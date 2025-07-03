eventClosed

Our Online Auction: A 'Trifecta of 25 Years'

5301 Terry St, Mosca, CO 81146, USA

Handcrafted Wooden Landing Net item
Handcrafted Wooden Landing Net
$60

Inspired by the Gunnison River, the unique landing net features a layered wooden handle. The net features an 8-inch-wide, 16-inch-deep area with a slightly pointed top, making it ideal for wade or stream fishing. These heirlooms are handcrafted in the San Luis Valley by Kevin Milder under Rustic Angler Forge.


A $120 value. Available for pick-up at the celebration or our Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by San Luis Valley Trout Unlimited.

A Family Experience At The Fort Garland Museum item
A Family Experience At The Fort Garland Museum
$15

Journey back in time with a private guided tour for your family at the Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center! Explore a 19th-century military fort, walk the parade grounds, and tour five historic adobe buildings. Learn about the Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th Cavalry (1876-1879) and Colorado’s Civil War role. Leave with some swag to remember your experience.


A $40 value. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is gifted by the Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center.

A Weekend Stay At Dunes Ramble Camp item
A Weekend Stay At Dunes Ramble Camp
$150

Book a two-night stay a stone's throw from the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve! These signature plus campsites provide a half-acre of private space. Each site has an outdoor kitchen for your convenience and access to creature comforts. Your furry friends are welcome.


A $340 value. Seasonal opportunity from May to October 2026. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is presented by Ramble Camp.

The Black Hole Waist Pack item
The Black Hole Waist Pack
$40

For days when you only need the essentials, our utility Black Hole® Waist Pack 5L has ample storage and zippered pockets, perfect for an urban outing or holding an extra layer on the trail.


A $79 value. One size. Available for pick-up at the celebration or at the Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by Patagonia.

The Black Hole Duffel 55L item
The Black Hole Duffel 55L
$90

This 55-liter workhorse organizes your gear and has enough space for a fun-hog weekend or a well-organized extended trip. It delivers the same legendary performance you expect from our Black Hole® bags, but with a huge step toward environmental impact reduction with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing, and now a pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate with a sleek matte finish. 


A $169 value. One size. Available for pick-up at the celebration or at the Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by Patagonia.

The Fieldsmith Roll-Top Pack item
The Fieldsmith Roll-Top Pack
$75

The 32-liter Fieldsmith Roll-Top Pack adjusts to accommodate the day's load and can be rolled tightly for additional water protection, with just enough exterior storage and an internal 15" laptop sleeve.


A $149 value. One size. Available for pick-up at the celebration or at the Alamosa office. This item is sponsored by Patagonia.

A Weekend at the Orient Land Trust Hot Springs #1 item
A Weekend at the Orient Land Trust Hot Springs #1
$60

Relax for two nights in the mineral waters of the Orient Land Trust Hot Springs! This all-inclusive certificate includes a campsite and overnight soak passes for two individuals.


A $120 value. Tent camping is open from May 1st to September 30th. Clothing-optional springs. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is gifted by the Orient Land Trust.

A Weekend at the Orient Land Trust Hot Springs #2 item
A Weekend at the Orient Land Trust Hot Springs #2
$60

Relax for two nights in the mineral waters of the Orient Land Trust Hot Springs! This all-inclusive certificate includes a campsite and overnight soak passes for two individuals.


A $120 value. Tent camping is open from May 1st to September 30th. Clothing-optional springs. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is gifted by the Orient Land Trust.

Bike The Rio Grande Run item
Bike The Rio Grande Run
$50

Ride alongside the Rio Grande on a guided rail bike adventure through stunning mountain terrain! This leisurely ride winds through breathtaking landscapes, with sweeping views and vistas surrounding you. Pause midway at a scenic picnic area to relax, snack, and capture photos.


A $100 value. Starting point: South Fork. A double bike for two individuals. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is sponsored by Revolution Rail Co.

A Gift Card For Mountain Adventures item
A Gift Card For Mountain Adventures
$50

Since 1969, Kristi Mountain Sports has been the San Luis Valley's premier location for all your biking, hiking, camping, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, and sandboarding needs. We are a classic "Mom and Pop" outdoor shop that values your business and strives to provide quality service to all of our customers.


A $100 value. Must be used at the Alamosa location. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This gift is sponsored by Kristi Mountain Sports.

A Bundle For Stargazing Adventures item
A Bundle For Stargazing Adventures
$30

Wander into the Sangre de Cristo Dark Sky Reserve! A topographic map and a headlamp will guide you. When you find the perfect place, you can stargaze with comfort on a collapsible pillow for easy travel.


A $65 value. Includes three items: map, headlamp, and pillow. More pictures to come. Available for pick-up at the celebration or at the Alamosa office. This bundle is sponsored by Kristi Mountain Sports.

A Native Plant Bundle #1 item
A Native Plant Bundle #1
$50

The Colorado Native Plant Society furthers the knowledge, appreciation and conservation of native plants and habitats of Colorado through education, stewardship and advocacy.

We have member-organized chapters around the state that engage in botanical activities.


A $100 value. Includes: native seeds, conference ticket, and annual membership. The conference is on May 23-24 in Grand Junction, Colorado. It is a yearly membership. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is sponsored by the Colorado Native Plant Society.

A Native Plant Bundle #2 item
A Native Plant Bundle #2
$50

The Colorado Native Plant Society furthers the knowledge, appreciation, and conservation of native plants and habitats of Colorado through education, stewardship, and advocacy.

We have member-organized chapters around the state that engage in botanical activities.


A $100 value. Includes: native seeds, conference ticket, and annual membership. The conference is on May 23-24 in Grand Junction, Colorado. It is a yearly membership. Available for pick-up at the celebration, at the Alamosa office, or by mail. This item is sponsored by the Colorado Native Plant Society.

