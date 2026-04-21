Sanger Area Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Sanger Area Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce's 50th Anniversary Gala

5300 Rector Rd

Denton, TX 76207, USA

Individual Ticket
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Founder Sponsor
$1,976

As a Founder Sponsor, you'll honor the evolution of the Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce, which expanded in 1976 to include surrounding areas. This sponsorship includes: Table for 8: Host your guests at a reserved table. Branding: Your logo will be featured on all event materials. Exclusive Signage: Enjoy dedicated signage recognizing your support. Join us in celebrating our community's growth!

Gold Sponsor
$1,200

As a Gold Sponsor, you play a vital role in supporting the Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce and enhancing community engagement. This sponsorship level includes: Table for 8: Enjoy a reserved table for you and your guests at our events. Brand Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed on all event materials, ensuring recognition throughout the event. 

Add a donation for Sanger Area Chamber Of Commerce

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