Tree of Life Farm Sanctuary Sundays: Rooted & Renewed General Admission pass includes Yoga, Guided Nature Walk, Farm-to-Table Inspired Brunch, Sound Bath, & Community Connection for $40. Address will be sent out in an e-mail confirmation.
Tree of Life Farm Sanctuary Sundays: Rooted & Renewed General Admission pass includes Yoga, Guided Nature Walk, Farm-to-Table Inspired Brunch, Sound Bath, & Community Connection for $40. Address will be sent out in an e-mail confirmation.
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