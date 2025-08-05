Santa Monica Pier Corporation's Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION ONLY
A luxury escape in Malibu Wine Country at Calamigos Guest Ranch, where rustic charm meets spa indulgence
Value: $1,950
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION ONLY
Our Sister Pier! Navy Pier getaway including airfare, two nights at Sable Hotel, Centennial Wheel tickets, and swag
$1,425
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION ONLY
Two nights at the historic Art Deco landmark across from the beach, with food credit and parking included
Value: $1,200
Starting bid
A rare P.O.P Wave (Blue) collaboration with Craig Stecyk III (2016) from Shepard Fairey, the acclaimed street artist behind the iconic Obama Hope poster and the “Obey Giant” campaign. A true collector’s piece blending street culture and fine art.
Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Cheer on the purple and gold with four tickets to the Los Angeles Lakers preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025. Seats are located in Section 206, Row 5 (Seats 7–10), offering a great view of the action at Crypto.com Arena.
Value: $600
Starting bid
Four Premium Annual Passes with unlimited rides on all attractions, exclusive perks, game cards, and a giant plush from Pacific Park
Value: $1,250
Starting bid
Race entries for four athletes to three LA running events (Venice Half, Los Muertos 5K, Turkey Trot) plus a $250 Adidas Santa Monica gift card
Value: $1,070
Starting bid
Enjoy a winter wonderland celebration with 20 tickets to ICE at Santa Monica, each good for a 60-minute skate session. This package also includes a two-hour private party tent rental with 5 tables and 20 chairs — the perfect setup for birthdays, holidays, or a festive gathering under the twinkle lights.
Value: $850
Starting bid
VIP entry for four to The Magic Castle, the exclusive members-only home of world-class magic
Value: $500
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica
Value: $700
Starting bid
Two 3-day passes to BeachLife Festival 2026, with live music, art, and culinary experiences
Value: $700
Starting bid
VIP access to Off the Hook Santa Monica Seafood Festival with early entry, exclusive tastings, and a Pacific Park ride pass
Value: $650
Starting bid
One-night stay in a Coastal King Room at The Pierside Santa Monica with parking and $100 dining credit at The Surfing Fox
Value: $600
Starting bid
Four VIP tickets to RASA, an immersive music and arts event on the Santa Monica Pier
Value: $520
Starting bid
A professional one-hour Zoom! teeth whitening session at American Family Dental
Value: $300
Starting bid
An elevated Mediterranean-inspired dining experience at Orla by Michael Mina
Value: $300
Starting bid
Recharge and restore with two Hero’s Journey Packages at Pause Wellness Studios. Each session includes a float experience, 60-minute contrast therapy, cryotherapy, LED light bed, and a signature IV drip. Pause combines world-class recovery modalities with inspired design to create the ultimate one-stop wellness destination.
Value: $430
Starting bid
Recharge and restore with two Hero’s Journey Packages at Pause Wellness Studios. Each session includes a float experience, 60-minute contrast therapy, cryotherapy, LED light bed, and a signature IV drip. Pause combines world-class recovery modalities with inspired design to create the ultimate one-stop wellness destination.
Value: $430
Starting bid
Catch the excitement of the regular season with two tickets to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat on November 2, 2025. Seats are in Section 206, Row 5 (Seats 5–6), giving you a great vantage point to watch the action live at Crypto.com Arena.
Value: $450
Starting bid
A VIP airfield tour of LAX for four, plus a travel essentials basket
Value: $400
Starting bid
Four trapeze class passes at the Santa Monica Trapeze School, perfect for first-timers or returning flyers
Value: $400
Starting bid
Gather five friends for a private Pilates session and social at Good Body Pilates, voted Santa Monica’s Most Loved Pilates Studio of 2024. After your workout, head to The Brixton, a local gastropub known for its neighborhood-friendly vibe, great service, and creative comfort food.
Value: $370
Starting bid
Unlimited ride wristbands for four, game cards, and plush toys for a full day at Pacific Park
Value: $360
Starting bid
A VIP Pier Tour for two with Executive Director Jim Harris, a signed book, Pier art by Tom Brittain, and dinner for two at Fogo de Chão
Value: $335
Starting bid
Find your flow with a 10-class pass at Shefayoga Venice, home to some of the best teachers and diverse classes in town. Then take home a custom artisan tote from Homemade on the Beach, featuring a crocheted, lined daisy bag and two embroidered hand towels — a perfect blend of wellness and handmade style.
Value: $315
Starting bid
Own a piece of Pier history with a series of five (5) vintage and limited-edition, signed prints by California watercolor artist Tom Brittain. These collectible works, created in the late 1970s and early 1980s, beautifully capture the spirit of the Santa Monica Pier and its surroundings.
