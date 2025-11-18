Texas All Creatures Rescue

Hosted by

Texas All Creatures Rescue

About this event

Santa Paws Raffle

363 Keller Pkwy

Keller, TX 76248, USA

Chewy Gift Basket Raffle* item
Chewy Gift Basket Raffle*
$5

A Chewy's gift set full of toys and supplies for your pup, valued at $70! Enter for your chance to take it all home today!


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

$25 Amazon Gift Card item
$25 Amazon Gift Card
$5

To help with your Holiday shopping, enter to win a $25 Amazon Gift Card courtesy of Texas All Creatures Rescue!

$35 Gift Card to Devivo Bros Eatery item
$35 Gift Card to Devivo Bros Eatery
$5

Devivo Bros Eatery is a lively, authentic Italian neighborhood reastuatant and pizzeria located in Keller Texas.

Their menu of "rustic comfort food" consists of delicious, bold flavors in slightly larger portions. They serve delectable dishes such as sandwiches, meatloaf, and pastas with the highest respect for Italian culinary tradition.

1 Free Month of Bark Box ($45 Value) item
1 Free Month of Bark Box ($45 Value)
$5

One month free of Bark Box, a $45 value!

The KLIMB Professional Grade Platform ($159.99)* item
The KLIMB Professional Grade Platform ($159.99)*
$5

The KLIMB Professional Grade Platform ($159.99)


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

Smileys Transportations Gift Basket* item
Smileys Transportations Gift Basket*
$5

Smiley's Transportation Gift Basket including a Dog Bed, Toys, collar and much more!


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

Dallas Escape Room Gift Certificate ($50 Value) item
Dallas Escape Room Gift Certificate ($50 Value)
$5

Dallas Escape Room Gift Certificate ($50 Value)

Fi Series 3 GPS Collar* item
Fi Series 3 GPS Collar*
$5

Fi Series 3 GPS Collar with a 1-year membership valued at $189


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

Raising Cane's Gift Basket* item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket*
$5

Raising Cane's Gift Basket


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

Compressed Air Accessory Kit* item
Compressed Air Accessory Kit*
$5

Tractor Supply Compressed Air Accessory Kit ($15 value)


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

Aqua Tots Gift Basket* item
Aqua Tots Gift Basket*
$5

Aqua Tots Gift Basket includes a Lesson Gift, Swim Toys, and a Game!


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

Thrive Chiropractic VIP Card item
Thrive Chiropractic VIP Card
$5

This card will allow the recipient a complimentary initial visit to our office, which includes an examination, necessary X-rays, and thermography scans.

Pet Carrying Bag+ item
Pet Carrying Bag+
$5

Pet Carrying bag donated by Smart and Savvy Steals Facebook Group.


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

Mike Bacsik Hat ($75 Value)* item
Mike Bacsik Hat ($75 Value)*
$5

Texas Rangers Mike Bacsik Hat Valued at $75


*If won, this prize must be picked up in person at the event on 12/13 10am - 2pm or at Sit Means Sit in Keller Texas M-F 9am - 6pm.

Add a donation for Texas All Creatures Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!