers.
A $100 value. Must be used at the Alamosa location. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This gift is sponsored by Kristi Mountain Sports.
Wander into the Sangre de Cristo Dark Sky Reserve! A topographic map and a headlamp will guide you. When you find the perfect place, you can stargaze with comfort on a collapsible pillow for easy travel.
A $65 value. Includes three items: map, headlamp, and pillow. More pictures to come. Available for pick-up at the celebration or at the Alamosa office. This bundle is sponsored by Kristi Mountain Sports.
The Colorado Native Plant Society furthers the knowledge, appreciation and conservation of native plants and habitats of Colorado through education, stewardship and advocacy.
We have member-organized chapters around the state that engage in botanical activities.
A $100 value. Includes: native seeds, conference ticket, and annual membership. The conference is on May 23-24 in Grand Junction, Colorado. It is a yearly membership. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is sponsored by the Colorado Native Plant Society.
