Sandy Pioneers Baseball
Sandy Pioneer Baseball - Youth Clinic 2025
37400 Bell St
Sandy, OR 97055
Both Sessions - February 9th & 16th
$60
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Session 1 Only - February 9th
$40
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Session 2 Only - February 16th
$40
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
All sessions are held at Sandy High School's Baseball fields from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout