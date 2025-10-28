Sands Montessori Parent Organization

Offered by

Sands Montessori Parent Organization

About this shop

Sands Montessori Parent Organization's shop

Car Magnet item
Car Magnet
$3

4” diameter circular car magnet 

Hoodie ADULT L
$35

Red with Sands Logo

Jogger YOUTH M
$25

Black

Joggers ADULT L
$30

grGrey

Winter Hat
$20

Black embroidered hat

Trucker Hat
$25

Embroidered Sands Hat

Red

Bookmark
$9

Sands wood engraved bookmark

Carnival Tee - YM
$5

**Sale - youth medium

whodeyXsands Crew AM
$20

**Sale Adult Medium

White

Tee
$15
youth crew
$25
+XXL
$3
toddler hoodie
$23
Youth tee
$15
L/S Tall tee
$25
2025 Ornament - Small item
2025 Ornament - Small
$15

These charming ornaments are handcrafted by Sands’ parent, Megan West, using a beautiful speckled turtle stoneware clay.

Available in two sizes:

  • 3-inch diameter
  • 4-inch diameter

Perfect for holiday décor, gifts, or year-round display, these ornaments are both simple and special—made with care and meant to last.

All proceeds go directly to SMPO, supporting our school community.

2025 Ornament - Large item
2025 Ornament - Large
$20

These charming ornaments are handcrafted by Sands’ parent, Megan West, using a beautiful speckled turtle stoneware clay.

Available in two sizes:

  • 3-inch diameter (Small)
  • 4-inch diameter (Large)

Perfect for holiday décor, gifts, or year-round display, these ornaments are both simple and special—made with care and meant to last.


All proceeds go directly to SMPO, supporting our school community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!