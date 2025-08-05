Santa Monica Pier Corporation's Auction

Tap into your creativity with a Paint:Lab Brushes & Bites workshop for two, complete with all materials and refreshments. Then, enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine with a $100 gift card to MariaSol, located at the very end of the Pier with unbeatable ocean views. To top it off, take home a Santa Monica Pier Bait & Tackle souvenir — a keepsake from your Pier experience.



Value: $260