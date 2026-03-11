Santa Fe TX Chamber Of Commerce's Membership Investment

About the memberships
Valid until April 17, 2027
Membership Plaque, Listing & Link in our Membership Directory, Social Media Recognition, Committee Involvement, Ribbon Cutting, and much more.
*Please see our investment packet for more details.
Valid until April 17, 2027
Membership Plaque, Listing & Link in our Membership Directory, Social Media Recognition, Committee Involvement, Ribbon Cutting, and much more.
*Please see our investment packet for more details.
Valid until April 17, 2027
Features all the benefits of Business Level PLUS Additional Exposure - Welcome E-Blast to all Chamber Members, Two complimentary luncheon tickets per year.
Valid until April 17, 2027
All benefits of above levels, Plus Annual Email ad to all chamber contacts, one time article on website. 5 luncheon tickets per year
Valid until April 17, 2027
All the benefits of lower levels.
10 complimentary luncheon tickets
Valid until April 17, 2027
All the benefits from lower levels, Company logo on Chamber website and marketing materials, Company logo on weekly E-Blast, Verbal Recognition at all chamber events, Newsletter article about your company once per year, One annual spotlight tab;e at a monthly luncheon, 14 luncheon tickets per year
Valid until April 17, 2027
All the benefits of lower levels with the highest visibility, 3 annual spotlight tables at monthly luncheons, 30 minute lunch presentation 22 complimentary luncheon tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!