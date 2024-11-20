Santa Land for The Happy Place - 2024

This ticket is for the 3pm-4pm time slot at The Santa Land Display. We ask that you arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for parking and to be able to begin your Santa Land experience on time! You will have up to 1 hour to enjoy the displays!
This ticket is for the 3pm-4pm time slot at The Santa Land Display. We ask that you arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for parking and to be able to begin your Santa Land experience on time! You will have up to 1 hour to enjoy the displays!
4:15pm Santa Land Walk Through
$10
This ticket is for the 4:15-5:15pm time slot at The Santa Land Display. We ask that you arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for parking and to be able to begin your Santa Land experience on time! You will have up to 1 hour to enjoy the displays!
This ticket is for the 4:15-5:15pm time slot at The Santa Land Display. We ask that you arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for parking and to be able to begin your Santa Land experience on time! You will have up to 1 hour to enjoy the displays!
5:30pm Santa Land Walk Through
$10
This ticket is for the 5:30-6:30pm time slot at The Santa Land Display. We ask that you arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for parking and to be able to begin your Santa Land experience on time! You will have up to 1 hour to enjoy the displays!
This ticket is for the 5:30-6:30pm time slot at The Santa Land Display. We ask that you arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for parking and to be able to begin your Santa Land experience on time! You will have up to 1 hour to enjoy the displays!
6:45pm Santa Land Walk Through
$10
This ticket is for the 6:45-7:45pm time slot at The Santa Land Display. We ask that you arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for parking and to be able to begin your Santa Land experience on time! You will have up to 1 hour to enjoy the displays!
This ticket is for the 6:45-7:45pm time slot at The Santa Land Display. We ask that you arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for parking and to be able to begin your Santa Land experience on time! You will have up to 1 hour to enjoy the displays!