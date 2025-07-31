San Pablo PTA's Shop

Our Superhero T-shirts are purple with our 2025-2026 theme this school year of "Science is our Superpower!". Sizes are Youth XS, S, M, L
NOTE: Youth XL is he same size as an adult small - please select that option for this size.
Our Superhero T-shirts are purple with our 2025-2026 theme this school year of "Science is our Superpower!". Sizes are Adult: S, M, L, XL.
NOTE: Adult sizes XS, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL can be ordered using the paper form included in your orientation packet. These sizes will be placed with our second and final order on 9/5, with delivery expected at the end of September.
Legacy T-Shirt can be worn for years to come. Our beautiful shirt comes in white with our San Pablo Turtle logo. Sizes are Youth XS, S, M, L
NOTE: Youth XL is he same size as an adult small - please select that option for this size.
Legacy T-Shirt can be worn for years to come. Our beautiful shirt comes in white with our San Pablo Turtle logo. Sizes are Adult: S, M, L, XL
NOTE: Adult sizes XS, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL can be ordered using the paper form included in your orientation packet. These sizes will be placed with our second and final order on 9/5, with delivery expected at the end of September.
Legacy T-Shirt can be worn for years to come. Our beautiful Tank Tops comes in white with our San Pablo Turtle logo. Sizes are Adult: XS, S, M, L, XL
NOTE: Adult sizes 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL can be ordered using the paper form included in your orientation packet. These sizes will be placed with our second and final order on 9/5, with delivery expected at the end of September.
These hats fit both adults and youths.
NOTE: This hat is currently out of stock. We’ll restock with our final 9/5 order for late-September delivery. To reserve yours, complete the paper form from your orientation packet.
These hats fit both adults and youths.
Magnets are perfect for your car or refrigerator!
Magnets are perfect for your car or refrigerator!
You get 2 stickers for the price of 1!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing