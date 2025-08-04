Rotary Ride Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Amp up your ride with this high-performance electric hybrid bike! The Specialized Turbo Vado 3.0 IGH (color: red) packs enough tech and comfort to level up your commuting, cruising, or weekend adventures.
Top Features:
Why It Stands Out:
This is more than just an e-bike — it’s built for real-world utility, comfort, and capability. It delivers power and range, handles everyday terrain and weather, and its IGH setup gives reliability over a traditional derailleur. Red finish adds style that pops. A strong pick for someone who wants speed, comfort, and tech in one bike.
Value: $3250
All the comforts of home—right in the heart of Northstar Resort! This beautifully decorated, cozy-yet-spacious house is the perfect base for a mountain escape, whether in winter, summer, or anytime in between.
Enjoy 3 nights in the mountains with the free shuttle picking you up at the front door for skiing, dining, shopping, and all the fun of the Northstar Village. Park your car once and forget about it—you’ll have everything you need within steps, including après-ski cocktails, live music, and family-friendly restaurants. After a day on the slopes, head to the Rec Center for a soak in the hot tub or a rejuvenating sauna before cozying up at your mountain retreat.
In summer, Northstar transforms into a world-class mountain biking and hiking paradise, with lift-served trails right from the resort. Stroll or shuttle across a sunny meadow to the Recreation Center (small fee) and enjoy:
And just 5 miles away, Lake Tahoe awaits with beaches, paddleboarding, kayaking, and endless alpine beauty.
📅 Valid: Sunday–Thursday, non-holiday periods
🚫 No pets
🔗 View on Airbnb
✨ Value: $2,250
Discover the magic of Telluride in the summertime, where towering peaks meet charming streets, and adventure is waiting at every turn. Enjoy a 5-day stay (between May 1 and November 1, 2026) in a cozy one-bedroom condominium perfectly situated along the scenic San Miguel River, just a short stroll from the heart of town. With a pullout double bed in the living room, there’s plenty of space to bring along family or friends.
After a day of exploring, return to your charming riverside condo to relax, unwind, and enjoy the peaceful mountain atmosphere—steps away from Telluride’s top restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
Dates: To be mutually agreed upon with the donor. Ski season availability is limited, but summer and fall are truly the best times to experience Telluride at its finest.
An unforgettable getaway in a magical mountain town that will leave you refreshed, inspired, and already planning your next trip back.
Value: $2,000
Take to the skies with veteran pilot Jeremy Lezin on a private, personalized 45-minute flight tour for one over scenic Santa Cruz County. And if you’ve ever wanted to take the controls, now’s your chance to fly!
Soar above the stunning Monterey Bay and enjoy breathtaking views of Santa Cruz’s most iconic landmarks. You’ll also have the opportunity to capture one-of-a-kind aerial photos of the area — and perhaps even your home, depending on your location.
Jeremy has been flying since 1979, bringing over 46 years of experience and 3,500 flight hours in a wide range of aircraft. Your journey will take place in his Carbon Cub bush plane, departing from and returning to the Watsonville Airport.
Flight date and time will be arranged to suit your and Jeremy’s schedules.
Value: $450
An epic local sailing adventure for up to 4 people! Join 2 festive Rotarians on Jersey Girl - a Santa Cruz 27 racing sailboat for an afternoon on the Monterey Bay. You chose your adventure! We can go as easy or hard as you like - dig in and grind the winch, trim the kite, or go for the ride and watch the wildlife. Its like a mini Chardonnay (Santa Cruz 70) with a bit less comfort and a bit more work! Great for sailors, wannabe sailors or just fans of Monterey Bay. Drinks and snacks included!
Value: Priceless
Gather your friends for a deliciously interactive evening hosted by the one and only Rob Morse! Known for his energy, humor, and warmth, Rob will guide your group through a hands-on culinary adventure that’s as entertaining as it is tasty.
This isn’t just a cooking class—it’s a joyful gathering of food, laughter, and friendship. Rob’s engaging style ensures the evening is full of fun stories, teamwork, and maybe even a little friendly competition in the kitchen.
Perfect for groups of friends, family celebrations, or anyone who loves great food and good company.
An unforgettable night of food, fun, and flavor for up to 12 guests!
Value: $1,200
Bring your group of up to 17 people for an unforgettable ropes course adventure set among the majestic redwoods at the Chaminade Resort in Santa Cruz, California. This breathtaking setting provides the perfect backdrop for a day of challenge, laughter, and connection.
Guided by Synergy Learning Systems, a leader in experiential learning with decades of experience designing innovative team-building programs, your group will embark on activities that inspire trust, sharpen communication, and strengthen collaboration. Synergy has worked with organizations of all sizes—from nonprofits to Fortune 500 companies—helping teams discover new ways to work and grow together.
This experience isn’t about athletic ability—it’s about the power of encouragement and teamwork. With the support of your group, you’ll be amazed at what you can accomplish together.
After a day among the redwoods, your group will leave refreshed, connected, and inspired—with memories to last a lifetime.
🔗 Learn more about Synergy Learning Systems
Restrictions: Date to be mutually agreed upon. All participants must sign a waiver.
Value: $3,500
Enjoy a two-night stay at beautiful Seascape Resort, featuring multiple ocean peeks, two primary bedrooms with en suite baths, and an open floorplan that sleeps up to six.
Relax by the north pool, gather around a cozy fire pit, or stroll to the sandy beach. For extra fun, head across the street to the Seascape Sports Club with 12 pickleball courts, swimming pools, and more ($20 per person/day).
End the day with dinner at Sanderlings Restaurant or a homecooked meal in the fully stocked kitchen, then sip your favorite drink on the patio or balcony as the sun sets.
No pets / no smoking. Maximum 6 guests (including children).
Value: $1000
Gather your friends or family for a festive fall or holiday wreath-making workshop!
In this 2-hour afternoon experience in Capitola at Tiffany Wise-West’s home, you’ll each create a stunning, handcrafted wreath—perfect for your home or gifting. No experience is needed, and all materials, drinks, and homemade snacks are included.
You’ll work with an abundant selection of fragrant California greenery and botanicals—such as bay, eucalyptus, cedar, juniper, fir, berries, olive, seed pods, dried flowers, mosses, magnolia, and more—and are welcome to bring special items from home. Wreaths can last 2–3 weeks or longer, drying beautifully over time.
Past participants say:
"This experience got me in touch with nature in a unique way."
"With such lovely materials, it’s easy to make something beautiful."
"The natural fragrance filled my home
Value: $225
Improve Your Photography Skills with a One-On-One Session from a Professional Photographer - Bring up to 4 friends!
No matter if you’re snapping travel shots or taking portraits of loved ones, learning a few key techniques can make all the difference in the quality of your photos. Whether you’re using a digital SLR or your smartphone, these practical tips will help you get better results right away.
During this one-hour session with Jeremy Lezin, an experienced professional photographer, you’ll dive into hands-on techniques tailored to your specific style and needs. You’ll learn how to compose the perfect shot, play with lighting, and even explore the basics of photo editing to elevate your images. Plus, Jeremy will share useful advice on editing and printing your photos, so you can turn your digital memories into beautiful physical prints.
By the end of the session, you’ll walk away with the knowledge and confidence to capture photos that truly stand out.
ValueL $450
Add sparkle to your collection with these stunning earrings featuring blue Iolite gemstones, shimmering Swarovski crystals, and sterling silver. Designed by J. Win Jewelry, they’re the perfect blend of elegance and artistry.
Value: $50
Stunning Annieglass Masterpiece: Large Blue Bowl with Platinum Overlay
Elevate your collection with this exquisite large Annieglass bowl, featuring a captivating blue hue and a luxurious platinum overlay. A testament to Annie Morhauser's innovative "slumped glass" technique, this piece seamlessly blends artistry with functionality. Perfect as a striking centerpiece or a sophisticated serving vessel.
