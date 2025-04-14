Tree of Life Farm Sanctuary Sundays: Rooted & Renewed General Admission pass includes Yoga, Guided Nature Walk, Farm-to-Table Inspired Brunch, Sound Bath, & Community Connection for $40. Address will be sent out in an e-mail confirmation.

Tree of Life Farm Sanctuary Sundays: Rooted & Renewed General Admission pass includes Yoga, Guided Nature Walk, Farm-to-Table Inspired Brunch, Sound Bath, & Community Connection for $40. Address will be sent out in an e-mail confirmation.

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