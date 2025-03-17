Santa Cruz Field Trip - 8th grade

To secure your child’s participation, please complete this Field Trip Payment & Permission Form by the deadline. The form includes: 1. Student Information: Name, Grade, Emergency Contact Details 2. Parent/Guardian Authorization: Permission for the student to attend, acknowledgment of trip details. 3. Payment Section

To secure your child’s participation, please complete this Field Trip Payment & Permission Form by the deadline. The form includes: 1. Student Information: Name, Grade, Emergency Contact Details 2. Parent/Guardian Authorization: Permission for the student to attend, acknowledgment of trip details. 3. Payment Section

More details...