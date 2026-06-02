Sanctuary Wish List

About this event
Toter bins with wheels allow us to store and move feed around the property with ease. The swing lids also help keep bins closed properly, to reduce contamination and spoiling of one of our most costly resources around the farm.
Welded wire fence panels help us provide sturdy, long-lasting, and safe spaces for our animals.
We use garden hoses to provide drinking water for all of our animals, from the spigots around the property, and they unfortunately break down over time, due to use and sun exposure. We need to replace approximately 50% of our hoses at the moment, and will need to replace the rest likely within the year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!