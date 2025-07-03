Our Online Auction: A 'Trifecta of 25 Years'

Inspired by the Gunnison River, the unique landing net features a layered wooden handle. The net features an 8-inch-wide, 16-inch-deep area with a slightly pointed top, making it ideal for wade or stream fishing. These heirlooms are handcrafted in the San Luis Valley by Kevin Milder under Rustic Angler Forge.





A $120 value. Available for pick-up at the celebration or our Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by San Luis Valley Trout Unlimited.