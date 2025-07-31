San Pablo PTA's Shop

Youth Superhero T-shirt item
Youth Superhero T-shirt
$15

Our Superhero T-shirts are purple with our 2025-2026 theme this school year of "Science is our Superpower!". Sizes are Youth XS, S, M, L


NOTE: Youth XL is he same size as an adult small - please select that option for this size.

Adult Superhero T-shirt item
Adult Superhero T-shirt
$15

Our Superhero T-shirts are purple with our 2025-2026 theme this school year of "Science is our Superpower!". Sizes are Adult: S, M, L, XL.

NOTE: Adult sizes XS, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL can be ordered using the paper form included in your orientation packet. These sizes will be placed with our second and final order on 9/5, with delivery expected at the end of September.

Youth Legacy T-shirt item
Youth Legacy T-shirt
$20

Legacy T-Shirt can be worn for years to come. Our beautiful shirt comes in white with our San Pablo Turtle logo. Sizes are Youth XS, S, M, L


NOTE: Youth XL is he same size as an adult small - please select that option for this size.

Adult Legacy T-shirt item
Adult Legacy T-shirt
$20

Legacy T-Shirt can be worn for years to come. Our beautiful shirt comes in white with our San Pablo Turtle logo. Sizes are Adult: S, M, L, XL

NOTE: Adult sizes XS, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL can be ordered using the paper form included in your orientation packet. These sizes will be placed with our second and final order on 9/5, with delivery expected at the end of September.

Adult Women's Legacy Tank Top item
Adult Women's Legacy Tank Top
$20

Legacy T-Shirt can be worn for years to come. Our beautiful Tank Tops comes in white with our San Pablo Turtle logo. Sizes are Adult: XS, S, M, L, XL


NOTE: Adult sizes 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL can be ordered using the paper form included in your orientation packet. These sizes will be placed with our second and final order on 9/5, with delivery expected at the end of September.

Mint and White Hat item
Mint and White Hat
$25

These hats fit both adults and youths.


NOTE: This hat is currently out of stock. We’ll restock with our final 9/5 order for late-September delivery. To reserve yours, complete the paper form from your orientation packet.

Purple and Black Hat item
Purple and Black Hat
$25

These hats fit both adults and youths.

Large Magnet item
Large Magnet
$5

Magnets are perfect for your car or refrigerator!

Small Magnet item
Small Magnet
$3

Magnets are perfect for your car or refrigerator!

Stickers item
Stickers
$1

You get 2 stickers for the price of 1!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing