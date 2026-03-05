Sandhills Guardian Foundation 501(c)(3) Fostering Awareness Trivia Night

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About this event
Don't have a full team? No Problem! With this ticket purchase you will be put on a team with other trivia players.
This ticket covers a team of 4-6 players (full table)
This ticket is a business sponsorship which includes:
-table signage
-social media recognition
-recognition at event
This ticket is a business sponsorship which includes:
-table signage
-social media recognition
-recognition at event
-tickets for full table (4-6 players)
$
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