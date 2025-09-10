The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever

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The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever

About this event

Santa Photos at The Shops at Clearfork

5188 Monahans Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA

Sleigh Pass
$50

You are ushered into the reservation line whenever you arrive to see Santa. Sleigh Passes are also used for large groups of 8 or more. Choose which day you would like to use your Sleigh Pass.

Reservation for Friday, Nov 28
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Saturday, Nov 29
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Sunday, Nov 30
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Friday, Dec 5
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Saturday, Dec 6
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Sunday, Dec 7
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Friday, Dec 12
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Saturday, Dec 13
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Sunday, Dec 14
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Monday, Dec 15
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Tuesday, Dec 16
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Wednesday, Dec 17
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Thursday, Dec 18
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Friday, Dec 19
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Saturday, Dec 20
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Sunday, Dec 21
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Monday, Dec 22
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Tuesday, Dec 23
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Reservation for Wednesday, Dec 24
$30

You will be welcomed into the Reservation Line at your chosen time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!