SRI ASHTALAKSHMI KRUSHNA AALAYAM INC

Hosted by

SRI ASHTALAKSHMI KRUSHNA AALAYAM INC

About this event

Sannidheḥ Nirmāṇāya Dānam

875 Absher Ln

St Cloud, FL 34771, USA

ADI LAKSHMI SANNIDHI item
ADI LAKSHMI SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below


DHANA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI item
DHANA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

GAJA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI item
GAJA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

VEERA/ DHAIRYA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI item
VEERA/ DHAIRYA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

DHAANYA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI item
DHAANYA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

AISHWARYA/VIDYA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI item
AISHWARYA/VIDYA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

VIJAYA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI item
VIJAYA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

SANTAANA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI item
SANTAANA LAKSHMI SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

GODA DEVI/ ANDAL SANNIDHI item
GODA DEVI/ ANDAL SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

SRI CHATURSCHAKRA YOGA NRUSIMHA SWAMY SANNIDHI item
SRI CHATURSCHAKRA YOGA NRUSIMHA SWAMY SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

SRI BHU-VARAHA/ LAKSHMI VARAHA SWAMY SANNIDHI item
SRI BHU-VARAHA/ LAKSHMI VARAHA SWAMY SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

SRI LAKSHMI NRUSIMHA SWAMY SANNIDHI item
SRI LAKSHMI NRUSIMHA SWAMY SANNIDHI
$201

Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

SRI CHATURBHUJA VENUGOPALA SWAMY SANNIDHI item
SRI CHATURBHUJA VENUGOPALA SWAMY SANNIDHI
$251

Each brick is priced at $251. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.


For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below

Add a donation for SRI ASHTALAKSHMI KRUSHNA AALAYAM INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!