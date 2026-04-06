Sanctum Foundation

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Sanctum Foundation

About this shop

Sanctum Foundation Martha's Vineyard 2026

July 25-Aug: Shirley Ave King Private Bath item
July 25-Aug: Shirley Ave King Private Bath
$3,180

Bedroom #1 King + Private Bathroom - 48SAKB1

0
July 25-Aug: Shirley Ave King #2 Shared bath item
July 25-Aug: Shirley Ave King #2 Shared bath
$2,655

Bedroom #1 King + Shard Bathroom - 48SAK2

0
July 25-Aug: Shirley Ave Twin room Shared bath item
July 25-Aug: Shirley Ave Twin room Shared bath
$2,130

Bedroom #3 - Shared bathroom (upstairs) 48SAT2

0
Aug 1-8 50 Manchester Ave 1st Floor Queen room Private bath item
Aug 1-8 50 Manchester Ave 1st Floor Queen room Private bath
$2,720

Bedroom #3 Queen - First Floor

50MANQ11

0
Aug 1-8 50 Manchester Ave 2nd Floor Queen room item
Aug 1-8 50 Manchester Ave 2nd Floor Queen room
$2,570

Bedroom #2 Queen 50MANQ21

0
Aug 1-8 50 Manchester Ave 2nd Floor Queen room item
Aug 1-8 50 Manchester Ave 2nd Floor Queen room
$2,080

Bedroom #3 Queen - Second Floor

50MANQ22

0
Aug 9-15 50 Manchester Ave 1st Floor Queen room Private bath item
Aug 9-15 50 Manchester Ave 1st Floor Queen room Private bath
$2,720

Bedroom #3 Queen - First Floor

50MANQ11

AUG 9-15: 50 Manchester Ave 2nd Floor LARGE Queen item
AUG 9-15: 50 Manchester Ave 2nd Floor LARGE Queen
$4,300

Check-in Saturday, Aug 10, check out Aug 15th 50MANQ21

(Lisha Bell)

0
Aug 9-15 50 Manchester Ave 2nd Floor Queen room item
Aug 9-15 50 Manchester Ave 2nd Floor Queen room
$2,080

Bedroom #3 Queen - Second Floor

50MANQ22

Ingrid Rosenborough

Nightly Fee per extra guest
$100

For those who have an extra person staying with them, we will charge $100/night

Please add this item for each night your guest will be with you. (staying 5 nights = $500 = 5 count)

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