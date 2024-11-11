Santa-Ville 2024 - Vendor Form

Join us December 1, 2024 at Veterans Stadium in Shippensburg for a holiday event under the stadium lights! Guests will make memories with Santa and friends, enjoy viewing a holiday classic on the big outdoor screen (!!!), participate in fun holiday activities, and shop local vendors and food trucks!

Join us December 1, 2024 at Veterans Stadium in Shippensburg for a holiday event under the stadium lights! Guests will make memories with Santa and friends, enjoy viewing a holiday classic on the big outdoor screen (!!!), participate in fun holiday activities, and shop local vendors and food trucks!

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