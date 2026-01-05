Foundation for Sanger Schools

Hosted by

Foundation for Sanger Schools

About this event

Sanger Foundation Golf Tournament 2026

3018 Ridge Creek Dr

Dinuba, CA 93618, USA

Golf Fee - Registration
$150

Fees include a round of golf, a golf cart, a bucket of balls, goodie bags, a breakfast burrito, and lunch.

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship includes your company logo placed on the event banner and a verbal thank you at lunch.
Includes one four-member team and an ungraded drink package.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,750

Sponsorship includes your company logo on the event banner and signage on each player's golf cart.
Includes golf for 2.

Breakfast Sponsor
$850

Sponsorship includes acknowledgment at the check-in area and a sign on the buffet table.
Includes golf for one.

Lunch Sponsor
$850

Sponsorship includes acknowledgment at the check-in area and a sign on the buffet table.
Includes golf for one.

Tee Sponsor
$150

Sponsorship includes your company name or logo printed on a tee sign.

Add a donation for Foundation for Sanger Schools

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