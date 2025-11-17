Santa Breakfast

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Enjoy breakfast 8-8:30, then enjoy a visit with the princesses and Mr. and Mrs. Claus!
Enjoy breakfast 8:45-9:15, then have a visit with the princesses and Mr. and Mrs. Claus!
Enjoy breakfast 9:30-10, then have a visit with the princesses and Mr. and Mrs. Claus!
Enjoy breakfast 10:15-10:45, then have a visit with the princesses and Mr. and Mrs. Claus!
Enjoy breakfast 11-11:30, then have a visit with the princesses and Mr. and Mrs. Claus!
Enjoy breakfast 11:45-12:15 then have a visit with the princesses and Mr. and Mrs. Claus!
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