Includes:
Value: $325
Starting bid
Relive the magic of the Twilight Dance Series with a vintage 1991 t-shirt (Size Large 42–44) and the concert poster. A rare collector’s set from the year that kept the Pier rocking.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of Santa Monica’s iconic summer concerts with a vintage 1994 t-shirt (Size XL 46–48) and the concert poster. Perfect for music lovers and Pier history fans.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Own a piece of Pier culture with a vintage 1995 t-shirt (Size XL 46–48) and the concert poster —an authentic throwback to Santa Monica’s golden concert era.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Celebrate your child’s special day with a three-hour birthday party for up to 30 guests inside the historic Merry Go-Round on the Santa Monica Pier. This package includes six banquet tables, thirty chairs, and unlimited rides on the iconic carousel for all your guests during public hours.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-hour golf simulator session for two at Four Wood Golf, Santa Monica’s premium indoor “clubhouse” featuring high-tech bays, a full kitchen, and beer and wine bar. After perfecting your swing, refuel with a $50 gift card to Prime Pizza, serving up authentic NY-style pies, wings, and more.
Value: $290
Starting bid
Tap into your creativity with a Paint:Lab Brushes & Bites workshop for two, complete with all materials and refreshments. Then, enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine with a $100 gift card to MariaSol, located at the very end of the Pier with unbeatable ocean views. To top it off, take home a Santa Monica Pier Bait & Tackle souvenir — a keepsake from your Pier experience.
Value: $260
Starting bid
A Gilbert’s El Indio dinner paired with comedy tickets for two at The Crow Comedy Club
Value: $260
Starting bid
Annual membership for one adult and child at Cayton Children’s Museum plus 4th Street Baker treats
Value: $260
Starting bid
Two tickets to The Crow Comedy and $100 to Goop Kitchen
Value: $260
Starting bid
Dinner at Lula Cocina Mexicana, a $100 Library Alehouse gift card, and a 4th Street Baker gift card
Value: $220
Starting bid
$100 dining credit at Upper West and two concert tickets at McCabe’s Guitar Shop
Value: $200
Starting bid
Beach gear tote from Marlene’s Beachcomber plus a Big Dean’s gift card
Value: $200
Starting bid
Jewelry from Kendra Scott, a Harvelle’s music night, and bites at Sogno Toscano
Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a coastal adventure with bike rentals from Blazing Saddles and a dining gift card to Perry’s Beach Café. This package also includes a Santa Monica Swag Bag packed with local treasures: a Santa Monica tote, visitor guide, map, leather luggage tag/AirTag holder, beach towel, Pier sign pin, notebook, wireless earbuds, Route 66 coaster, postcards, stickers, and more!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Two VIP tickets to a Film Independent Live Read at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. See acclaimed actors perform unrehearsed readings of film and TV scripts, guided by a guest director with images projected on screen. Includes access to the pre- and/or post-reception.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Two VIP tickets to a Film Independent Live Read at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. See acclaimed actors perform unrehearsed readings of film and TV scripts, guided by a guest director with images projected on screen. Includes access to the pre- and/or post-reception.
Value: $200
Starting bid
ARTime Barro pottery class for two, designed for beginners and experienced artists alike. Afterward, savor authentic Mexican dishes and live music with a $100 gift card to Lares Restaurant, a Santa Monica legacy business since 1968.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a Lady & Larder gift bag filled with gourmet goodies, including a $25 gift card, Lady Crackers, a Lady & Larder hat, corkscrew, and a bottle of Eulila Red Blend Wine. Then, hop aboard a Green Goddess Pedicab for a one-hour guided tour for two through Santa Monica, Venice Beach, or Marina del Rey.
Value: $200
Starting bid
A neighborhood basket with Trader Joe's $50 of food favorites from the store, Paws & Effect $25 Gift Card, and Gilbert’s El Indio $100 Gift Certificate
Value: $175
Starting bid
Half-day or twilight fishing for two with Marina del Rey Sportfishing
Value: $150
Starting bid
$100 to Lanea for tacos and tequila plus a Santa Monica Pier Bait & Tackle souvenir
Value: $140
Starting bid
Unwind with a wine tasting for two at Divine Vintage on Montana Ave (valued at $100), pairing boutique wines with vintage charm. Then treat yourself to relaxation with a $45 pedicure gift card to Montana Nails, Santa Monica’s go-to spot for self-care.
Value: $145
Starting bid
Spend the day at the Annenberg Community Beach House with four pool passes, an inaugural Beach House tote, and two towels. This one-of-a-kind Santa Monica destination offers a heated pool, splash pad, playground, beach courts, and oceanfront views — the perfect mix of history and fun in the sun.
Value: $115
Starting bid
Two comedy tickets at The Crow Comedy Club paired with a tasting at Santa Monica Brew Works
Value: $110
