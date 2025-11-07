Santas Saws Inc

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Santas Saws Inc

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Santas Saws Inc's Shop

Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (SM-XL)
$21.20

Show your support for disaster recovery with our Santa’s Saws Inc. Heavy Cotton Tee! Locally printed on Gildan unisex heavy cotton shirts, these tees combine comfort, durability, and purpose.

  • Colors: Black or Grey
  • Material: 100% Heavy Cotton for a classic, sturdy feel
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo with a bold, professional look
    • Back: Eye-catching full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our mission statement
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for a relaxed, everyday style
  • Price: $21.20 (tax included)

Every shirt helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear your shirt proudly and spread the word—Your gift powers recovery!

0
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (2XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (2XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (2XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (2XL)
$25.09

Show your support for disaster recovery with our Santa’s Saws Inc. Heavy Cotton Tee! Locally printed on Gildan unisex heavy cotton shirts, these tees combine comfort, durability, and purpose.

  • Colors: Black or Grey
  • Material: 100% Heavy Cotton for a classic, sturdy feel
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo with a bold, professional look
    • Back: Eye-catching full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our mission statement
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for a relaxed, everyday style
  • Price: $25.09 (tax included)

Every shirt helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear your shirt proudly and spread the word—Your gift powers recovery!

0
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (3XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (3XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (3XL) item
Santa’s Short Sleeve T-shirt (3XL)
$26.89

Show your support for disaster recovery with our Santa’s Saws Inc. Heavy Cotton Tee! Locally printed on Gildan unisex heavy cotton shirts, these tees combine comfort, durability, and purpose.

  • Colors: Black or Grey
  • Material: 100% Heavy Cotton for a classic, sturdy feel
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo with a bold, professional look
    • Back: Eye-catching full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our mission statement
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for a relaxed, everyday style
  • Price: $26.89 (tax included)

Every shirt helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear your shirt proudly and spread the word—Your gift powers recovery!

0
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (SM-XL)
$26.50

Stay warm and show your support for disaster recovery with our Santa’s Saws Inc. Heavy Cotton Long-Sleeve Tee! Perfect for cooler days, this shirt combines comfort, durability, and a mission that matters.

  • Colors: Grey (classic and versatile)
  • Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton for a soft yet sturdy feel
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo for a clean, professional look
    • Back: Bold full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our disaster recovery message
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for a relaxed, all-day wear
  • Price: $26.50 (tax included)

Every purchase helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear it proudly and spread the word—Your gift powers recovery!

0
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (2XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (2XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (2XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (2XL)
$30.19

Stay warm and show your support for disaster recovery with our Santa’s Saws Inc. Heavy Cotton Long-Sleeve Tee! Perfect for cooler days, this shirt combines comfort, durability, and a mission that matters.

  • Colors: Grey (classic and versatile)
  • Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton for a soft yet sturdy feel
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo for a clean, professional look
    • Back: Bold full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our disaster recovery message
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for a relaxed, all-day wear
  • Price: $30.19 (tax included)

Every purchase helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear it proudly and spread the word—Your gift powers recovery!

0
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (3XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (3XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (3XL) item
Santa's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (3XL)
$33.45

Stay warm and show your support for disaster recovery with our Santa’s Saws Inc. Heavy Cotton Long-Sleeve Tee! Perfect for cooler days, this shirt combines comfort, durability, and a mission that matters.

  • Colors: Grey (classic and versatile)
  • Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton for a soft yet sturdy feel
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo for a clean, professional look
    • Back: Bold full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our disaster recovery message
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for a relaxed, all-day wear
  • Price: $33.45(tax included)

Every purchase helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear it proudly and spread the word—Your gift powers recovery!

0
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (SM-XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (SM-XL)
$26.50

Blend rugged style with a bold mission in our Santa’s Saws Inc. Camouflage Tee! This premium shirt offers a unique look and a statement of support for disaster recovery efforts.

  • Colors: Black/Grey Camouflage
  • Material: L-A-T Apparel blend (60% cotton / 40% polyester) for a soft, breathable fit
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo for a clean, impactful look
    • Back: Full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our disaster recovery message
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for everyday comfort
  • Price: $26.50 (tax included)

Every purchase helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear your camo proudly and show you’re part of the mission—Your gift powers recovery!

0
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (2XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (2XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (2XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (2XL)
$29.97

Blend rugged style with a bold mission in our Santa’s Saws Inc. Camouflage Tee! This premium shirt offers a unique look and a statement of support for disaster recovery efforts.

  • Colors: Black/Grey Camouflage
  • Material: L-A-T Apparel blend (60% cotton / 40% polyester) for a soft, breathable fit
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo for a clean, impactful look
    • Back: Full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our disaster recovery message
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for everyday comfort
  • Price: $29.97 (tax included)

Every purchase helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear your camo proudly and show you’re part of the mission—Your gift powers recovery!

0
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (3XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (3XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (3XL) item
Santa’s Tacti-cool T-shirt (3XL)
$32.76

Blend rugged style with a bold mission in our Santa’s Saws Inc. Camouflage Tee! This premium shirt offers a unique look and a statement of support for disaster recovery efforts.

  • Colors: Black/Grey Camouflage
  • Material: L-A-T Apparel blend (60% cotton / 40% polyester) for a soft, breathable fit
  • Design:
    • Front: Santa’s Saws Inc. logo for a clean, impactful look
    • Back: Full graphic featuring Santa with chainsaws and our disaster recovery message
    • Sleeve: Full-color American Flag proudly displayed on the left sleeve
  • Fit: Unisex sizing for everyday comfort
  • Price: $32.76 (tax included)

Every purchase helps fund chainsaws, PPE, and volunteer support for disaster recovery efforts. Wear your camo proudly and show you’re part of the mission—Your gift powers recovery!

0
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!