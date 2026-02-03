Hosted by

Wild Harmony Nature Connection

About this event

Saplings, Wild Explorers, Wild Tenders Payments

Saplings Semester
$700

** PLEASE NOTE** On the final checkout page, Zeffy will offer a default but optional contribution to support their payment platform. This contribution is completely optional and does not go to Wild Harmony. Zeffy will remain free for Wild Harmony regardless of any contribution here.


To remove this contribution, select “Other” from the amount dropdown and enter $0.

Monthly Payment
$100

** PLEASE NOTE** On the final checkout page, Zeffy will offer a default but optional contribution to support their payment platform. This contribution is completely optional and does not go to Wild Harmony. Zeffy will remain free for Wild Harmony regardless of any contribution here.


To remove this contribution, select “Other” from the amount dropdown and enter $0.

Custom Payment Amount
Pay what you can

Choose this option if you do not see your program / invoice amount.



** PLEASE NOTE** On the final checkout page, Zeffy will offer a default but optional contribution to support their payment platform. This contribution is completely optional and does not go to Wild Harmony. Zeffy will remain free for Wild Harmony regardless of any contribution here.


To remove this contribution, select “Other” from the amount dropdown and enter $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!