Santa Monica Pier Corporation's Auction

1. Calamigos Guest Ranch Getaway [LIVE AUCTION ONLY]
1. Calamigos Guest Ranch Getaway [LIVE AUCTION ONLY]
$585

A luxury escape in Malibu Wine Country at Calamigos Guest Ranch, where rustic charm meets spa indulgence


Value: $1,950

2. Navy Pier in Chicago Getaway [LIVE AUCTION ONLY]
2. Navy Pier in Chicago Getaway [LIVE AUCTION ONLY]
$430

Our Sister Pier! Navy Pier getaway including airfare, two nights at Sable Hotel, Centennial Wheel tickets, and swag


$1,425

3. The Georgian Hotel [LIVE AUCTION ONLY]
3. The Georgian Hotel [LIVE AUCTION ONLY]
$375

Two nights at the historic Art Deco landmark across from the beach, with food credit and parking included


Value: $1,200

4. Shepard Fairey Limited Edition Signed Print
4. Shepard Fairey Limited Edition Signed Print
$500

A rare P.O.P Wave (Blue) collaboration with Craig Stecyk III (2016) from Shepard Fairey, the acclaimed street artist behind the iconic Obama Hope poster and the “Obey Giant” campaign. A true collector’s piece blending street culture and fine art.


Value: $1,000

5. Lakers Preseason Tip-Off
5. Lakers Preseason Tip-Off
$300

Cheer on the purple and gold with four tickets to the Los Angeles Lakers preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025. Seats are located in Section 206, Row 5 (Seats 7–10), offering a great view of the action at Crypto.com Arena.


Value: $600

6. Pacific Park Platinum Pass
6. Pacific Park Platinum Pass
$375

Four Premium Annual Passes with unlimited rides on all attractions, exclusive perks, game cards, and a giant plush from Pacific Park


Value: $1,250

7. Generic Events + Adidas
7. Generic Events + Adidas item
7. Generic Events + Adidas
$320

Race entries for four athletes to three LA running events (Venice Half, Los Muertos 5K, Turkey Trot) plus a $250 Adidas Santa Monica gift card


Value: $1,070

8. ICE at Santa Monica Party
8. ICE at Santa Monica Party
$300

Enjoy a winter wonderland celebration with 20 tickets to ICE at Santa Monica, each good for a 60-minute skate session. This package also includes a two-hour private party tent rental with 5 tables and 20 chairs — the perfect setup for birthdays, holidays, or a festive gathering under the twinkle lights.


Value: $850

9. Magic Castle for Four
9. Magic Castle for Four item
9. Magic Castle for Four
$250

VIP entry for four to The Magic Castle, the exclusive members-only home of world-class magic


Value: $500

10. Wine & Dine Weekend
10. Wine & Dine Weekend
$230

Two tickets to the Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica


Value: $700

11. Beach Fest Fever
11. Beach Fest Fever
$210

Two 3-day passes to BeachLife Festival 2026, with live music, art, and culinary experiences


Value: $700

12. Off the Hook Fest
12. Off the Hook Fest
$200

VIP access to Off the Hook Santa Monica Seafood Festival with early entry, exclusive tastings, and a Pacific Park ride pass


Value: $650

13. Pier-side Staycation
13. Pier-side Staycation
$180

One-night stay in a Coastal King Room at The Pierside Santa Monica with parking and $100 dining credit at The Surfing Fox


Value: $600

14. RASA VIP Experience
14. RASA VIP Experience item
14. RASA VIP Experience
$155

Four VIP tickets to RASA, an immersive music and arts event on the Santa Monica Pier


Value: $520

15. Bright Smile Package
15. Bright Smile Package
$150

A professional one-hour Zoom! teeth whitening session at American Family Dental


Value: $300

16. Orla Indulgence
16. Orla Indulgence
$150

An elevated Mediterranean-inspired dining experience at Orla by Michael Mina


Value: $300

17. Hero's Journey Wellness Experience #1
17. Hero’s Journey Wellness Experience #1 item
17. Hero’s Journey Wellness Experience #1
$130

Recharge and restore with two Hero’s Journey Packages at Pause Wellness Studios. Each session includes a float experience, 60-minute contrast therapy, cryotherapy, LED light bed, and a signature IV drip. Pause combines world-class recovery modalities with inspired design to create the ultimate one-stop wellness destination.


Value: $430

18. Hero's Journey Wellness Experience #2
18. Hero’s Journey Wellness Experience #2 item
18. Hero’s Journey Wellness Experience #2
$130

Recharge and restore with two Hero’s Journey Packages at Pause Wellness Studios. Each session includes a float experience, 60-minute contrast therapy, cryotherapy, LED light bed, and a signature IV drip. Pause combines world-class recovery modalities with inspired design to create the ultimate one-stop wellness destination.


