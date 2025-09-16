Hosted by

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale

About this event

Sales closed

Santa's Bake Shop Silent Auction

Pick-up location

200 E Hubbard St, Lindale, TX 75771, USA

Texas Gift basket item
Texas Gift basket
$35

Starting bid

Texas Pride Bundle

#1 poster style Texas Tea Towel
# 1 Texas Flour Sack Towel
#1 Texas Towel (30 in x 60 in)
#1 Texas Flag laser engraved cutting board
#1 Texas ball
#1 Texas Picnic Blanket
#1 Texas Kite
#2 Texas Planters
#1Texas Tough Candle
#1 Texas Flag (quilled) Card

Value - $150

Kill Zone Target item
Kill Zone Target item
Kill Zone Target item
Kill Zone Target
$21

Starting bid

Delta McKenzie Kill Zone Target
Value: $85
Donated by Griffin Archery LLC.

Swing Card Gift Card item
Swing Card Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

2 - $25 Swing card for 15 rounds on the Pitching machine/15 pitches per round (card will give 225 pitches in total)

Value - $50

Donated by D-Bat

Airbrush Tan Gift Certificate item
Airbrush Tan Gift Certificate
$12

Starting bid

A gift certificate for one custom Airbrush Tan.

Value - $55

Donated by Lets Glow Girls

Tea Lovers Basket item
Tea Lovers Basket item
Tea Lovers Basket
$20

Starting bid

Tea Lovers Box

Value - $79

Donated by Three Roots Boutique

Bricks & Minifigs Birthday Party item
Bricks & Minifigs Birthday Party item
Bricks & Minifigs Birthday Party
$60

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for one free Birthday Party.

Value - $250.00

Donated by Bricks & Minifigs

Bubba's 33 Gift Certificate & Cups item
Bubba's 33 Gift Certificate & Cups item
Bubba's 33 Gift Certificate & Cups
$5

Starting bid

1-gift certificate for a free meal for 2 and 2- cups

Value - $30 Max

Donated by Bubba's 33

Bubba's 33 Gift Certificate & Cups item
Bubba's 33 Gift Certificate & Cups item
Bubba's 33 Gift Certificate & Cups
$5

Starting bid

1-gift certificate for a free meal for 2 and 2- cups

Value - $30 Max

Donated by Bubba's 33

Sterling chain necklace w/ Labradorite set in sterling item
Sterling chain necklace w/ Labradorite set in sterling item
Sterling chain necklace w/ Labradorite set in sterling
$45

Starting bid

Labradorite set in sterling on a 20 inch Sterling chain necklace.
Value: $175

Donated by Blue Tulip Design

Eagle Nation Gift Bag item
Eagle Nation Gift Bag item
Eagle Nation Gift Bag
$35

Starting bid

Stadium Bag $25

Door Hangar $20

Car Flag $20

Hair clip $15

Lindale Socks $12

Football Belt Bag $16

Lindale Bracelet $3

Lindale Button $3

Toboggan $16

Car Coasters $10

Lindale Keychain $3

Lindale Eagles Car Decal $7.50 

Value: $150.50

Donated by Eagle Nation

Sterling silver fresh water pearl & diamond Ring item
Sterling silver fresh water pearl & diamond Ring item
Sterling silver fresh water pearl & diamond Ring item
Sterling silver fresh water pearl & diamond Ring
$50

Starting bid

Sterling silver fresh water pearl and diamond accent leaf bypass ring

Value:$200

Donated by Ramsey Fritz Jewelers.

Vida Salt Room Gift Certificate #1 item
Vida Salt Room Gift Certificate #1
$15

Starting bid

#1 certificate for 2 adults for a relaxing 45 minute Halotherapy at Vida Salt Room.
Value: $60

Donated by Vida Salt Room

Vida Salt Room Gift Certificate #2 item
Vida Salt Room Gift Certificate #2
$15

Starting bid

#2 certificate for 2 adults for a relaxing 45 minute Halotherapy at Vida Salt Room.
Value: $60

Donated by Vida Salt Room

Vida Salt Room Gift Certificate #3 item
Vida Salt Room Gift Certificate #3
$15

Starting bid

#3 certificate for 2 adults for a relaxing 45 minute Halotherapy at Vida Salt Room.
Value: $60

Donated by Vida Salt Room

Book Lovers Basket item
Book Lovers Basket
$15

Starting bid

#1 book themed coffee mug
#1 Essential Novel scratch off poster
#1 Book themed blanket
#1 package (6 total) book themed wine charms

Value: $60

Donated by Deb Stroud & Carrie Shough

Barron's Blueberries Gift Basket item
Barron's Blueberries Gift Basket item
Barron's Blueberries Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 1-gallon u-pick berries

#1 jar blueberry jam

#1 jar blueberry jelly

#1 jar peach pepper jam

#1 jar basil salt

#1 jar cowboy candy

#1 pack dried herbs

#1 each pack of paprika and cayenne

#1 jar homemade vanilla

#1 canvas tote-art work by Linda Barron

#1 tee towel- art work by Linda Barron

#1 bookmark-art work by Linda Barron


Value: $100

Donated by Barron's Blueberries

Fusion Athletic Club 3-month membership item
Fusion Athletic Club 3-month membership
$50

