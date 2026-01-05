Sanger Foundation Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Fees include a round of golf, a golf cart, a bucket of balls, goodie bags, a breakfast burrito, and lunch.
Sponsorship includes your company logo placed on the event banner and a verbal thank you at lunch.
Includes one four-member team and an ungraded drink package.
Sponsorship includes your company logo on the event banner and signage on each player's golf cart.
Includes golf for 2.
Sponsorship includes acknowledgment at the check-in area and a sign on the buffet table.
Includes golf for one.
Sponsorship includes acknowledgment at the check-in area and a sign on the buffet table.
Includes golf for one.
Sponsorship includes your company name or logo printed on a tee sign.
$
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