Sandpoint Lions Club Membership Dues

Offered by
Valid until March 10, 2027
Lions Club membership dues are structured with a one-time entrance fee and recurring international dues. Regular members pay full international dues, currently $43, plus Sandpoint Lions club dues. Family members joining the same club can receive a discount on international dues.
Valid until March 10, 2027
The Lions Club offers a Family Membership Program that provides a dues discount for families joining the same club. The head of household pays full international dues, while up to four additional family members receive a 50% discount on their international dues, according to Lions Clubs International. All family members pay a one-time entrance fee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!