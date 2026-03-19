SanMa Short Film Festival (SSFF’26) and General Body Meeting

About this event
Your admission includes the full program—film screenings, all main activities, and the General Body Meeting. Tea ☕ and snacks 🍿 are included with admission.
An optional dinner box can be added to your cart below.
Dinner boxes, catered by Jiju Rolling Indian, are optional and should be purchased in advance using this form. They will not be available for purchase onsite.
Each Dinner Box includes veg fried rice and one appam.
You are welcome to RSVP and attend the program and General Body Meeting without purchasing a dinner ticket.
Payment platform defaults to an optional fee (17%). To pay $0 fees, select “Other” under “Help keep Zeffy free…” in the next screen.
Your admission includes the full program—film screenings. Tea ☕ and snacks 🍿 are included with admission.
An optional dinner box can be added to your cart above.
$
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