Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce's 50th Anniversary Gala

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About this event
As a Founder Sponsor, you'll honor the evolution of the Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce, which expanded in 1976 to include surrounding areas. This sponsorship includes: Table for 8: Host your guests at a reserved table. Branding: Your logo will be featured on all event materials. Exclusive Signage: Enjoy dedicated signage recognizing your support. Join us in celebrating our community's growth!
As a Gold Sponsor, you play a vital role in supporting the Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce and enhancing community engagement. This sponsorship level includes: Table for 8: Enjoy a reserved table for you and your guests at our events. Brand Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed on all event materials, ensuring recognition throughout the event.
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