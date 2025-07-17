Sannidheḥ Nirmāṇāya Dānam

Hosted by
About this event
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $201. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
Each brick is priced at $251. Kindly select as many bricks as you would like to donate. Yathāśakti.
For custom amount, use the "Add a donation" option down below
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!