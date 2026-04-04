Sankofa IMH History Project -- July 8th Open Screening

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Land is the STANDARD ticket price for attendees. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Root is the standard ticket price PLUS a built in $15, tax-deductible donation to support the project's sustainability. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Seed is the standard ticket price PLUS a built in $40, tax-deductible donation to support the project's sustainability. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Culture is the standard ticket price PLUS a built in $65, tax-deductible donation to support the project's sustainability. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Community is a reduced-rate, pay what you can ticket for those for whom the standard rate is inaccessible. We trust you to know what you need. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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