Santa Ana High School Girls Wrestling's Silent Auction

48-8oz containers of Chamoy gummies
$320 value
36-8oz containers of Chamoy gummies
$275 value
24-8oz containers of Chamoy gummies
$185 value
1-gear bag
10-assorted socks
$135 value
1-tumbler
1-bag of beans
1-instant coffee
3-bakery items
$50 value
OC Street Culture Tattoo Gift Certificate
$500 value
Melinda Foods Hit Sauce Assortment
$120 value
$300 Port City Tattoo Gift Certificate
1-hoodie
$350 value
Bubble Up dog grooming gift certificate
$40-$95 value
Frida Cinema
2-6pk general admission
6-drink vouchers
6-popcorn vouchers
1-tote bag
1-hat
$182 value
Gift Certificate for a custom Letterman’s Jacket
$400 value
Ducks vs Seattle Tickets
December 22, 2025
7:00pm
*tickets selected and reserved through the city 7 days prior to event
$100-$500 value
Custom Skittles wrestling shoes from Tough Sole Swaps. Size 9
$160 value
Sip and Paint party
8 guests
2.5 hours
$300 value
Brave Bear Balloons balloon party
1 hour professional balloonist for your event
$175 value
Bowers Museum
4-general admission tickets
$72 value
4-90 min jump vouchers
4-BOGO 90 min jump vouchers
4-$5 off coupons
4-pair of Skyzone socks
$350 value
Makita bag, drill gun, battery, charger, assorted bits, tshirt, hat, gloves and keychain.
$250 value
Wahoos tshirt
5-$5 off coupons
$40 value
Tayabak gift certificate
$100 value
Rumble in Reno registration gift certificate
$80 value
Top Gunz registration gift certificate
$70 value
Hammer Burger $50 gift card
Hat, socks & tshirt
$100 value
Fountain Valley Skate
7-general admission passes
$119 value
6- Purple Diamond Press award winning books
$100 value
Irvine Park Railroad
8-general admission tickets
1-double surrey bike rental
1-paddle boat rental
$120 value
Santa Ana Zoo Family Pass
General Admission for 4
$56 value
Hidden House Coffee
2-bags of beans
2-cans of coffeee
4-packets of cowboy coffee
1-hat
1-bag
$100 value
Major Wavez Labs $300 Gift Certificate
2-session to customize shoes
$300 value
OC Ropes Course
2-2day passes
$90 value
Orange Claw Club
9-10 token certificates
1-20” Pokémon plushie
1-Pokémon drawstring bag
$150 value
OC Yard Signs
1-"Happy Birthday" Yard Greeting Rental
$175 value
