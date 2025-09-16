Santa's Bake Shop Silent Auction

Hosted by
Texas Pride Bundle
#1 poster style Texas Tea Towel
# 1 Texas Flour Sack Towel
#1 Texas Towel (30 in x 60 in)
#1 Texas Flag laser engraved cutting board
#1 Texas ball
#1 Texas Picnic Blanket
#1 Texas Kite
#2 Texas Planters
#1Texas Tough Candle
#1 Texas Flag (quilled) Card
Value - $150
Delta McKenzie Kill Zone Target
Value: $85
Donated by Griffin Archery LLC.
2 - $25 Swing card for 15 rounds on the Pitching machine/15 pitches per round (card will give 225 pitches in total)
Value - $50
Donated by D-Bat
A gift certificate for one custom Airbrush Tan.
Value - $55
Donated by Lets Glow Girls
Tea Lovers Box
Value - $79
Donated by Three Roots Boutique
Gift Certificate for one free Birthday Party.
Value - $250.00
Donated by Bricks & Minifigs
1-gift certificate for a free meal for 2 and 2- cups
Value - $30 Max
Donated by Bubba's 33
1-gift certificate for a free meal for 2 and 2- cups
Value - $30 Max
Donated by Bubba's 33
Labradorite set in sterling on a 20 inch Sterling chain necklace.
Value: $175
Donated by Blue Tulip Design
Stadium Bag $25
Door Hangar $20
Car Flag $20
Hair clip $15
Lindale Socks $12
Football Belt Bag $16
Lindale Bracelet $3
Lindale Button $3
Toboggan $16
Car Coasters $10
Lindale Keychain $3
Lindale Eagles Car Decal $7.50
Value: $150.50
Donated by Eagle Nation
Sterling silver fresh water pearl and diamond accent leaf bypass ring
Value:$200
Donated by Ramsey Fritz Jewelers.
#1 certificate for 2 adults for a relaxing 45 minute Halotherapy at Vida Salt Room.
Value: $60
Donated by Vida Salt Room
#2 certificate for 2 adults for a relaxing 45 minute Halotherapy at Vida Salt Room.
Value: $60
Donated by Vida Salt Room
#3 certificate for 2 adults for a relaxing 45 minute Halotherapy at Vida Salt Room.
Value: $60
Donated by Vida Salt Room
#1 book themed coffee mug
#1 Essential Novel scratch off poster
#1 Book themed blanket
#1 package (6 total) book themed wine charms
Value: $60
Donated by Deb Stroud & Carrie Shough
Gift certificate for 1-gallon u-pick berries
#1 jar blueberry jam
#1 jar blueberry jelly
#1 jar peach pepper jam
#1 jar basil salt
#1 jar cowboy candy
#1 pack dried herbs
#1 each pack of paprika and cayenne
#1 jar homemade vanilla
#1 canvas tote-art work by Linda Barron
#1 tee towel- art work by Linda Barron
#1 bookmark-art work by Linda Barron
Value: $100
Donated by Barron's Blueberries
#1 - 3-month membership at Fusion Athletic Club
Value - $200
Donated by Fusion Athletic Club
Toledo double-cylinder satin stainless steel deadbolt lock
Value - $20
Donated by Shiloh 49:10
#1 Fusion Sports Lab gift card (Good for 1 month or 8 sessions)
* all 8 sessions must be used within a 31 day window*
Value - $100
Donated by Fusion Athletic Club
Hello Fall Wall Sign
Value $35
Donated by Lazy Potato Laser Engraving and Design Studio
#1 pink leopard quilted make-up bag
#1 purse size hand sanitizer (Green Tea scent)
#1 rhinestone gold filled cross necklace
#1 pair of gold filled hoop earrings
#1 gold filled bracelet
#1 leopard print Teleties hair clip
Value: $143
Donated by Apricot Lane Gifts
Bead art Hummingbird picture in an 8.5”x 8.5”x 1.75” shadow box
Bead art Angel picture in an 8.5”x 8.5”x1.75” shadow box
Value: $60
Donated by Peggy Wilmouth
#1 Day Summer Camp gift certificate for Richardson Ranch Summer 2025
#1 Cowboy hat
#1 Farm Animal coloring/drawing book
#2 Toy horse kits
Value: $125
Donated by Tumble Time
Handmade diamond art house picture in frame
Value - $125
Donated by Bonnie Clizbe & Lisa Cunningham
Handmade diamond art picture in frame
Value - $175
Donated by Bonnie Clizbe & Lisa Cunningham
Oasis Classic locking satin black post mount mailbox
Value: $124
Donated by Shiloh 49:10
Wooden church 11.5”x 5”x 18”
Value: $69
Donated by Steve's Wooden Treasures
8”x12” Texas Flag with a cedar wood stand. The Flag is handmade glass and then fired to a temperature of about 1480 degrees Fahrenheit which fuses the pieces together. The art work is made by Studio J Fused Glass Art.
