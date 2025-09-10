Santa Photos at The Shops at Clearfork

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About this event
You are ushered into the reservation line whenever you arrive to see Santa. Sleigh Passes are also used for large groups of 8 or more. Choose which day you would like to use your Sleigh Pass.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.
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