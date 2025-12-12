Santa Kam Holiday Family Photos

Reserve your exclusive spot for a holiday photo with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor!

This pass includes:

Entry for one family/group (up to 6 people) to meet "Santa Kam."

Professional Digital photos sent via email (or taken on your personal device).

A direct donation to help provide winter gear for homeless in Seattle.

Important: Please have your ticket ready upon arrival. To keep the line moving for all families, please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled slot.