Starting bid

#1 - 3-month membership at Fusion Athletic Club

Value - $200

Donated by Fusion Athletic Club

Toledo Stainless Steel Lock item
Toledo Stainless Steel Lock item
Toledo Stainless Steel Lock
$5

Starting bid

Toledo double-cylinder satin stainless steel deadbolt lock
Value - $20

Donated by Shiloh 49:10

Fusion Sports Lab gift card item
Fusion Sports Lab gift card
$25

Starting bid

#1 Fusion Sports Lab gift card (Good for 1 month or 8 sessions)
* all 8 sessions must be used within a 31 day window*

Value - $100

Donated by Fusion Athletic Club

Hello Fall Wall Sign item
Hello Fall Wall Sign item
Hello Fall Wall Sign
$5

Starting bid

Hello Fall Wall Sign

Value $35

Donated by Lazy Potato Laser Engraving and Design Studio

Apricot Lane Gift Bag item
Apricot Lane Gift Bag item
Apricot Lane Gift Bag
$35

Starting bid

#1 pink leopard quilted make-up bag
#1 purse size hand sanitizer (Green Tea scent)
#1 rhinestone gold filled cross necklace
#1 pair of gold filled hoop earrings
#1 gold filled bracelet
#1 leopard print Teleties hair clip

Value: $143

Donated by Apricot Lane Gifts

Hummingbird Picture in shadow box item
Hummingbird Picture in shadow box item
Hummingbird Picture in shadow box
$5

Starting bid

Bead art Hummingbird picture in an 8.5”x 8.5”x 1.75” shadow box

Bead art Angel picture in an 8.5”x 8.5”x1.75” shadow box
Value: $60

Donated by Peggy Wilmouth

Tumble Time Camp Gift Bag item
Tumble Time Camp Gift Bag item
Tumble Time Camp Gift Bag
$30

Starting bid

#1 Day Summer Camp gift certificate for Richardson Ranch Summer 2025
#1 Cowboy hat
#1 Farm Animal coloring/drawing book
#2 Toy horse kits

Value: $125

Donated by Tumble Time

Diamond Art House Picture in Frame item
Diamond Art House Picture in Frame
$30

Starting bid

Handmade diamond art house picture in frame

Value - $125

Donated by Bonnie Clizbe & Lisa Cunningham

Family Diamond Art Picture in Frame item
Family Diamond Art Picture in Frame
$40

Starting bid

Handmade diamond art picture in frame

Value - $175

Donated by Bonnie Clizbe & Lisa Cunningham

Locking Satin Black Post Mount Mailbox item
Locking Satin Black Post Mount Mailbox item
Locking Satin Black Post Mount Mailbox
$30

Starting bid

Oasis Classic locking satin black post mount mailbox
Value: $124

Donated by Shiloh 49:10

Wooden Church item
Wooden Church item
Wooden Church item
Wooden Church
$15

Starting bid

Wooden church 11.5”x 5”x 18”
Value: $69

Donated by Steve's Wooden Treasures


Texas Flag with a cedar wood stand item
Texas Flag with a cedar wood stand item
Texas Flag with a cedar wood stand
$15

Starting bid

8”x12” Texas Flag with a cedar wood stand. The Flag is handmade glass and then fired to a temperature of about 1480 degrees Fahrenheit which fuses the pieces together. The art work is made by Studio J Fused Glass Art.

Value - $65

Donated by Studio J Fused Glass Art


Grand Slam Package item
Grand Slam Package item
Grand Slam Package item
Grand Slam Package
$15

Starting bid

#4 laser tag passes (1 hour play each)
#2 free popcorn
#1 hour of bowling pass
#2 1 hour game cards
#2 admission cards

Value $70

Donated by Grand Slam

Bonejour Jax Gift Bag item
Bonejour Jax Gift Bag item
Bonejour Jax Gift Bag item
Bonejour Jax Gift Bag
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift certificate for Bonejour Jax
#1 Bling rhinestone dog key chain
#1 -20oz insulated dog Xmas themed tumbles
# insulate or cup pouch
To go dog and cat treats
Value: $45

Donated by Bonejour Jax

Laundry Services pick up & delivery item
Laundry Services pick up & delivery item
Laundry Services pick up & delivery
$5

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Salt and Light Laundry Service certificate for:

30 pounds of laundry service!

 

Salt and Light Laundry Services will pick up, wash, dry, fold OR hang and deliver your laundry to you within 24-48 hours. Just simply text or call to schedule!

Don't wait to try out this Laundry Service!

Value - $55

Donated by Salt & Light Laundry Services

Tyler State Park 2 Night Stay item
Tyler State Park 2 Night Stay item
Tyler State Park 2 Night Stay
$35

Starting bid

Package includes a two-night stay in a cabin at Tyler State Park (max $70/night) with waived entrance fee for up to four (4) people!  *dates of December 6,2025-June 6,2026*

Value - $140

Donated by Tyler State Park

Private Music Lessons item
Private Music Lessons item
Private Music Lessons
$60

Starting bid

4 - 60 minute private lessons (equals a total of 1 month of lessons) in bass, cello, and/or piano with Joni Pless.

