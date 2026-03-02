Santa Barbara Rowing Association

Offered by

Santa Barbara Rowing Association

About this shop

SBRA Merch Shop

IVRC Racing Tank item
IVRC Racing Tank
$25

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

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IVRC Grey Sweatshirt item
IVRC Grey Sweatshirt
$50

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XXL

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Melin A-Game Hydro Navy item
Melin A-Game Hydro Navy
$90

A-Game: Classic minimalist hat shape. Fits slightly deeper than the Odysea. Difference between this and the Legend is the depth and the structured front panel that doesnt crush. The most popular shape and a great choice for women wanting a hat

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Melin A-Game Hydro White item
Melin A-Game Hydro White
$90

A-Game: Classic minimalist hat shape. Fits slightly deeper than the Odysea. Difference between this and the Legend is the depth and the structured front panel that doesnt crush. The most popular shape and a great choice for women wanting a hat

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Melin Legend Hydro Navy item
Melin Legend Hydro Navy
$90

Legend: The classic dad hat. This one is unstructured and crushable for a very comfortable shallow fitting hat. This style uses an adjustable strap instead of a snapback to give you the perfect fit. Another popular choice for women wanting to wear a hat because of its adjustability.


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Melin Legend Hydro White item
Melin Legend Hydro White
$90

Legend: The classic dad hat. This one is unstructured and crushable for a very comfortable shallow fitting hat. This style uses an adjustable strap instead of a snapback to give you the perfect fit. Another popular choice for women wanting to wear a hat because of its adjustability.


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Melin Odysea Hydro White item
Melin Odysea Hydro White
$90

Odysea: Traditional trucker style hat. Sits shallow on the head with a taller looking crown like you find in any trucker hat. 

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Melin Odysea Hydro Navy item
Melin Odysea Hydro Navy
$90

Odysea: Traditional trucker style hat. Sits shallow on the head with a taller looking crown like you find in any trucker hat. 

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Melin Caddy White item
Melin Caddy White
$90

The everyday bucket Shape for increased sun protection

(only 5 available)

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