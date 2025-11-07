Santas Saws Inc's Shop

Blend rugged style with a bold mission in our Santa’s Saws Inc. Camouflage Tee ! This premium shirt offers a unique look and a statement of support for disaster recovery efforts.

Colors: Black/Grey Camouflage

Material: L-A-T Apparel blend (60% cotton / 40% polyester) for a soft, breathable fit

Design:

Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo for a clean, impactful look Back: Full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our disaster recovery message Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve

Fit: Unisex sizing for everyday comfort

Price: $32.76 (tax included)

Every purchase helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear your camo proudly and show you’re part of the mission—Your gift powers recovery!