Santa's Bake Shop Silent Auction

You are bidding on a Salt and Light Laundry Service certificate for:

30 pounds of laundry service!

Salt and Light Laundry Services will pick up, wash, dry, fold OR hang and deliver your laundry to you within 24-48 hours. Just simply text or call to schedule!

Don't wait to try out this Laundry Service!

Value - $55

Donated by Salt & Light Laundry Services