Value:$250
Gear up for an unforgettable ride with a full-day eBike rental for two at the Specialized Santa Cruz Experience Center, conveniently located on River Street in Santa Cruz. You’ll be equipped with elite ebikes, built for world-class performance and pure trail-riding fun.
From the Center’s front door, you can roll straight onto some of the best trails in Santa Cruz County, or venture a short drive to other legendary riding spots nearby.
An adventurous day of speed, dirt, and discovery awaits!
Value: $450
Give your bike the care it deserves with a professional tune-up from Bicycle Trip, Santa Cruz’s trusted local bike shop since 1973. Their experienced mechanics will get your ride rolling smoothly, ensuring it’s safe, efficient, and ready for the road or trail.
A typical tune-up includes adjustments to brakes and gears, wheel truing, chain and drivetrain care, plus a complete safety check. With expert service and decades of cycling knowledge, Bicycle Trip is known for top-notch repairs and friendly, reliable service.
Perfect for riders of all levels — whether you’re commuting, training, or just cruising the coast.
🌐 Learn more at www.bicycletrip.com
Treat yourself (or someone special) to two wheels—or everything that goes with them! This $200 gift certificate is good at Bicycle Trip, Santa Cruz’s oldest bike shop. Located at 1001 Soquel Ave, Bicycle Trip offers a wide selection of bikes (road, mountain, commuter, e-bikes, and more), top gear, accessories, apparel, pro bike repair and fitting, plus a loyalty program for rewards.
Whether you need a tune-up, new part, or a whole new ride, this certificate gives you full access. Great pick for cyclists, commuters, or anyone who wants to get outside and ride with quality.
🌐 Learn more at www.bicycletrip.com
Is your phone filled with thousands of photos you haven’t sorted? Are there boxes of old prints and albums taking up space in your closet? Does your computer have folders full of duplicates, mystery files, and scattered memories?
You’re not alone and you don’t have to untangle it all yourself. Spend time with a Professional Photo Manger to recover precious memories and learn tips and tricks to preserve your family's legacy for generations to come. www.StartHereWithLisa.com
ValueL $300
Elevate any outfit with this striking 22½" necklace, crafted with black Czech pressed glass beads, a delicate gold chain, and a gold filigree hook clasp. Designed exclusively by J.Win Jewelry, this one-of-a-kind piece blends timeless elegance with artisanal detail.`
Value: $159
Add a touch of bold elegance with these handcrafted earrings, featuring gold accents paired with black Czech pressed glass beads. Designed by J.Win Jewelry, they’re a stylish statement piece that transitions effortlessly from day to evening.
Striking and contemporary, these specially crafted earrings showcase the unique contrast of matt and polished gold finishes. Designed by J.Win Jewelry, they’re a one-of-a-kind creation that adds bold style and sophistication to any look.
Value: $79
Make a statement with this 15½" handcrafted necklace, featuring multiple strands of gold accented with black glass seed beads. Specially created by J.Win Jewelry, this unique piece combines rich texture with modern flair—perfect for dressing up any occasion.
Value: $189
Shimmer in style with this specially created necklace by designer Jill Winston of J.Win Jewelry. Featuring sparkling Swarovski crystals set in silver, this piece is both timeless and eye-catching—perfect for adding a touch of brilliance to any outfit.
Value: $179
Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay in a charming Monterey studio just three blocks from the world-renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium. This cozy retreat features a comfy king-size sofa bed, a well-equipped kitchenette, and easy access to the scenic oceanfront walking trail. Stroll to nearby Cannery Row and Pacific Grove for shopping, dining, and coastal views. Includes two guest passes to the Aquarium — perfect for a memorable escape by the sea!
Value: $420
Kenya Lion Family Canvas Print (12x24")
Bring the wild beauty of Africa into your home! This stunning canvas captures the power and grace of a majestic lion family in their natural habitat. At 12x24", it’s the perfect statement piece—bold enough to inspire awe, yet elegant enough to complement any space.