Value: $430

19. Lakers vs. Heat Showdown
19. Lakers vs. Heat Showdown
$120

Catch the excitement of the regular season with two tickets to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat on November 2, 2025. Seats are in Section 206, Row 5 (Seats 5–6), giving you a great vantage point to watch the action live at Crypto.com Arena.


Value: $450

20. LAX Runway Revealed
20. LAX Runway Revealed
$120

A VIP airfield tour of LAX for four, plus a travel essentials basket


Value: $400

21. Trapeze Adventure
21. Trapeze Adventure item
21. Trapeze Adventure
$120

Four trapeze class passes at the Santa Monica Trapeze School, perfect for first-timers or returning flyers


Value: $400

22. Stretch & Savor
22. Stretch & Savor item
22. Stretch & Savor item
22. Stretch & Savor
$110

Gather five friends for a private Pilates session and social at Good Body Pilates, voted Santa Monica’s Most Loved Pilates Studio of 2024. After your workout, head to The Brixton, a local gastropub known for its neighborhood-friendly vibe, great service, and creative comfort food.


Value: $370

23. Ride All Day at PacPark
23. Ride All Day at PacPark item
23. Ride All Day at PacPark
$105

Unlimited ride wristbands for four, game cards, and plush toys for a full day at Pacific Park


Value: $360

24. A PIERfect Day
24. A PIERfect Day item
24. A PIERfect Day item
24. A PIERfect Day
$100

A VIP Pier Tour for two with Executive Director Jim Harris, a signed book, Pier art by Tom Brittain, and dinner for two at Fogo de Chão


Value: $335

25. Namaste & Takeaway
25. Namaste & Takeaway
$95

Find your flow with a 10-class pass at Shefayoga Venice, home to some of the best teachers and diverse classes in town. Then take home a custom artisan tote from Homemade on the Beach, featuring a crocheted, lined daisy bag and two embroidered hand towels — a perfect blend of wellness and handmade style.


Value: $315

26. Tom Brittain Santa Monica Pier Collection
26. Tom Brittain Santa Monica Pier Collection item
26. Tom Brittain Santa Monica Pier Collection
$95

Own a piece of Pier history with a series of five (5) vintage and limited-edition, signed prints by California watercolor artist Tom Brittain. These collectible works, created in the late 1970s and early 1980s, beautifully capture the spirit of the Santa Monica Pier and its surroundings.
Includes:

  1. Harbor Entrance – 16" x 12"
  2. Santa Monica Pier Triptych – 4" x 30" + 7" x 46"
  3. Tower 16 – 25" x 14"
  4. Carousel Horses – 9" x 11"
  5. Carousel Horses – 25" x 10"

Value: $325

27. Twilight Treasure #1 (1991)
27. Twilight Treasure #1 (1991)
$90

Relive the magic of the Twilight Dance Series with a vintage 1991 t-shirt (Size Large 42–44) and the concert poster. A rare collector’s set from the year that kept the Pier rocking.


Value: $300

28. Twilight Treasure #2 (1994)
28. Twilight Treasure #2 (1994)
$90

Celebrate the legacy of Santa Monica’s iconic summer concerts with a vintage 1994 t-shirt (Size XL 46–48) and the concert poster. Perfect for music lovers and Pier history fans.


Value: $300

29. Twilight Treasure #3 (1995)
29. Twilight Treasure #3 (1995)
$90

Own a piece of Pier culture with a vintage 1995 t-shirt (Size XL 46–48) and the concert poster —an authentic throwback to Santa Monica’s golden concert era.


Value: $300

30. Merry Go-Round Birthday Bash
30. Merry Go-Round Birthday Bash item
30. Merry Go-Round Birthday Bash
$90

Celebrate your child’s special day with a three-hour birthday party for up to 30 guests inside the historic Merry Go-Round on the Santa Monica Pier. This package includes six banquet tables, thirty chairs, and unlimited rides on the iconic carousel for all your guests during public hours.


Value: $300

31. Fore the Fun
31. Fore the Fun
$85

Enjoy a two-hour golf simulator session for two at Four Wood Golf, Santa Monica’s premium indoor “clubhouse” featuring high-tech bays, a full kitchen, and beer and wine bar. After perfecting your swing, refuel with a $50 gift card to Prime Pizza, serving up authentic NY-style pies, wings, and more.


Value: $290

32. Brushes & Bites by the Beach
32. Brushes & Bites by the Beach item
32. Brushes & Bites by the Beach
$75

Tap into your creativity with a Paint:Lab Brushes & Bites workshop for two, complete with all materials and refreshments. Then, enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine with a $100 gift card to MariaSol, located at the very end of the Pier with unbeatable ocean views. To top it off, take home a Santa Monica Pier Bait & Tackle souvenir — a keepsake from your Pier experience.


