San Diego Malayalees

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San Diego Malayalees

About this event

SanMa Short Film Festival (SSFF’26) and General Body Meeting

9700 Avenue of Nations

San Diego, CA 92131, USA

RSVP to SSFF'26 & General Body Meeting
Free

Your admission includes the full program—film screenings, all main activities, and the General Body Meeting. Tea ☕ and snacks 🍿 are included with admission.

An optional dinner box can be added to your cart below.

Dinner Box Add-On 🍽️ (Not Included with Admission)
$13

Dinner boxes, catered by Jiju Rolling Indian, are optional and should be purchased in advance using this form. They will not be available for purchase onsite.


Each Dinner Box includes veg fried rice and one appam.

  • Non-Veg Option: Chicken curry & a chicken appetizer
  • Veg Option: Veg curry & a veg appetizer

You are welcome to RSVP and attend the program and General Body Meeting without purchasing a dinner ticket.


Payment platform defaults to an optional fee (17%). To pay $0 fees, select “Other” under “Help keep Zeffy free…” in the next screen.

Non-Member admission to SSFF'26
$15

Your admission includes the full program—film screenings. Tea ☕ and snacks 🍿 are included with admission.

An optional dinner box can be added to your cart above.

Add a donation for San Diego Malayalees

$

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