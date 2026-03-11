Santa Fe Chamber Of Commerce

Offered by

Santa Fe Chamber Of Commerce

About the memberships

Santa Fe TX Chamber Of Commerce's Membership Investment

Business Level
$250

Valid until April 17, 2027

Membership Plaque, Listing & Link in our Membership Directory, Social Media Recognition, Committee Involvement, Ribbon Cutting, and much more.

*Please see our investment packet for more details.


Individual or Non-Profit Investment
$150

Valid until April 17, 2027

Membership Plaque, Listing & Link in our Membership Directory, Social Media Recognition, Committee Involvement, Ribbon Cutting, and much more.

*Please see our investment packet for more details.

Bronze Level
$500

Valid until April 17, 2027

Features all the benefits of Business Level PLUS Additional Exposure - Welcome E-Blast to all Chamber Members, Two complimentary luncheon tickets per year.

Silver Level
$850

Valid until April 17, 2027

All benefits of above levels, Plus Annual Email ad to all chamber contacts, one time article on website. 5 luncheon tickets per year

Gold Level
$1,650

Valid until April 17, 2027

All the benefits of lower levels.

10 complimentary luncheon tickets

Platinum Level
$3,000

Valid until April 17, 2027

All the benefits from lower levels, Company logo on Chamber website and marketing materials, Company logo on weekly E-Blast, Verbal Recognition at all chamber events, Newsletter article about your company once per year, One annual spotlight tab;e at a monthly luncheon, 14 luncheon tickets per year

Diamond Level
$5,000

Valid until April 17, 2027

All the benefits of lower levels with the highest visibility, 3 annual spotlight tables at monthly luncheons, 30 minute lunch presentation 22 complimentary luncheon tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!