Value - $65
Donated by Studio J Fused Glass Art
#4 laser tag passes (1 hour play each)
#2 free popcorn
#1 hour of bowling pass
#2 1 hour game cards
#2 admission cards
Value $70
Donated by Grand Slam
$25 gift certificate for Bonejour Jax
#1 Bling rhinestone dog key chain
#1 -20oz insulated dog Xmas themed tumbles
# insulate or cup pouch
To go dog and cat treats
Value: $45
Donated by Bonejour Jax
You are bidding on a Salt and Light Laundry Service certificate for:
30 pounds of laundry service!
Salt and Light Laundry Services will pick up, wash, dry, fold OR hang and deliver your laundry to you within 24-48 hours. Just simply text or call to schedule!
Don't wait to try out this Laundry Service!
Value - $55
Donated by Salt & Light Laundry Services
Package includes a two-night stay in a cabin at Tyler State Park (max $70/night) with waived entrance fee for up to four (4) people! *dates of December 6,2025-June 6,2026*
Value - $140
Donated by Tyler State Park
4 - 60 minute private lessons (equals a total of 1 month of lessons) in bass, cello, and/or piano with Joni Pless.
Value: $240
Donated by Budding Musicians Music Studio
2 - 3 pack of handcrafted, made to order croissants
value: $30 ($15 per certificate)
Donated by Karissa's Kroissants
1-year HVAC preventative maintenance plan valid thru 12/31/2026.
Includes:
1 Fall/Winter Heating Maintenance
1 Spring/Summer Air Conditioning Maintenance
10% off parts and labor for any repairs needed throughout the year of service plan(not including service call)
5% off on a complete system replacement during the year of service plan
Service Areas include Lindale, Hideaway, Stallion Lake Ranch, Mineola, Winona, Tyler, Chandler, Brownsboro, Ben Wheeler and Van
Value $199
Donated by A1 Air Inc
1 private tennis lesson (60 minutes) with coach Ike Anders
value: $50
Donated by Ike Anders
1 private tennis lesson (60 minutes) with coach Ike Anders
value: $50
Donated by Ike Anders
Adrenaline Jerky ETx basket of various jerky's.
Value $40
Donated by Adrenaline Jerky Etx
Project Piece
$40 Gift Certificate
Value - $ 125
Donated by Board & Brush
VIP Access for 2 people
Lunch w/ Bryan
Tour of bakery
Cake of your choice for 2 people
Value $200
Donated by Bryan's Cheesecakes
$50 Gift Certificate
Jerky
T-shirt
Insulated Bag
Value $100
Donated by Cut Beef
Rollator
Value $125
Donated by East Texas Mobility
2 Month membership with the purchase of a uniform.
Unlimited Classes
Value - $200
Donated by Gracie Barra Lindale
Vintage bottle of wine signed by Miranda Lambert
2010 White Chardonnay
Value - $300
Donated by Pink Pistol
One month membership for 1 person and a guest.
Value - $150
Donated by Tee it Up
Free Sauna @ Healthy by Nature
Vitality Immunity Oil
Vitality Breathe Easy oil
Green Compass Lip Balm
Value $75
Donated by Healthy By Nature
Wooden Piggy Bank
Value - $35
Donated by - Tony Rai
Grandpa Bird House
Value - $95
Donated by Grandpa's Bird Houses
Stealth Garbage Disposal
MTSKINK2/MB
Stealth750 3/4hp disposal
MT130/MBC lifetime MB Disposal flange
MT953/MB air-switch for disposal.
Value - $1000
Donated by Reece Plumbing
Point of use faucet w/ hot tank
MT1900diy-NL/MB
Filter
Value - $1710
Donated by Reece Plumbing