Add a touch of adventure and timeless strength to your walls while supporting a great cause!
The actual photo includes the entire family!
Value: $175
One hour gentle yoga class for 1-4 people, with Janet Russell Keller, Instructor of 20 years. Enjoy yoga on the beach or at your residence.
Gentle Yoga classes offer a blend of Hatha Yoga and classical stretches, with drifts of Chi Gong, Tai Chi, and laughter. Discover the simple practice of harmonizing mind, body and spirit as you ease into asanas (postures) with a focus on breath, gradual core strength and comfort. No previous experience necessary, please be able to get up from the floor.
Janet Russell Keller holds a B.A. in Physical Education from UC Berkeley and is certified to teach via Deepak Chopra’s Carlsbad Center for Wellness.
Value: $120
Myofascial Release is a gentle, hands-on therapy that applies sustained pressure to fascia (connective tissue) to relieve pain, improve mobility, and restore balance. Trauma, inflammation, or surgery can create restrictions that standard tests often miss, but this technique helps release tension and restore ease of movement.
Each 90-minute one-on-one session is performed directly on the skin (without oils or machines), allowing the therapist to precisely detect and treat restrictions. Ideal for those with chronic pain—or anyone who wants to move more freely and feel better in their body.
Value: $100
Treat yourself to a full case of premium wines from the acclaimed Santa Cruz Mountains AVA. This collection brings together 12 special bottles:
An exceptional opportunity to experience the depth, variety, and elegance that makes the Santa Cruz Mountains one of California’s most unique and celebrated wine regions..
Value: $400
Alberti Vineyard Pinot Noir – A Collector’s Treasure
Savor a beautifully handcrafted Pinot Noir from the final vintage ever produced by Alberti Vineyard. Jim Alberti was more than a winemaker — he held a master’s in microbiology, pioneered veterinary diagnostic work, and later applied that same scientific rigor to his vineyard, integrating soil science, yeast biology, and terroir into every vintage
These rare bottles mark the end of an era, making it not only a delightful wine to enjoy, but also a meaningful collector’s piece. A true taste of history in every sip!
Value: $400
Step into the warmth and flavors of Morocco without leaving town! Join hosts Patrice and Bob Keet for an unforgettable evening featuring a homemade, multi-course Moroccan dinner for six. From fragrant spices to rich, savory dishes, every course will transport you to another world.
A truly special dining experience—date to be arranged with hosts and guests.
Value: $1200
Discover the beauty and flavor of Santa Cruz at Regan Vineyards Winery, a 53-acre estate in the Santa Cruz Mountains with sweeping views of Monterey Bay. Enjoy a 90-minute guided tasting and tour with John Bargetto, Director of Winemaking, including a stroll through the vineyard and organic garden, meeting the horses, and soaking in the scenery from the picturesque gazebo.
Your tasting includes 5 wines of your choice from Pinot Gris, Sparkling Wine, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Nebbiolo—paired with light appetizers. A perfect way to relax and unwind with friends while learning about winemaking in a truly stunning setting.
Value: $100
Windy Oaks Estate is pleased to donate a private vineyard tour and wine tasting for up to four guests. Nestled in the rolling hills of Corralitos, this family-owned estate is renowned for its award-winning Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah, crafted with organic and biodynamic practices.
Your visit includes a guided walk through the vines and cellar, where you’ll learn about the art of small-lot winemaking and the estate’s commitment to sustainability. Then, relax and savor a curated tasting of limited-production wines that beautifully express the terroir of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
An intimate, behind-the-scenes experience that few ever get to enjoy—perfect for wine lovers seeking something truly memorable.
Value: $400
Experience the thrill of pro basketball up close with two floor seat tickets to a Santa Cruz Warriors home game in November or December. These aren’t just any seats—they’re Chris Murphy’s personal floor seats, putting you right at the heart of the action.
Hear every call, feel the energy of the crowd, and watch NBA-level talent battle it out just steps away. As the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, the Santa Cruz Warriors deliver high-flying dunks, fast-paced plays, and unforgettable excitement.
This is your chance to enjoy the game from the best seats in the house—Warriors style!
Valued: $500,
Own a piece of basketball history—this official Santa Cruz Warriors basketball is signed by two NBA legends, Hall of Famers Jerry West and Rick Barry.
Why it’s unique:
Tee off in style with a round of golf for four including cart at the stunning Seascape Golf Club in Aptos. This exquisitely manicured 18-hole, par-71 course stretches 6,034 yards and sits just half a mile from the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by sweeping Monterey pines, eucalyptus trees, and rolling hills.
With fairways that invite all skill levels and deceptively tricky greens, you’ll enjoy challenge, beauty, and the fresh ocean breeze all in one unforgettable round. Includes cart for four—bring your friends and walk away with more than just a great score
Value:$380
Own a piece of football history with this signed 8x10 photo of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver of all time. The photo is beautifully presented in a 16.5” x 13.5” frame with double mats, ready to display in your home, office, or fan cave.
A must-have for any 49ers or NFL fan, this collectible has a retail value of approximately $200 and celebrates one of the most iconic players in the game.
Treat your furry friend to a basket full of goodies from Westside Animal Hospital in Santa Cruz! This paw-some package includes a Doctor’s Examination plus a mix of fun and practical treats:
A wonderful mix of wellness, play, and pampering—your canine companion will thank you with tail wags!
Value: $150
Discover the beauty of Corralitos with a private wine tasting for four guests at Ferrari Ranch Vineyard. Perched on sun-drenched hillsides above Browns Valley, the vineyard is known for its handcrafted, small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.
Your group will enjoy a relaxed tasting on the hilltop pavilion patio, surrounded by rolling vines, old oaks, and breathtaking views of the valley. It’s an intimate wine country experience—where the setting is as memorable as the wine itself.
Value: $80
Experience the transformative benefits of Classical Pilates in a welcoming boutique studio in Santa Cruz. Each session is led by certified instructor Natalia Dykowska, trained through The Pilates Center, one of the most rigorous programs in the world.
With small, personalized classes, you’ll receive individual attention to help improve strength, flexibility, posture, and overall well-being. Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to deepen your practice, this is a unique opportunity to care for your body and mind.
Valid until January 31, 2026.
Value: $240
Experience the transformative benefits of Classical Pilates in a welcoming boutique studio in Santa Cruz. Each session is led by certified instructor Natalia Dykowska, trained through The Pilates Center, one of the most rigorous programs in the world.
With small, personalized classes, you’ll receive individual attention to help improve strength, flexibility, posture, and overall well-being. Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to deepen your practice, this is a unique opportunity to care for your body and mind.
Valid until January 31, 2026.
Value: $140
Escape to serenity with a weekday one-night stay at Chaminade Resort & Spa, perched high in the Santa Cruz Mountains on 300 wooded acres overlooking Monterey Bay. Your room offers either sweeping resort or forest views (many with spacious patios to enjoy fresh mountain air).
Relax and recharge with access to the resort’s swimming pool, tennis courts, and fully equipped weight room. For the ultimate indulgence, you can also book a treatment at Chaminade’s award-winning spa (not included).
Wake up to a gourmet breakfast for two savoring seasonal fare while gazing out at breathtaking coastal vistas.
Value: $450
Bring the taste of the sea home with this H&H Fresh Fish gift basket, featuring a $50 gift certificate plus a selection of ocean-inspired goodies. The basket includes a tin of lemon sardines, a fish-themed kitchen towel, stickers, and a handy small cooler.
The gift certificate can be redeemed at the Harbor store in Santa Cruz, at local farmers markets, or even for their CSF (Community Sustained Fisheries) program, which brings the day’s catch straight from the boat to your table.
Fresh, local, and sustainable—perfect for any seafood lover!
