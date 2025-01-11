Sandy Pioneer Baseball - Youth Clinic 2025

37400 Bell St

Sandy, OR 97055

Both Sessions - February 9th & 16th
$60
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
Session 1 Only - February 9th
$40
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
Session 2 Only - February 16th
$40
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing