Santa Ynez Wildland Association's Silent Auction

Wine-paired Paella dinner for 10 at Esfuerzo Wines. Donated by Fidencio Flores. Valued at $1,200. Expires 9/26/2026
4 Tickets to Del Mar Turf Club. Not valid for Breeder's Cup. Donated by Jason Tatman. Valued at $200.
4 course dinner for 10 at Trattoria Uliveto in Orcutt. Donated by Alfonso Curti. 2 bottles of wine provided for table. No additional wine included. Gratuities not included. Date and menu to be agreed upon by both parties. Valued at $1,000. Expires 9/26/2026
Gallery painting of Figueroa Mountain. 11x14 custom framed by Susan Granger with museum glass. Valued at $1,600.
Photograph donated by Craig and Dana Stewart of Stewart Vision. 20x30 framed archival print. Valued at $495.
VIP lunch for 6 people. 6 course meal with wine. Donated by Jimmy Loizides. Valued at $900. Expires 9/26/2026.
Los Angeles Rams private tour for 8 with parking. Includes signed Tutu Atwell helmet. Donated by the LA Rams. Valued at $745.60. Expires 9/26/2026.
3 night stay for 4 people in gorgeous Sayulita, Mexico. Adults over 18 only. See terms and conditions on gift certificate. Dates of travel must be agreed upon by both parties and is subject to availability. Donated by AnnaLena Dietch. Valued at $3,600. Expires 9/26/2026.
Donated by Jason Tatman. Valued at $245.
Private vineyard tour for 4 and wine basket. Donated by Keith Saarloos. Valued at $300
Private Tour and Tasting for up to four people. This would be a tour of the vineyard and cellar with a tasting. Donated by Ryan Roark. Valued at $500. Expires 9/26/2026