Value:$100
Savor the flavors of the Santa Cruz Mountains with this exclusive package from Aptos Vineyard: a bottle of 2020 Alternate Juror Pinot Noir, two elegant wine glasses, and a tasting for up to six guests at their charming Aptos Village tasting room.
Settle in by the fire pit on their inviting patio or enjoy the cozy indoor space while the knowledgeable staff guides you through a curated flight.
Aptos Vineyard is celebrated for its handcrafted Pinot Noir, made by winemaker John Benedetti, whose wines reflect the cool coastal breezes and unique terroir of the region. Balanced, elegant, and expressive, their Pinot showcases why the Santa Cruz Mountains are one of California’s premier Pinot Noir appellations.
A wonderful opportunity to share wine, conversation, and the beauty of a locally beloved winery.
Value: $226
Cathleen Eckhardt's family Vineyard, dive into a richly expressive bottle from Toyon Vineyard:. This 2022 Pinot Noir, crafted by Madson, is grown just three miles from the Pacific Ocean.
It comes from steep, fog‐kissed slopes with sandy loam soils, organic farming practices, and vines cooled by ocean air and marine layer.
Tasting notes include wild strawberries, cranberry, and dark plum, layered with notes of earth, dried mushrooms, and potting soil. The palate is savory and balanced, with bright red fruit tones and lingering forest undertones.
This is a great find for wine lovers who appreciate terroir, subtle complexity, and wines that tell a story of place.
Value: $150
Step up your pickleball game with a 2025 11SIX24 Pegasus Power Paddle, starting at just $85! This standard/wide body paddle is in excellent condition, having only been demoed in a few games.
Highly praised by YouTube reviewers, the Pegasus Power Paddle is known for delivering outstanding performance for beginners through advanced players. Retailing new at $169.99, this paddle comes complete with a neoprene cover and a new overgrip.
A fantastic opportunity to score a top-rated paddle at nearly half the retail price!
Bring cycling artistry into your home with this one-of-a-kind vintage Japanese bowl, crafted in the 1990s from welded Shimano bike chain. Funky and functional, it’s the perfect catch-all for fruit, jewelry, or décor — and fits beautifully with mid-century, brutalist, minimalist, or maximalist styles.
The bowl shows good vintage condition with light wear, surface scratches, and a natural patina that adds character.
To complete the set, enjoy four handmade bike chain coasters, crafted from wood and repurposed bicycle chains — a creative touch for any cycling enthusiast’s table.
Value: $140
SIDI
Style: 3 bolt Road Shoes
Model: Fast
Color: Black
Size: Men's 10/EU 44.5
Backstory: Bought new online as "no returns accepted" however they are not wide enough for my 10D left foot so they are open box but brand new.
Value: $225
Take your cycling to the next level with a professional bike fitting from Matt Rohan — a licensed physical therapist and experienced bike fitter.
A proper bike fit is about more than comfort. It’s about protecting your body, preventing injury, and improving performance. With Matt’s expertise as a physical therapist, you’ll get a fitting that goes beyond simple measurements. He evaluates posture, flexibility, alignment, and biomechanics to ensure your bike is set up to support your body, not the other way around.
The result? A ride that feels smoother, more powerful, and more efficient — whether you’re logging daily miles, training for an event, or just enjoying weekend rides.
This is an investment in both your performance and long-term health as a rider!
Value: $300
Gear up for your next adventure with the Blackburn Outpost Elite Handlebar Roll — a true expedition-worthy harness and dry bag system designed to mount to virtually any handlebar setup.
This two-part system combines:
With MOLLE straps and elastic cordage, you can easily attach extras like a camp mug, topo map, or rain gear. The thoughtful design evenly distributes weight, keeping your ride balanced and trail-ready — even in the wild.
Perfect for bikepacking, gravel adventures, or long-haul expeditions.
Value: $175
The amazing Jen Karno will customize an exoerience just for you! She will work with you to create the perfect medley, and even dress up for that special somebody you care about, ( or not). Don’t miss this opportunity to gift something really special!
