Sands Montessori Parent Organization's shop

Offered by
About this shop
4” diameter circular car magnet
Red with Sands Logo
Black
grGrey
Black embroidered hat
Embroidered Sands Hat
Red
Sands wood engraved bookmark
**Sale - youth medium
**Sale Adult Medium
White
These charming ornaments are handcrafted by Sands’ parent, Megan West, using a beautiful speckled turtle stoneware clay.
Available in two sizes:
Perfect for holiday décor, gifts, or year-round display, these ornaments are both simple and special—made with care and meant to last.
All proceeds go directly to SMPO, supporting our school community.
These charming ornaments are handcrafted by Sands’ parent, Megan West, using a beautiful speckled turtle stoneware clay.
Available in two sizes:
Perfect for holiday décor, gifts, or year-round display, these ornaments are both simple and special—made with care and meant to last.
All proceeds go directly to SMPO, supporting our school community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!