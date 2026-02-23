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About this event
Diamond Bar, CA 91765, USA
Admission includes 1 bag of non toxic Holi color .
Admission only
2 pcs Samosa and dips + Mango lassi
2 slices cheese pizza + Mango lassi
1 bag of non toxic holi color
1 white Tshirt with the SAPA logo to show off your holi colors and get beautiful photos.
2 pcs of savory fried pastry filled with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas served with dips
Yogurt-based drink made by blending mangoes with yogurt and sugar
2 slices of cheese pizza
Spiced tea blend, most commonly made with black tea, milk, and a mix of spices)
$
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