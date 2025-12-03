Dream Academe Inc

Hosted by

Dream Academe Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Santa's Storytime Brunch

52 Federal Hill Rd

Milford, NH 03055, USA

Add a donation for Dream Academe Inc

$

Adults
$45

Enjoy a delicious and full brunch buffet, one free professional family photo with Santa (one per family), Storytime with Santa, kids activities, and festive adult drinks at our cash bar.

Children Ages 10+
$25

Enjoy a delicious and full brunch buffet, one free family professional photo with Santa (one per family), Storytime with Santa, and kids activities.

Children Ages 2-9
$20

Enjoy a delicious and full brunch buffet, one free professional family photo with Santa (one per family), Storytime with Santa, and kids activities.

Children Under Age 2
Free

Enjoy sharing a meal with their parent, one free professional family photo with Santa (one per family), Storytime with Santa, and kids activities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!