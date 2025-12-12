Empower At The Bridge Foundation

Hosted by

Empower At The Bridge Foundation

About this event

Santa Kam Holiday Family Photos

700 Bellevue Way NE ste 50

Bellevue, WA 98004, USA

(12:00PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:05PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:10PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:15PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:20PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:25PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:30PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:35PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:40PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:45PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:50PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(12:55PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:00PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:05PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:10PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:15PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:20PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:25PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:30PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:35PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:40PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:45PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:50PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(1:55PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

(2:00PM) Santa Kam Family Photo Pass (Group of up to 6)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

  • Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."
  • Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).
  • A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.

Add a donation for Empower At The Bridge Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!