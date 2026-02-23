Hosted by

South Asian Parent Association Diamond Bar High School

About this event

Holi 2026

The Quad at Diamond Bar High School 21400 Pathfinder Rd

Diamond Bar, CA 91765, USA

General Admission Pre- event purchase. Closes March 18th
$10

Admission includes 1 bag of non toxic Holi color .

General admission
$10

Admission only

Combo 1 Pre-event purchase closes March 18th
$7

2 pcs Samosa and dips + Mango lassi

Combo 2 Pre event purchase closes March 18th
$7

2 slices cheese pizza + Mango lassi

1 bag of Holi color
$3

1 bag of non toxic holi color

Tshirt
$20

1 white Tshirt with the SAPA logo to show off your holi colors and get beautiful photos.

Samosa Plate
$5

2 pcs of savory fried pastry filled with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas served with dips

Mango lassi
$3

Yogurt-based drink made by blending mangoes with yogurt and sugar

Cheese Pizza
$5

2 slices of cheese pizza

Chai/ Indian tea
$2

Spiced tea blend, most commonly made with black tea, milk, and a mix of spices)

Bottled Water
$1
Hot chips pack
$1
Soda
$2
Add a donation for South Asian Parent Association Diamond Bar High School

$

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