Value: $260

33. Tacos & Laughs
33. Tacos & Laughs item
33. Tacos & Laughs
$75

A Gilbert’s El Indio dinner paired with comedy tickets for two at The Crow Comedy Club


Value: $260

34. Kids' Playdate Pack
34. Kids’ Playdate Pack item
34. Kids’ Playdate Pack
$75

Annual membership for one adult and child at Cayton Children’s Museum plus 4th Street Baker treats


Value: $260

35. Comedy & Clean Eats
35. Comedy & Clean Eats item
35. Comedy & Clean Eats
$75

Two tickets to The Crow Comedy and $100 to Goop Kitchen


Value: $260

36. Santa Monica Stroll
36. Santa Monica Stroll item
36. Santa Monica Stroll item
36. Santa Monica Stroll
$65

Dinner at Lula Cocina Mexicana, a $100 Library Alehouse gift card, and a 4th Street Baker gift card


Value: $220

37. Strings & Supper
37. Strings & Supper item
37. Strings & Supper
$60

$100 dining credit at Upper West and two concert tickets at McCabe’s Guitar Shop


Value: $200

38. Pier Classics
38. Pier Classics item
38. Pier Classics
$60

Beach gear tote from Marlene’s Beachcomber plus a Big Dean’s gift card


Value: $200

39. Date Night Deluxe
39. Date Night Deluxe item
39. Date Night Deluxe
$60

Jewelry from Kendra Scott, a Harvelle’s music night, and bites at Sogno Toscano


Value: $200

40. Bike & Beach Bundle
40. Bike & Beach Bundle item
40. Bike & Beach Bundle
$60

Enjoy a coastal adventure with bike rentals from Blazing Saddles and a dining gift card to Perry’s Beach Café. This package also includes a Santa Monica Swag Bag packed with local treasures: a Santa Monica tote, visitor guide, map, leather luggage tag/AirTag holder, beach towel, Pier sign pin, notebook, wireless earbuds, Route 66 coaster, postcards, stickers, and more!


Value: $200

41. Film Independent Live Read (VIP Package #1)
41. Film Independent Live Read (VIP Package #1)
$60

Two VIP tickets to a Film Independent Live Read at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. See acclaimed actors perform unrehearsed readings of film and TV scripts, guided by a guest director with images projected on screen. Includes access to the pre- and/or post-reception.


Value: $200

42. Film Independent Live Read (VIP Package #2)
42. Film Independent Live Read (VIP Package #2)
$60

Two VIP tickets to a Film Independent Live Read at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. See acclaimed actors perform unrehearsed readings of film and TV scripts, guided by a guest director with images projected on screen. Includes access to the pre- and/or post-reception.


Value: $200

43. Clay & Cuisine
43. Clay & Cuisine item
43. Clay & Cuisine
$60

ARTime Barro pottery class for two, designed for beginners and experienced artists alike. Afterward, savor authentic Mexican dishes and live music with a $100 gift card to Lares Restaurant, a Santa Monica legacy business since 1968.


Value: $200

44. Picnic and Pedals
44. Picnic and Pedals item
44. Picnic and Pedals
$60

Enjoy a Lady & Larder gift bag filled with gourmet goodies, including a $25 gift card, Lady Crackers, a Lady & Larder hat, corkscrew, and a bottle of Eulila Red Blend Wine. Then, hop aboard a Green Goddess Pedicab for a one-hour guided tour for two through Santa Monica, Venice Beach, or Marina del Rey.


Value: $200

45. Pico Picks
45. Pico Picks item
45. Pico Picks item
45. Pico Picks
$50

A neighborhood basket with Trader Joe's $50 of food favorites from the store, Paws & Effect $25 Gift Card, and Gilbert’s El Indio $100 Gift Certificate


Value: $175

46. Catch of the Day
46. Catch of the Day
$45

Half-day or twilight fishing for two with Marina del Rey Sportfishing


Value: $150

47. Tequila & Tackle
47. Tequila & Tackle item
47. Tequila & Tackle
$40

$100 to Lanea for tacos and tequila plus a Santa Monica Pier Bait & Tackle souvenir


Value: $140

48. Montana Ave Escape
48. Montana Ave Escape item
48. Montana Ave Escape
$40

Unwind with a wine tasting for two at Divine Vintage on Montana Ave (valued at $100), pairing boutique wines with vintage charm. Then treat yourself to relaxation with a $45 pedicure gift card to Montana Nails, Santa Monica’s go-to spot for self-care.


Value: $145

49. Annenberg Beach House Bliss
49. Annenberg Beach House Bliss
$35

Spend the day at the Annenberg Community Beach House with four pool passes, an inaugural Beach House tote, and two towels. This one-of-a-kind Santa Monica destination offers a heated pool, splash pad, playground, beach courts, and oceanfront views — the perfect mix of history and fun in the sun.

Value: $115

50. Brew & Belly Laughs
50. Brew & Belly Laughs item
50. Brew & Belly Laughs
$30

Two comedy tickets at The Crow Comedy Club paired with a tasting at Santa Monica Brew Works


Value: $110

