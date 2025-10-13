Santa Ana High School Girls Wrestling's Silent Auction

Chamoy Candy Party Pack
$50

48-8oz containers of Chamoy gummies


$320 value

Chamoy Candy Party Pack
$50

36-8oz containers of Chamoy gummies


$275 value

Chamoy Candy Party Pack
$50

24-8oz containers of Chamoy gummies


$185 value

WrestlingMart Package
$20

1-gear bag

10-assorted socks


$135 value

Starbucks package 1
$10

1-tumbler

1-bag of beans

1-instant coffee

3-bakery items


$50 value

Starbucks package 2
$10

1-tumbler

1-bag of beans

1-instant coffee

3-bakery items


$50 value

Starbucks package 3
$10

1-tumbler

1-bag of beans

1-instant coffee

3-bakery items


$50 value

Tattoo Gift Certificate
$100

OC Street Culture Tattoo Gift Certificate


$500 value

Hot Sauce Package
$20

Melinda Foods Hit Sauce Assortment


$120 value

Tattoo Gift Certificate
$100

$300 Port City Tattoo Gift Certificate

1-hoodie


$350 value

Dog Grooming Gift Certificate
$10

Bubble Up dog grooming gift certificate


$40-$95 value

Frida Cinema Movie Package
$20

Frida Cinema

2-6pk general admission

6-drink vouchers

6-popcorn vouchers

1-tote bag

1-hat


$182 value

Letterman’s Jacket Package
$100

Gift Certificate for a custom Letterman’s Jacket


$400 value

Ducks vs Seattle Tickets
$50

Ducks vs Seattle Tickets

December 22, 2025

7:00pm

*tickets selected and reserved through the city 7 days prior to event


$100-$500 value

Custom Wrestling Shoes
$50

Custom Skittles wrestling shoes from Tough Sole Swaps. Size 9


$160 value

Sip and Paint Party Pack
$100

Sip and Paint party

8 guests

2.5 hours


$300 value

Balloon Party
$10

Brave Bear Balloons balloon party

1 hour professional balloonist for your event


$175 value

Bowers Museum 4pk Admission
$10

Bowers Museum

4-general admission tickets


$72 value

Skyzone Gift Basket
$20

4-90 min jump vouchers

4-BOGO 90 min jump vouchers

4-$5 off coupons

4-pair of Skyzone socks


$350 value

Makita Gift Bag
$50

Makita bag, drill gun, battery, charger, assorted bits, tshirt, hat, gloves and keychain.


$250 value

Wahoos Package
$5

Wahoos tshirt

5-$5 off coupons


$40 value

TAYABAK Gift Certificate
$20

Tayabak gift certificate


$100 value

RMN Gift Certificate
$20

Rumble in Reno registration gift certificate


$80 value

RMN Gift Certificate
$20

Top Gunz registration gift certificate


$70 value

Hammer Burger Gift Basket
$20

Hammer Burger $50 gift card

Hat, socks & tshirt


$100 value

Fountain Valley Skate Passes
$20

Fountain Valley Skate

7-general admission passes


$119 value

Book Set 1
$20

6- Purple Diamond Press award winning books


$100 value

Book Set 2
$20

6- Purple Diamond Press award winning books


$100 value

Irvine Park Railroad Package
$20

Irvine Park Railroad

8-general admission tickets

1-double surrey bike rental

1-paddle boat rental


$120 value


Santa Ana Zoo 4pk Admission
$10

Santa Ana Zoo Family Pass


General Admission for 4


$56 value

Hidden House Coffee Gift Bag
$20

Hidden House Coffee

2-bags of beans

2-cans of coffeee

4-packets of cowboy coffee

1-hat

1-bag


$100 value

Major Wavez Gift Certificate
$100

Major Wavez Labs $300 Gift Certificate


2-session to customize shoes


$300 value

OC Ropes Course Gift Certificate 1
$20

OC Ropes Course

2-2day passes


$90 value

OC Ropes Course Gift Certificate 2
$20

OC Ropes Course

2-2day passes


$90 value

Orange Claw Club Pokémon Pack
$20

Orange Claw Club

9-10 token certificates

1-20” Pokémon plushie

1-Pokémon drawstring bag


$150 value

Yard sign
$20

OC Yard Signs

1-"Happy Birthday" Yard Greeting Rental


$175 value

