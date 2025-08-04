Rotary Ride Auction

Amp up your ride with this high-performance electric hybrid bike! The Specialized Turbo Vado 3.0 IGH (color: red) packs enough tech and comfort to level up your commuting, cruising, or weekend adventures.

Top Features:

Powerful Specialized 2.0E motor with ~50 Nm torque + 250W nominal, delivering smooth pedal assist up to ~28 mph.

Massive 530Wh U2 battery , capable of long range — up to ~90 miles (eco mode) depending on conditions.

Stepless shifting via the Enviolo IGH (Internal Gear Hub) — so you get seamless transitions and low maintenance.

Suspension fork (SR Suntour MobieA32, ~80mm travel) and high-volume tires (~650b) that help smooth out bumps.

Integrated features: lockable downtube battery, hydraulic disc brakes, fenders, rear rack (rated for heavy loads), anti-theft system with app control.

Why It Stands Out:

This is more than just an e-bike — it’s built for real-world utility, comfort, and capability. It delivers power and range, handles everyday terrain and weather, and its IGH setup gives reliability over a traditional derailleur. Red finish adds style that pops. A strong pick for someone who wants speed, comfort, and tech in one bike.

Value: $3250