Kings Music Studios Foundation

Hosted by

Kings Music Studios Foundation

About this event

¡La Fiesta de Santa! Santa's Fiesta!

11709 Vadania Dr

South Jordan, UT 84009, USA

General Admission (ALL AGES) (2 and younger FREE)
$5

Your seating area will be on the sides of the stage. The center area of the auditorium is for VIP Seating.

VIP Admission ROW B (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

VIP Admission ROW C (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

VIP Admission ROW D (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

VIP Admission ROW E (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

VIP Admission ROW F (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

VIP Admission ROW G (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

VIP Admission ROW H (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

VIP Admission ROW I (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

VIP Admission ROW J (ALL PATRONS require a TICKET)
$6

Priority entry and reserved seating.

Add a donation for Kings Music Studios Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!