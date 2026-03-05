Sandhills Guardian Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Sandhills Guardian Foundation Inc

About this event

Sandhills Guardian Foundation 501(c)(3) Fostering Awareness Trivia Night

155 Hall Ave

Southern Pines, NC 28387, USA

Individual ticket
$30

Don't have a full team? No Problem! With this ticket purchase you will be put on a team with other trivia players.

Team Ticket
$180

This ticket covers a team of 4-6 players (full table)

Business Sponsorship
$350

This ticket is a business sponsorship which includes:

-table signage

-social media recognition

-recognition at event

Business Sponsorship plus 6 tickets
$350

This ticket is a business sponsorship which includes:

-table signage

-social media recognition

-recognition at event

-tickets for full table (4-6 players)

Add a donation for Sandhills Guardian Foundation Inc

$

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