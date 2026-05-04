Sankofa Learning Circle: Juneteenth Edition – Hair, Identity & The CROWN Act

About this event
This option is here to ensure that everyone has access to the circle, regardless of financial capacity. Come as you are and take what you need.
Your support helps cover basic costs and keeps the circle accessible for others in our community.
This contribution supports facilitation, planning, and the continued growth of the Sankofa Learning Circle.
Your support helps expand outreach, strengthen programming, and deepen the impact of this work in our community.
As a Sankofa Sponsor, you are supporting access for others while investing in the long-term vision of this work. Your contribution helps sustain and expand culturally grounded spaces for learning, reflection, and healing.
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