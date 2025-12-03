Santa's Storytime Brunch

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About this event
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Enjoy a delicious and full brunch buffet, one free professional family photo with Santa (one per family), Storytime with Santa, kids activities, and festive adult drinks at our cash bar.
Enjoy a delicious and full brunch buffet, one free family professional photo with Santa (one per family), Storytime with Santa, and kids activities.
Enjoy a delicious and full brunch buffet, one free professional family photo with Santa (one per family), Storytime with Santa, and kids activities.
Enjoy sharing a meal with their parent, one free professional family photo with Santa (one per family), Storytime with Santa, and kids activities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!