 

Value: $240

Donated by Budding Musicians Music Studio

2 - Pack of 3 Croissants item
2 - Pack of 3 Croissants item
2 - Pack of 3 Croissants
$3

Starting bid

2 - 3 pack of handcrafted, made to order croissants

 

value: $30 ($15 per certificate)

Donated by Karissa's Kroissants

System HVAC Preventative Maintenance item
System HVAC Preventative Maintenance
$50

Starting bid

1-year HVAC preventative maintenance plan valid thru 12/31/2026.

Includes:

1 Fall/Winter Heating Maintenance

1 Spring/Summer Air Conditioning Maintenance

10% off parts and labor for any repairs needed throughout the year of service plan(not including service call)

5% off on a complete system replacement during the year of service plan

Service Areas include Lindale, Hideaway, Stallion Lake Ranch, Mineola, Winona, Tyler, Chandler, Brownsboro, Ben Wheeler and Van

Value $199

Donated by A1 Air Inc

Private Tennis Lesson #1 item
Private Tennis Lesson #1 item
Private Tennis Lesson #1
$10

Starting bid

1 private tennis lesson (60 minutes) with coach Ike Anders

 

value: $50

Donated by Ike Anders

Private Tennis Lesson #2 item
Private Tennis Lesson #2 item
Private Tennis Lesson #2
$10

Starting bid

1 private tennis lesson (60 minutes) with coach Ike Anders

 

value: $50

Donated by Ike Anders

Jerky Basket item
Jerky Basket item
Jerky Basket
$10

Starting bid

Adrenaline Jerky ETx basket of various jerky's.

Value $40

Donated by Adrenaline Jerky Etx

Board & Brush Project Piece w/ Gift Certificate item
Board & Brush Project Piece w/ Gift Certificate item
Board & Brush Project Piece w/ Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Project Piece

$40 Gift Certificate

Value - $ 125

Donated by Board & Brush


Bryan's Cheesecakes VIP Access item
Bryan's Cheesecakes VIP Access item
Bryan's Cheesecakes VIP Access item
Bryan's Cheesecakes VIP Access
$50

Starting bid

VIP Access for 2 people

Lunch w/ Bryan

Tour of bakery

Cake of your choice for 2 people

Value $200

Donated by Bryan's Cheesecakes


Cut Beef item
Cut Beef item
Cut Beef
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Jerky

T-shirt

Insulated Bag

Value $100

Donated by Cut Beef

Rollator item
Rollator item
Rollator
$30

Starting bid

Rollator

Value $125

Donated by East Texas Mobility

Gracie Barra Lindale 2-Month Membership item
Gracie Barra Lindale 2-Month Membership item
Gracie Barra Lindale 2-Month Membership item
Gracie Barra Lindale 2-Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

2 Month membership with the purchase of a uniform.

Unlimited Classes

Value - $200

Donated by Gracie Barra Lindale

Vintage bottle of wine signed by Miranda Lambert item
Vintage bottle of wine signed by Miranda Lambert item
Vintage bottle of wine signed by Miranda Lambert item
Vintage bottle of wine signed by Miranda Lambert
$50

Starting bid

Vintage bottle of wine signed by Miranda Lambert

2010 White Chardonnay

Value - $300

Donated by Pink Pistol

Tee it Up one-month membership item
Tee it Up one-month membership
$35

Starting bid

One month membership for 1 person and a guest.

Value - $150

Donated by Tee it Up

Healthy By Nature Gift Bag item
Healthy By Nature Gift Bag item
Healthy By Nature Gift Bag
$15

Starting bid

Free Sauna @ Healthy by Nature

Vitality Immunity Oil

Vitality Breathe Easy oil

Green Compass Lip Balm

Value $75

Donated by Healthy By Nature

Wooden Piggy Bank item
Wooden Piggy Bank item
Wooden Piggy Bank
$5

Starting bid

Wooden Piggy Bank

Value - $35

Donated by - Tony Rai

Grandpa Bird House item
Grandpa Bird House
$5

Starting bid

Grandpa Bird House

Value - $95

Donated by Grandpa's Bird Houses

Reece Plumbing Stealth Garbage Disposal item
Reece Plumbing Stealth Garbage Disposal item
Reece Plumbing Stealth Garbage Disposal
$250

Starting bid

Stealth Garbage Disposal

MTSKINK2/MB 

Stealth750 3/4hp disposal 

MT130/MBC lifetime MB Disposal flange

MT953/MB air-switch for disposal.

Value - $1000

Donated by Reece Plumbing

Reece Plumbing item
Reece Plumbing item
Reece Plumbing
$250

Starting bid

Point of use faucet w/ hot tank

MT1900diy-NL/MB   

Filter

Value - $1710

Donated by Reece Plumbing

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!