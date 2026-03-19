SanMa Short Film Festival (SSFF’26) and General Body Meeting

Dinner boxes, catered by Jiju Rolling Indian, are optional and should be purchased in advance using this form. They will not be available for purchase onsite.





Each Dinner Box includes veg fried rice and one appam.

Non-Veg Option: Chicken curry & a chicken appetizer

Veg Option: Veg curry & a veg appetizer

You are welcome to RSVP and attend the program and General Body Meeting without purchasing a dinner ticket.





Payment platform defaults to an optional fee (17%). To pay $0 fees, select “Other” under “Help keep Zeffy free…” in the next screen.