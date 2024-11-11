Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg

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Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg

About this event

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Santa-Ville 2024 - Vendor Form

1 Park Pl

Shippensburg, PA 17257

Regular Vendor Fee
$25
Join us December 1, 2024 at Veterans Stadium in Shippensburg for a holiday event under the stadium lights! Guests will make memories with Santa and friends, enjoy viewing a holiday classic on the big outdoor screen (!!!), participate in fun holiday activities, and shop local vendors and food trucks!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!