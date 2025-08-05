Sanctuary Hospice House Celebration Village Raffle 2025

Experience holiday magic in style! Enjoy two suite-level seats to see the beloved Broadway production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at the historic Orpheum Theatre this December. A $400 value, this exclusive night out includes plush suite seating and unforgettable festive fun—perfect for a seasonal date night or a special family treat.
Shop, stroll, and splurge! Enjoy a $500 shopping spree to spend at your favorite boutiques, specialty shops, and local gems in charming Downtown New Albany. From fashion and home décor to unique gifts and treats, this prize is your ticket to a day of small-town shopping magic.
A McCarty Pottery "Praline and Cream" plate is a unique, handcrafted dish from the McCarty Pottery in Merigold, Mississippi, featuring a distinctive design where a brown slip "praline river" flows through a creamy background, with the traditional rivermark and the McCarty signature on the piece. These plates, often around 11 1/2 inches in diameter, were made by Lee McCarty and are considered valuable additions to a collection. Generously donated by Room to Room Furniture in Tupelo.
Keep your furry friend happy and healthy! Enjoy $450 in gift certificates for services at Saltillo Small Animal Hospital, P.A. Whether it’s routine checkups, vaccinations, or special care, this package ensures top-quality veterinary attention for the pets you love most.
Gather your friends for a private tour of Blackwood Stables in East Tupelo, followed by a beautifully arranged charcuterie picnic for up to 10 guests. Explore the serene grounds, meet the horses, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon surrounded by nature. A one-of-a-kind experience valued at $350—perfect for horse lovers or anyone seeking a memorable outing!
Treat your pup to the ultimate spa and care experience at Tupelo Small Animal Hospital! This all-in-one package includes:
A $430 value that keeps tails wagging and pets feeling their best!
Set sail on an unforgettable 2-hour private dolphin cruise ($200 value) through the beautiful Bon Secour Bay area in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Watch playful dolphins and soak in stunning coastal views with your own private boat and captain.
Must be booked between May 25 – July 31, 2026, making it the perfect centerpiece for a summer getaway!
Generously donated by The Shop at 139 in New Albany, this Hammitt VIP Mobile crossbody bag ($275 value) is the perfect blend of style and function. Crafted in brushed pewter leather with a signature red zipper and brushed gold hardware, it features a diagonal flap, 3 card slots, a magnetic snap closure, and an adjustable strap—ideal for hands-free days when you want to travel light while making a statement.
Capture the magic of the season with a 30-minute Christmas photo session by Portraits by Lydia. Perfect for family portraits, holiday cards, or festive memories.
$250 value. Must be booked by November 10th.
Gain valuable insight and support with a full comprehensive dyslexia evaluation from Mosaic Evaluations in Tupelo. This detailed assessment provides an in-depth understanding of learning strengths and challenges, helping guide next steps for academic success.
Finish any outfit with timeless style! Enjoy a handcrafted leather belt from Blue Delta, customized to your exact size and choice of leather and hardware. A perfect blend of durability and Southern craftsmanship.
Add elegance to any outfit with this stunning Kendra Scott set, featuring the Melody Gold Long Pearl Necklace and matching Melody Bird Gold Stud Earrings. A timeless duo perfect for dressing up or everyday wear.
Adventure made easy! The MiniMeis G4 Backpack Carrier, donated by The Bead Shack in New Albany, is a lightweight, ergonomic shoulder carrier that lets little ones ride safely and comfortably on your shoulders while keeping your hands free. Perfect for family outings, travel, or everyday adventures.
Relax and rejuvenate with a 60-minute head spa treatment at Sculpted Wellness Spa ($125 value). This luxurious service soothes the scalp, melts away tension, and promotes total relaxation—the perfect gift for yourself or someone special.
Generously donated by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Keep your drinks cold and your hands free with this versatile IceMule Backpack Cooler, donated by Muddy Mallard Boutique in New Albany. Perfect for tailgates, beach trips, or outdoor adventures, it combines portability, durability, and superior ice retention.
Enjoy a beautiful piece of Etta B Pottery, filled with handpicked goodies, donated by Southern Traditions in New Albany. A perfect blend of charm and practicality, this gift is ideal for adding a touch of Southern elegance to your home or gifting to someone special. $100 value.
Indulge your sweet tooth with a $100 gift certificate to Shenanigan Valley Confections. From handcrafted chocolates to irresistible treats, this is the perfect way to spoil yourself or share with someone special.
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with this certificate for a free oil change, inspection, and tire rotation at Crossroads Chevrolet. A $100 value to help you stay safe on the road and extend the life of your car.
Enjoy a home filled with fragrance and comfort with this Scentsy basket, donated by Shonda Clayton, Scentsy Superstar Director. Includes a wax warmer, wax melts, lotion, room spray, and more — everything you need for a cozy, inviting atmosphere.
Carry your essentials in style with this classic Vera Bradley quilted purse, donated by SquareGift. Valued at $65, it’s the perfect blend of fashion and function.
