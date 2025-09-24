Hosted by

Santa Ynez Wildland Association
Santa Ynez Wildland Association's Silent Auction

Esfuerzo Vineyard Paella Party
$600

Starting bid

Wine-paired Paella dinner for 10 at Esfuerzo Wines. Donated by Fidencio Flores. Valued at $1,200. Expires 9/26/2026

Del Mar Turf Club Tickets
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Del Mar Turf Club. Not valid for Breeder's Cup. Donated by Jason Tatman. Valued at $200.

Trattoria Uliveto Dinner for 10
$500

Starting bid

4 course dinner for 10 at Trattoria Uliveto in Orcutt. Donated by Alfonso Curti. 2 bottles of wine provided for table. No additional wine included. Gratuities not included. Date and menu to be agreed upon by both parties. Valued at $1,000. Expires 9/26/2026

Painting by Kelly Hine
$900

Starting bid

Gallery painting of Figueroa Mountain. 11x14 custom framed by Susan Granger with museum glass. Valued at $1,600.

Craig Stewart Framed Photograph
$250

Starting bid

Photograph donated by Craig and Dana Stewart of Stewart Vision. 20x30 framed archival print. Valued at $495.

Vega Vineyard Farm VIP lunch experience
$500

Starting bid

VIP lunch for 6 people. 6 course meal with wine. Donated by Jimmy Loizides. Valued at $900. Expires 9/26/2026.

LA Rams Tour for 8 plus signed helmet
$350

Starting bid

Los Angeles Rams private tour for 8 with parking. Includes signed Tutu Atwell helmet. Donated by the LA Rams. Valued at $745.60. Expires 9/26/2026.

3 Night Stay in Sayulita, Mexico
$1,800

Starting bid

3 night stay for 4 people in gorgeous Sayulita, Mexico. Adults over 18 only. See terms and conditions on gift certificate. Dates of travel must be agreed upon by both parties and is subject to availability. Donated by AnnaLena Dietch. Valued at $3,600. Expires 9/26/2026.

Autographed baseball from Padres pitcher Michael King
$120

Starting bid

Donated by Jason Tatman. Valued at $245.

Saarloos Gift Basket & Private Tour for 4
$150

Starting bid

Private vineyard tour for 4 and wine basket. Donated by Keith Saarloos. Valued at $300

Demetria Private Tour and Tasting for up to four people
$250

Starting bid

Private Tour and Tasting for up to four people.  This would be a tour of the vineyard and cellar with a tasting. Donated by Ryan Roark. Valued at $500. Expires 9/26/2026

